ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

The Prayer Tree starts again today.

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

Please Pray For:

New Prayer Requests:

Pray for my son Denis whose cancer is back.

Please pray for my son Nathan...on a critical assignment in Juneau Alaska at a major hospital...is responsible for working on high voltage!!

Please pray for my son who will be going for a total knee surgery Feb. who has other health problems and my two daughters who are alcoholics. One daughter's children have ceased contact with her and her family needs healing! The other daughter is in poor health from her alcohol addiction and I am sure a lot of her health problems started from vaccines from the time she was a toddler!

Please pray for Catherine P in Florida. She's undergoing thyroid removal surgery on Monday for long standing health issues. Praying for a safe and successful surgery, no complications, and outcomes that result in her feeling much better. God bless us all.

Praying for a family doctor, we’ve done all the requirements needed to be registered and contacted a number of doctors to see if they’re accepting new patients nothing yet, We’re trusting in God to lead and direct us in this matter. Both seniors.

I request prayers for Melissa who is still looking for a job, Michael to continue coming out of depression, and Lane to continue to beat cancer. Thank you Lord for all you have given me

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills

pray for my healing from MS, Lyme, and back injury. I can’t walk well and my right knee locks and rt foot are weak. No drs have definitive answers or treatment and have left me like this for over 3 yrs. Im only 53. Also-salvation for my bf Michael. For god to lead me to the right property to purchase-type and location and for my finances to be protected. Also for social security and my exes pension to pay me death benefits owed.

pray for my daughter Kayla who is 22 and missing to be found immediately safe and alive. for her to get the help she needs. She has mental health issues. we are estranged by her father’s doing (my ex husband). He’s now dead from alcohol recently. My son (24) also just did something horrendous to me causing me legal problems that r unfounded. . he recently left my home. I don’t know where he is and it’s his father that just died also. He caused a chaos for our family that needs healing. Please pray protection over Brandon, Kayla, and I. For God to unite my kids and I and heal our trauma. They are special needs . This just happened around the last full moon within days . I believe we are under demonic attack.

Please pray for my dad, Raleigh, who is struggling with illness in the hospital. Give him the strength and the will to heal. Thank you.

Please pray for my brother who suff ers from schizophrenia that he may know peace. Thank you.

Please pray for my 24 year old son, Oliver, who suffers from schizophrenia and is now living out of his car. He refuses help and doesn’t realize he is ill and the psychiatrists at the hospitals have their hands tied behind their backs. Our mental health system is broken, and we are very afraid for his safety and well-being. Thank you

Prayers for improved results in treatment plan for Marie who has back pain. For infant Teddy who has had seizures and will be seeing a neurologist soon to determine the cause. Pray for wisdom and healing for both.

Prayer needed for family divisions; flu; Believers to Look Up and rejoice in our blessed Hope that is soon to occur (I Thes 4:17), amen!!

Please pray for my friend, Janice M, she is undergoing tests to see if tumor in brain is causing issues of balance due to possible swelling and may need to operate. She doesn’t want surgery due to other medical issues. Please pray that the Lord helps her during this difficult time. Amen

Please pray for chronic neck pain after having a neck ablation last week; still have much pain and numbness. Pray for financial prosperity! Pray for my Buster; a dog I’ve loved for 7 years; he’s a Maltese Shihtzu! He’s in heart failure and close to the Rainbow Bridge. God bless you all and many thanks!

My name is Pam. Please pray for favor for a place to live. My lease is up Jan 31st. I am a senior citizen on social security. Looking in the same community where I live for a lower monthly rent.. 🙏

Please pray for my Granddaughter, Lauren, who's having colon surgery 2/27/26 for hirschsprung disease. Thanks and God bless 🙏

Please pray for my sons Aaron and Jacob that God would draw them and they would repent and believe. We have been estranged for over five years and my health is not good. Thank you. God is so good.

Please pray for my daughter, Lori. She has Parkinson’s at 53. I need prayer to have God grant comfort and peace for her and her family. Also pray for more Successful treatments. Thank you.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

7 Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is. 8 For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit. - Jeremiah 17:7-8 KJV

7 “But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord,

whose confidence is in him.

8 They will be like a tree planted by the water

that sends out its roots by the stream.

It does not fear when heat comes;

its leaves are always green.

It has no worries in a year of drought

and never fails to bear fruit.”

- Jeremiah 17:7-8 NIV

HYMNAL: I Have Decided to Follow Jesus

1 I have decided to follow Jesus;

I have decided to follow Jesus;

I have decided to follow Jesus;

no turning back, no turning back.

2 Though none go with me, I still will follow;

though none go with me, I still will follow;

though none go with me, I still will follow;

no turning back, no turning back.

3 The world behind me, the cross before me;

the world behind me, the cross before me,

the world behind me, the cross before me;

no turning back, no turning back.

Thank you for reading and singing along.