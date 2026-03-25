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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know. - Jeremiah 33:3

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

My dad lose weight, has red spots on his both legs suddenly, fever, cold, sore throat n fatigue recently. Still waiting for blood test n lab results. Please pray for good results of blood test and lab test especially for chest and liver for my dad. Please pray no cancer & no infection.

I have bone marrow biopsy on Jan 2025. I have been looking for a job n still can’t get job to pay my huge debts n support my dad. So please pray for my dad n me to have a healthy life n body. My dad is 77. Please pray God saves our life. Please pray God saves us and I can work n pay my debts and take care of my dad. I never take care of my dad n I want to have a perm stable job and take care of my dad n family. I never treat my dad good. So I want my dad n I have a chance to follow Gods will and I do my best to support my family n we have a good health n no financial problems. Please pray I can get insurance claim asap. Thanks

Please pray for some family members who have health issues with their children and are struggling financially. May the Lord help them. And may the Lord bless my 2 brothers who are both looking to buy homes for their families. May the Lord bless them to find something in their price ranges that are decent homes

Please pray for my wife Pam she has been diagnosed with EDS & MCAS a condition we just found out about. Dr. said she has had it since birth, which explains all of her symptoms. With my condition I have a hard time taking care of us both. Thank you for prayers.

Please pray for me, Daisy. I am so angry and bitter I have lost my joy each day I seem to get more angry at everything, anyone , all the time. Please pray for me

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for my granddaughter, Arielle. She has an infected toe. They had to cut it and drain it. They gave her an IV and are admitting. A red line is up her leg. It’s just a hangnail on her toe. She is 7.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Thank you all for your prayers.God is so good and He loves us more than we can comprehend. I am believing and trusting God for everything He said He would never leave or forsake us and He will take care of us 🙏❤️.

Prayer for Eric who was held up as a mailman

Prayers for successful sale of home and inspections go well. Prayers for best solution for husband with dementia.

Please pray for my friend Pat, she has cancer and help Lisa find a job.

Please continue praying for healing for my brothers in Christ, Tim and Larry. Pray for pain reduction, strength and returning of their mobility. Thank you.

Please pray for my granddaughter she doesn’t want to live anymore. She is 25 years old.

Praying my son in law, Zach , will be blessed with a new job.

HYMNAL: Trust and Obey

Listen:

Author: John H. Sammis

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1 Come, thou almighty King,

help us thy name to sing;

help us to praise.

Father all-glorious,

o’er all victorious,

come and reign over us,

Ancient of Days.

2 Come, thou incarnate Word,

gird on thy mighty sword;

our prayer attend.

Come and thy people bless,

and give thy Word success,

and let thy righteousness

on us descend.

3 Come, holy Comforter,

thy sacred witness bear

in this glad hour!

Thou, who almighty art,

now rule in ev’ry heart,

and ne’er from us depart,

Spirit of pow’r.

4 To thee, great One in Three,

eternal praises be

hence evermore!

Thy sov’reign majesty

may we in glory see,

and to eternity

love and adore.

Thank you for reading and singing along.

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