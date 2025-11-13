Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

7 Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is.

8 For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.

Jeremiah 17:7-8

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

PLEASE PRAY FOR MY WIFE,SHE NEEDS A LIVER TRANSPLANT,HER DOC WANTS IT AT THE MAYO CLINIC SCOTTSDALE, HER BLUE CROSS WONT OK THE MAYO, SHE IS 9 DAYS IN BANNER TUCSON, I FEEL LOST BUT I KNOW HE HAS HIS HANDS ON THIS! THANK YOU ALL GOD BLESS YOU......MIKE

Please pray for my son to find the job God has for him. He is a chemist. In Jesus name amen

Please pray for my grandchildren who are lost. For reconciliation between Bill and his teenage children. For Zoe who is struggling with employment and life in general. For me, Jeanie, in constant pain in upper back and shoulder. Praying for the needs of everyone on this Prayer Tree.

Pray my abdominal discomfort resolves without surgery. Pray for good health.

Please pray for healing of my daughter Caitlin of her epilepsy, she has a rare form of dravet syndrome and we are in need of a new medication to help her.

Please pray for my aunt. She is very ill and has been hospitalized for three weeks. She is close to be in hospice. Please pray the Lord has mercy on her to take her home when it is time. She is in such painful status. Thank you and God bless.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

PLEASE pray for healing for my wife Connie who has been suffering with anxiety, worry, fear, Tardive Dyskinesia, for over 19 years ... ... due to Lyme disease (and being severely over medicated), and, she lost vision in one eye over 8 years ago, and we both have a mouthful of broken teeth ...(fortunately no pain) … and no $ to do anything.

Please please pray for our finances ... it is still extremely difficult just trying to make ends meet. We only have S.S. to live on ... retired to care for and be with my wife. (and a small amount of remote work for an old Boss who is retiring soon, (& I am 75 yrs old))

And, help for our vehicles .. more than 26 yrs old.

And, please pray for me for healing, both physically and emotionally, the constant unending worry and stress … about Connie and our situation and future ….

Prayers please for our finances! We had a sick cat & had to charge $1,000. to get her well again. Also for my neighbor that had a stroke. Her name is Pam too. It affected her left side. And her husband has Alzheimers.

HYMNAL: Send the Light

Author:Chas. H. Gabriel

Listen:

1 There’s a call comes ringing o’er the restless wave, “Send the light! Send the light”

There are souls to rescue, there are souls to save,

Send the light!

Send the light!

---

Chorus:

Send the light, the blessed gospel light;

Let it shine from shore to shore!

Send the light the blessed gospel light;

Let it shine forevermore!

---

2 We have heard the Macedonian call today,”Send the light! Send the light!”

And a golden off’ring at the cross we lay,

Send the light!

Send the light!

---

[Chorus]

3 Let us pray that grace may ev’rywhere abound, “Send the light! Send the light!”

And a Christ-like spirit ev’rywhere be found,

Send the light!

Send the light!

---

[Chorus]

4 Let us not grow weary in the work of love, “Send the light! Send the light!”

Let us gather jewels for a crown above,

Send the light!

Send the light!

Thank you for reading and singing along.