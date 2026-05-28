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YOUR AFTERNOON NEWS SUMMARY:

The US military shot down four Iranian attack drones that posed a threat in the Strait of Hormuz, and struck a ground control station that was about to launch a fifth. Kuwait said today that it was responding to hostile missile and drone attacks as well. Iran claimed it was targeting a US base in retaliation, but it didn’t say which one, and there were no reports of damage or injuries.

Also, Israel announced that a strike Tuesday in western Gaza City killed Hamas’s new military chief Mohammed Odeh. He got the job after his predecessor was killed and held it for 11 whole days. We assume these jobs don’t come with a retirement plan.

Iran continues to drag out negotiations while issuing threats and demands. Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, wrote a list of Iran’s “red lines” on X, demanding the lifting of all sanctions and recognition of Iran’s right to enrich uranium, maintain stockpiles of enriched uranium and control the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump has already made it non-negotiable that Iran give up its nuclear program and that no nation can control that key international waterway.

During his Cabinet meeting on Iran at the White House, Trump said that Iran’s “Navy is gone, their air force is gone, everything’s gone, and they’re negotiating on fumes. Maybe we have to go back and finish it. Maybe we don’t.”

Trump also said Iran’s economy is in “free fall” and claimed the regime believed it could wait him out until the midterm elections. He said, “They thought they were going to outwait me. I don’t care about the midterms. Very simple. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I’m doing that for the world. I’m not doing it just for us.”

That’s true, but we hope and pray this doesn’t drag on into the midterms and help the Democrats get back into power. They’re already demanding surrender and retreat, and if they take back Congress, Trump will have to fight Iran while being distracted by fighting impeachment.

In a major development, the General Services Administration (GSA) announced that it is joining Vice President Vance’s anti-fraud task force. The GSA calls itself the “engine of government,” overseeing all procurement and contracting, so it’s a virtual giani pinata for would-be fraudsters.

During an interview with CBS News to promote her upcoming book, former First Lady Jill Biden claimed she was horrified and frightened by her husband Joe’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump. She claimed she “had never ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never. I don’t know what happened. As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death.”

This claim sparked a lot of questions about why someone who claims to be both a doctor and Joe Biden’s primary defender would have let him remain on stage if she thought he was having a stroke, instead of getting him to a hospital. It implies more than she realizes about how much of a priority retaining power was to her and to the Democrats in general. It’s also hard to believe she’d never seen him that way before, considering there had been numerous incidents by that time of him introducing dead people, shaking hands with invisible people and just generally wandering off.

And as Matt Vespa at Townhall.com asks, if she believed he was having a stroke, why did she continue to keep dragging him out to public events and denying rising concerns that he was suffering mental decline?

Fortunately, as far as anyone knows, Biden did not have a stroke while debating Trump, although we suspect a lot of Democrats had one while they were watching it.

This morning, we wrote about the E. Jean Carroll verdicts against President Trump and why the SCOTUS should throw them out if for no other reason than their blatant violations of legal precedent and defendants’ rights. Now, losing her dream of blowing millions of Trump’s dollars on a shopping spree may not be Carroll’s only worry.

The New York Times claims that Andrew Boutros, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, has opened a criminal perjury inquiry into Carroll’s 2022 deposition. In it, she claimed that she received no outside funding for her lawsuit. But it was later revealed that leftist billionaire Reid Hoffman, a major funder of anti-Trump movements, had paid some of her legal fees and expenses.

Here’s a headline we don’t often get to use: “Judge Boasberg Gets a Decision Right.” Boasberg ordered that a couple convicted of a misdemeanor in connection with the January 6th riot be refunded their $570 each in restitution payments and fines after President Trump pardoned them and their convictions were vacated. Boasberg had initially refused to refund their money, but he said, “Having viewed the question afresh, the court now agrees with the defendants...When a conviction is vacated, the government must return any payments exacted because of it.”

It took him two tries, but he got it right, which is a major improvement over his previous decisions.

And now, a headline we get to use way too often: “More Proof Gavin Newsom is an Obnoxious, Power-mad, Leftist Jerk.” The California Gov. declared that the state will impose a 100% tax on any residents who receive payments from Trump’s anti-government weaponization reparations fund, seizing all of the reimbursements paid to victims of lawfare. He said that people who “assault cops and try to overthrow democracy don’t deserve a taxpayer-funded payday.”

By the way, that fund also reimburses parents treated as domestic terrorists, pro-life activists jailed for praying outside abortion clinics and others who dared to oppose radical leftism from the DOJ.

And yet he thinks he deserves for taxpayers to pay $33,000 to paint a portrait of him to remember him after he’s gone.

That’s not necessary; Californians will still have the smoking ruins of where their houses used to be to help remember him long after he’s gone.

RELATED: A New York Assemblyman proposed the same kind of bill, which he calls the “Anti-Insurrection Act,” despite no J6 defendant being charged with insurrection. He was reminded that bills of attainder (bills targeting a specific group or individual) are unconstitutional, although some argued that wouldn’t apply to taxes. But the best comment was the observation that he was smirking while talking of his plans to weaponize the government to confiscate funds that victims of weaponized government received to make them whole from a weaponized government.