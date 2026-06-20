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andrea jawor's avatar
andrea jawor
3h

For my daughter and future SIL. Miracle level movement needed!

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Ginger Orem's avatar
Ginger Orem
3h

I’ve been having a very stressful month at work praying for God’s wisdom, intervention, and protection. Blessings. Ginger

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