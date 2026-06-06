Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes. Look for Part II this afternoon, a special edition by ordained minister and bestselling author Steve Feazel.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

If my people, which are called be name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

2 Chronicles 7:14

JOBS: Friday, the Labor Department released the jobs report for May, and it blew away expectations. Economists had predicted that the economy would add 85,000 jobs in May. Instead, the number was more than twice that: 172,000. This is the third straight month of solid job growth. Not even economists are losing their jobs, and it sounds as if some of them should.

While inflation remains higher mostly due to gas prices caused by the Iran war, the average weekly pay for a nonsupervisory durable goods factory worker is up by 7.4% from a year ago, and hourly pay is up by 5.3%, both easily outstripping the inflation rate.

The media spin on this is that while it might be good news, will it help Republicans in the midterms if gas prices are still high? We’d say that depends on whether voters are actually stupid enough to believe that ending Trump’s successful pro-growth, low-tax policies and replacing him with people who will bring back all the fired government workers and fraud-sucking hangers-on while taxing and regulating everything that moves would be even better for the economy. Seems like a hard sell to us.

If you want yet another reason why the District of Columbia should be returned to its original borders and have its leftist government bureaucrat voting population removed from Virginia, try this: The leading candidate in the Democratic primary to be the next Mayor of DC, Janeese Lewis George, is a former “Defund the Police” activist backed by the Democratic Socialists of America. She believes that crime is a “public health problem” – which is sort of true, if you consider being shot in a drive-by to be a negative health condition.

For the record, we consider believing in socialism to be a mental health condition.

We don’t keep up with every example of how European nations are surrendering their nations, cultures and freedoms to their new Muslim migrant overlords because there are too many of them, it’s too depressing and, frankly, it’s their problem that they elected leaders who hate their own nations and people. But this example might be so horrific that it will finally force change in the UK, or so we hope and pray.

It’s the story of Henry Nowak, a white teenager stabbed to death by a Sikh and taunted by his killer as police held Nowak down. They believed the murderer’s lies that Nowak made a racist comment because that’s what they’ve been trained to do. The cops refused to believe his pleas that he was stabbed and that he couldn’t breathe and was dying until he bled out.

The killer was finally convicted, but PC still tied the hands of Justice, with the judge refusing to let the JURORS see the video evidence of the killer taunting his victim because it was too disturbing. Yes, we mustn’t let jurors be disturbed by seeing the truth.

It’s been depicted as the mirror image of George Floyd’s death, except that in this case, the government didn’t think a white man’s life mattered, and even now, they’re trying to shut down protests of this travesty of justice with media censorship and accusations that the protesters are “politicizing” Nowak’s death. Of course they are: If it weren’t for their suicidal political policies, he’d still be alive.

Much has been written about this horrific story, and if you want to spend part of your weekend digging into it more just to make sure it never happens here, then this is a good place to start.

Oh look: A Democrat Governor has declared that he will openly defy the Supreme Court and the direct orders of the federal government. Where have we heard this before?…

EPA head Lee Zeldin announced that he has stopped or canceled about $29 billion in EPA grants after uncovering a major political enrichment scandal that steered billions in Biden-era “green energy” grants to Democrat cronies, including Stacey Abrams. He has also made several criminal referrals to the DOJ for possible prosecution.

Wait, people use “green energy” grants to fraudulently enrich themselves? Say it isn’t so! We sometimes think that lining their own pockets is the only insulation these people actually provide. Just The News has more.

Here are a couple of great examples of the media trying to cover up the dystopian life under Democrat rule, but it’s getting harder now that people are speaking up about it.

Check out this NBC reporter who asked people why they were voting for Spencer Pratt for Mayor of L.A. and how fast she fled when they actually began telling her. Granted, human feces on sidewalks and homeless people having sex outside of schools aren’t very pleasant topics, but the way to keep voters from mentioning them would be to police the activity, not to yank the microphone away. That doesn’t make the problem go away. Only voting out the Democrats does that.

This article warns that the firing of Scott Pelley from “60 Minutes” for being an arrogant, obnoxious jackass to his new boss in front of the entire staff, could trigger a walkout by the other anchors, forcing CBS to rebuild the show from scratch. Yes, but what would the downside be?

John Hinderaker at the Powerline blog takes a look back at some of Pelley’s greatest hit jobs and what “60 Minutes” has become as an antidote to all the bilge in the media about how CBS is “murdering” (to use Pelley’s word) this towering pillar of Journalism. To quote Danny DeVito in “Other People’s Money,” CBS’ new owners didn’t kill it; it was dead when they got there. Hinderaker sums it up this way: “’60 Minutes’ has been a disgrace for a long time. It is a dishonest, unreliable purveyor of leftist tropes, and hasn’t been anything else for decades.” No wonder Rachel Madow is demanding that Pelley be hired by MSNOW.

Pelley made the mistake of thinking he’s an irreplaceable icon when most “60 Minutes” viewers still think of him as “the new kid” and are ticked off that Andy Rooney isn’t on the show anymore.

