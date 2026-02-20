Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE:

Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. Jeremiah 29:12

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

I pray for strength good health/healing for me my husband daughters sisters & brothers all our families & friends. We need faith hope joy love that God will help us get through our troubled times, provide for our financial abilities to pay for my husbands rehab/nursing facility, since we were denied Medicaid. Please help us Lord, You have always been there for us, please don’t forsake us. Amen

Please pray for me, Beverly. I will be having lumbar back surgery on Thursday the 19th. Thank you Jesus for your healing.

My dad’s legs allergies n getting worse even taking medication n swelling n bleeding. Please pray for my dad’s health. May God have mercy on me n my dad n my family thanks.

Please pray for me. I am 75 and have heart and spine issues, but still able to care for myself. I live with my son, which is not a good living arrangement in that he is emotionally abusive, among other issues. I have tried to find help in obtaining housing but have not found it. Pray that God will help me with that. I am so depressed and tired. Thank you for your prayers and may God bless you. - Regina

My husband, who claims to be a Christian, is very narcissistic. He is also very verbally abusive to me. Please pray for both of us, but especially for him to see what he is really doing to me, and probably others. In Jesus' name, amen.

Pray for Jon’s continued strength & focus to choose The Lord’s Will for His life. Pray for Salvation for Chris, Zach, Brittani, Suzi, RC & sisters, RP & sisters, Nick, Jeremiah, Alicia, CK.

Please pray for my mother Rosie’s health. She spent 10 days in the hospital after emergency colon surgery and has now been in post acute rehab for 10 days. She lives with me and needs to regain all the strength she’s lost before she can return home. Please pray that God would fill us with wisdom as we figure out the next steps in her healthcare and living situation. She’s 94 and a believer. Thank you.

Please continue to pray for safety, health and blessings on our church group touring Israel right now. Thank you… praying for all!!

Please continue to pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SILs) to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughter (and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Newer Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working and he made it through the holidays this year without indecent!! Grateful! Thank you for praying for our time with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy the time together and will see them again soon as we continue to pray for wisdom. We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory and for our good! Thanks and praying for you too!

Praise God, son J has finished all requirements for his full licensing as a Christian therapist, applying to the State, hoping it will not be delayed as he seeks his next steps in his calling with full pay and as he desires to buy a house and find a godly wife in His timing. He returns from Israel on Friday. Thank you!!

HYMNAL: Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty!

Author: Reginald Heber

Listen:

----

1 Holy, holy, holy! Lord God Almighty!

Early in the morning our song shall rise to thee.

Holy, holy, holy, merciful and mighty!

God in three persons, blessed Trinity!

2 Holy, holy, holy! All the saints adore thee,

casting down their golden crowns around the glassy sea;

cherubim and seraphim falling down before thee,

which wert and art and evermore shalt be.

3 Holy, holy, holy! Though the darkness hide thee,

though the eye of sinful man thy glory may not see,

only thou art holy; there is none beside thee,

perfect in pow’r, in love, and purity.

4 Holy, holy, holy! Lord God Almighty!

All thy works shall praise thy name in earth, and sky and sea.

Holy, holy, holy! merciful and mighty!

God in three persons, blessed Trinity!

|Thank you for reading and singing along.