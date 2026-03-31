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SyLisa Benavides's avatar
SyLisa Benavides
6h

Please pray for SyLisa to get a great paying job with a good christian boss. To have good christian women to hang out with and develop strong friendships that are of Godly women. To get her home and for wisdom in decisions

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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
5h

Please pray for husband Jim having a heart catherization on Tuesday March 31. Peace for him and wisdom for Dr’s and a good report. Praise we were able to finally grt mix up with insurance company straightened out. Thank you and God bless.

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