RELATED: Great column by Instapundit blog master and law professor Glenn Reynolds on how Scott Pelley is about to learn that he blew a cushy job that he’ll likely never find again.

Like late night talk hosts, network news anchors are overpaid relics of an obsolete genre. Their “skills,” such as they are, have little value in a world that gets its news from the Internet, but they think they’re more important and influential than they are. Sample quote from Reynolds:

“What’s a news anchor’s skillset? You have to be able to look at the camera and read off a teleprompter while sounding natural — not as easy as it looks, if you’ve never done it before, but my daughter mastered it in an afternoon at a local TV station when she was in 8th grade. You have to look good on camera — maybe not movie-star good, but you have to have a pleasant, trustworthy face. And that’s mostly it.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants to take former Mayor Ed Koch’s name off of a bridge because he doesn’t like the way Koch handled the AIDS crisis in the 1980s (Koch told gay people to avoid the bathhouses because back then, prevention of infection was the only thing you could do.) Of course, we’re sure it’s TOTALLY unrelated that Koch was Jewish.

This happened last week, but it got virtually no media coverage (for some reason!) and it’s pretty important. So in case you missed it: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the FBI and the IRS had made substantial progress in identifying organizations funding Antifa agitators. To no thinking person’s surprise, many of them are hiding behind the guise of nonpartisan, tax-exempt nonprofits and NGOs.

Bessent is making one paperwork change that could spell big trouble for these funders of anti-American violence: Nonprofits have to file something called the form 990, which provides transparency on its mission, revenues and expenses. The IRS is changing the guidance on that to require them to reveal their grant recipients. Bessent said, “So if a grant recipient is violent, if they are suppressing people’s rights, then you are responsible for that. I think that’s a very good first step.”

We agree. Why should American taxpayers foot the tax bill for tax-exempt organizations that are supposed to be politically neutral when they’re handing out money to violent radicals to help them destroy America? Why, that would be like letting the SPLC fund the Ku Klux Klan. Oh, wait…

And if you don’t believe that many of these so-called “grassroots” protests such as the New Jersey anti-ICE riots are highly-organized, well-funded, top-down dinsurrection operations, DataRepublican has dug up the receipts.

Today, June 6, is the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day invasion of World War II, one of the largest military attacks in modern history. There will be commemoration ceremonies in Normandy and across America. You can livestream the event from the National D-Day Memorial, which is also marking its 25th anniversary, at this link.

We salute the heroes of D-Day and will return on Monday with a report on some of the ceremonies.

Join us in Normandy:

As you’ll see below, this weekend’s music picks are mostly swing classics, so let’s keep that feel for this week’s look back at “Huckabee” on TBN. Here are the Swing Dolls with Tre Corley and the Music City Connection, saluting the Andrews Sisters with “Hold Tight.”

Weekend Music Picks: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

I was having a hard time thinking of a theme this week, but then I remembered that I just told you about World Parrot Day. So I decided to let our parrots pick the playlist.

Our parrots love music, particularly old-style jazz. They bop up and down on their perches, dancing wildly to it and singing along, sometimes making muted cornet sounds like Louis Armstrong (they love the Hot Five.) Nobody can party like a parrot. No wonder they’re the mascots of Margaritaville.

So here are a few perennial parrot faves. If you have parrots, play these for them, or just bop up and down to them yourselves.

First up, it’s Buster Poindexter (a.k.a. the late David Johansson) with “Hot, Hot, Hot!”

(FYI: Our birds also love his version of “Big Fat Mamas Are Back In Style.”)

Next, when I played a CD collection of this lady’s music, the birds went wild. She sounds like she could be a bird herself. When you’re feeling down, nothing can lift your spirits like jazz pianist and singer Rose Murphy, “The Chi-Chi Girl,” also known as “the girl with the pale pink voice.” Here’s her unique version of “Sweet Georgia Brown.”

Finally, a day without Fats Waller would be like a day without sunshine or hot music or a police raid. Our parrots LOVE Fats, and so do we. I have many box sets of his complete recordings and consider him one of the greatest songwriters/singers/pianists/entertainers of the 20th century. If you don’t know him, start streaming. It’s really tough to pick just one, but if I’m going with the birds’ favorites, it would probably have to be either “Got My Fingers Crossed” or “The Joint Is Jumping.” Luckily, this compilation has clips of him performing both, back to back. Enjoy!

BEE TIME: Saturday means it’s time to take a break from the real fake news and enjoy the superior fake fake news (or Fake News²) from the Babylon Bee.

https://babylonbee.com/news/california-announces-they-have-finished-counting-the-votes-ronald-reagan-has-won-the-1966-governors-race

https://babylonbee.com/news/john-bolton-pleads-guilty-sentenced-to-5-year-imprisonment-at-seaworld

https://babylonbee.com/news/graham-platner-says-he-got-his-i-heart-hitler-tattoo-before-he-knew-of-its-nazi-connections

https://babylonbee.com/news/jill-biden-assures-nation-joes-old-age-did-not-hamper-her-ability-to-serve-as-president

https://babylonbee.com/news/sesame-street-now-preceded-by-warning-that-its-content-is-not-suitable-for-children

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.