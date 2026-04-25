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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know. Jeremiah 33:3

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

Leave a comment

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Praying for the capture of my cat Violet she been living under a bathtub over a month. We would like to love on her soon. thank you and God bless

I'm praying for urgent finances and restoration a financial situation immediately. Praying for comfort my family as we had to put our dog down yesterday.

Please pray for an old friend so God blesses them with a child and for their family to be blessed

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

I am very scared. My dad gets drunk daily n aged 77. He threw away everything at home on 4/20 n wanted to kill me. He didn’t let me to clean the broken glasses on floor and beer spilled on floor. I can’t get infected as I had bone marrow transplant in Jan 2025 & I lost my job every year & I have a huge debts. I have interviews on 4/27. I went out to church this morning & saw Dr. I will go home tonite. Please pray for my safety & protection. Pls pray my dad calm down n can't hurt me n stop him to get drunk n give him clear mind to apologize to me. Pls pray he can’t destroy my place. Pls pray I can get a job n afford to pay my huge debts asap n have money to move away.

I am asking for prayer for my friend Tracy Bible. Her doctor told her last week her cancer has spread and she probably won’t make it to Christmas. The power of prayer and God’s grace can give her another 20 years. Thank you Jesus for hear our prayers.

Please pray for my family's financial situation. We are a military family that was forced to move for my husband's job, which he tried to get out of as we had just bought a house. We had to rent it out to keep from losing a ton selling, but we have been losing about $600 a month or more and it has become a financial strain and stress on us. We cannot sell for a profit and would lose about 25-45 to sell as the market is horrible in NC and is worse off than when we bought it in spring o 2024. We are struggling with what to do and pray God will help us find a way to get it off our hands in a timely manner as we have to coordinate it around when our renters move so as to not have a vacant home we are paying on. We cannot afford two house payments. 😭😭

Please pray for an, that he opens his heart to Jesus and is cure of his addiction. Please pray for a financial miracle for our family so that we do not have to come out of retirement to make ends meet.

I’m requesting a financial miracle from God to be able to bring R out of the clutches of evil. After going through a year of adverse challenges we need to bring him home for restrengthening and renewing. Thank you all for your prayers.

My cholesterol is very high due to side effects of medication. I will see dr n have blood test on 4/30. Pls pray for good results of bone marrow biopsy done on 4/10 n especially liver enzymes n cholesterol n no cancer recurrence n no infection n no medical complications thanks

Prayers for my mom healing and finances

Please pray for the peace and comfort of Jesus our Lord to overwhelm R as we have run out of funds to provide meals for our workers and for updated equipment for a surveillance link to the Police Chief. Please pray that they will not be able to justify arresting R again. Facing so many challenges is exhausting R. Please pray that R will be divinely released from the false accusations and will be released from this evil purchase of authority, so it seems and be done with this job to come home. Thank you prayer warriors.

Please pray for Rita who is grieving the loss of her daughter. Prayers that God will bless her with His peace, comfort and love.

Please pray for I our 24 year old son Oliver. I have written about him several times and he just seems to be getting worse. He is now homeless with severe mental illness and the mental health system has been of little to no help. Please pray he accepts help as soon as possible.

Problem with Blood Pressure. Thank you for your prayers.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

I’m requesting prayers for myself and my family. I need to find regular steady income. I’m a single widowed mother. Also for God‘s direction and guidance in this time healing for my children and family. God bless and keep everyone who’s reading.

Please pray for my friend Kathy. Kathy recently had knee replacement surgery and is struggling with the rehab process. Pray that she can manage her pain and make progress in healing.

I’m requesting prayers for my only granddaughter’s husband to be delivered from using mariguana gummies. He lost his job, & now when he applies for jobs, they are requiring drug testing. Please pray Our Lord will deliver him from this addiction which started when he was about 13 & his mother would give it to him. My granddaughter is trying so hard to help him, but God needs to help him have the will to do it. They have a 2 year old, & a 5 year old.

Would love prayers that God will heal the relationship between my 2 sons. They have not spoken in about 4 years. It breaks my heart. May God touch & heal their hearts & fill them with Brotherly love. Lord we need your intercession on these prayer requests, & hear & comfort all of us who are requesting prayers. To God be All the Honor & Praise.

Please pray for my friend Rita. She has some serious GI problems preventing her from being able to eat properly and drink enough to prevent dehydration. She has lost a significant amount of weight, is weak and additionally suffers from agoraphobia. Pray for wisdom for her medical team and that she can undergo the recommended testing to determine the root of all these issues and be treated

We miss our adult children who we have not seen in over 5 years. Please pray the Aaron and Jacob would return to Jesus!

HYMNAL: There's Room At the Cross for You

Listen:

Author: Billy Gaines

The cross upon which Jesus died

Is a shelter in which we can hide

And its grace so free is sufficient for me

And deep is its fountain as wide as the sea.



There’s room at the cross for you

There’s room at the cross for you

Though millions have come, there’s still room for one

Yes there’s room at the cross for you.



Though millions have found him a friend

And have turned from the sins they have sinned

The Savior still waits to open the gates

And welcome a sinner before it’s too late.



The hand of my Savior is strong

And the love of my Savior is long

Through sunshine or rain, through loss or in gain,

The blood flows from Calvary to cleanse every stain.

Thank you for reading and singing along.