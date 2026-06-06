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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

The deeper story is the machine cracking. Bessent is forcing nonprofit funders to reveal grant recipients. Zeldin is clawing into Biden-era green money. The SPLC’s alleged hate racket is exposed. Newark’s anti-ICE “grassroots” unrest looks more like an organized operation. CBS is learning Scott Pelley is not irreplaceable. Los Angeles voters are talking about feces, homelessness, and public sex while reporters flee the answers. And on D-Day, America remembers men who did not storm Normandy so bureaucrats, socialists, NGO grifters, and media frauds could manage national decline. Trump builds jobs. Democrats build excuses. That contrast wins elections.

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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
5h

Jobs report hitting it out of the ballpark. The dems won't acknowledge this.

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