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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. Jeremiah 29:12 KJV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for Nick, his health. Survived agressive cancer at young age. Not feeling well now. Very stressed trying to support his family. In Jesus Christ name he is healed, healthy and whole. Thank you all here. God bless each one of you. Prayers always.

Please pray for me as found out through bloodwork have pathogens/parasites. ( that they be removed from my body in Jesus mighty name!🙏Rob

Praise report …Thanks be to God… My son in law Zach, was hired.

I will have an interview on 3/30 please pray God provides me a perm job with my last salary to pay down my huge debts and support my family. Please continue to pray for my health and my dad’s health and pray for God to help my dad to get back the money that ppl deceited him. Please pray for wisdom and guidance for me & my dad & my family. Thanks

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

plz pray for rain for Southwest TX - has been in a BAD drought for many yrs! & plz pray for safety for all our troops everywhere. Thanks & God bless u.

Pray for my father who’s dying from prostate cancer and my family! Thanks

Asking for prayer for my adult twin daughters. One is bedridden w back, pelvic, hip issues. No Dr has helped her. Her twin has neurologic injury from a rx and a tbi. She has FND w nonepileptic seizures. Ive been praying for miracles for 10 years. My heart feels broken. Please pray for us and a 180 turnaround!

Please pray for my daughter that she finds her way back into our Lord's light, into our family, and into my arms once again.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

HYMNAL: A Mighty Fortress

Author: Martin Luther

Listen:

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1 A mighty fortress is our God,

a bulwark never failing;

our helper he, amid the flood

of mortal ills prevailing.

For still our ancient foe

does seek to work us woe;

his craft and power are great,

and armed with cruel hate,

on earth is not his equal.

---

2 Did we in our own strength confide,

our striving would be losing,

were not the right Man on our side,

the Man of God’s own choosing.

You ask who that may be?

Christ Jesus, it is he;

Lord Sabaoth his name,

from age to age the same;

and he must win the battle.

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3 And though this world, with devils filled,

should threaten to undo us,

we will not fear, for God has willed

his truth to triumph through us.

The prince of darkness grim,

we tremble not for him;

his rage we can endure,

for lo! his doom is sure;

one little word shall fell him.

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4 That Word above all earthly powers

no thanks to them abideth;

the Spirit and the gifts are ours

through him who with us sideth.

Let goods and kindred go,

this mortal life also;

the body they may kill:

God’s truth abideth still;

his kingdom is forever!

Thank you for reading and singing along.

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