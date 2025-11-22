Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In this edition we have stories about James Comey, J.D. Vance on the offensive, Dick Cheney’s funeral and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Continue in prayer, and watch in the same with thanksgiving. Colossians 4:2

INVESTIGATIONS

Comey Indictment Update: James Comey’s attorneys are trying to get his indictment thrown out on grounds of improper grand jury procedures, claiming that only the foreperson and one other jury member saw the final indictment. The judge seemed sympathetic to that argument (big surprise.) But the DOJ has submitted a new court filing blowing that claim away.

They say it was based on a clerical error, and the transcript of the grand jury proceedings that they provided “conclusively refutes” that there was an issue with the process “and establishes that the grand jury voted on — and true-billed — the two-count indictment…directly contradicting claims from Comey’s defense team in court that the charges were void.”

They say this “eliminates any doubt” that the indictment of James Comey is legally valid. We predict there will be more doubts raised, but “valid” will have little to do with them.

U.S. POLITICS

Vice President J.D. Vance has been going on the offensive, doing interviews and appearances to fight back against Trump critics by explaining his policies and touting his achievements. Here’s his latest appearance for a wide-ranging Breitbart interview in which he touched on everything from Trump’s use of economic leverage instead of the military to promote peace to his efforts to put America first by pursuing fair trade, not just free trade.

Vance is also making the case for Trump’s making life more affordable. He pointed out that under Trump, wages are “way outpacing inflation.” He said that in the first three years under Biden, the average American lost $3,000 in take-home pay, but in Trump’s first 10 months, they’ve gained $1200, adjusted for inflation. He also pointed out that under Trump, all job growth has gone to native-born Americans, while under Biden, virtually all of it went to foreign-born workers.

That’s a good talking point, but someone needs to tell President Trump to stop sending mixed messages and explain more clearly how allowing some foreign workers will supposedly be good for American workers.

Thursday, former Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral was held in Washington, DC, and VIPs from both parties attended, including former Presidents Biden and George W. Bush, former Vice Presidents Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Dan Quayle and Al Gore, as well as Anthony Fauci, James Carville and other strange bedfellows. Noticeably absent were President Trump and Vice President Vance, who were not invited. Many put that down to the bad blood between Trump and Liz Cheney, but the official reason was that only former office holders were invited.

While some called the funeral turnout a rare showing of bipartisan respect and civility, others saw it as a sign of the “Uniparty” putting partisan theatrics aside for a moment and showing their true colors. For many, the phoniness of much modern political rhetoric was perfectly symbolized by MSNBC (or MS-NOW) host Rachel Maddow attending Cheney’s funeral when she previously branded him a “war criminal,” called him the “maestro of terror,” and ranted for hours against him on the air for her viewers, telling them that he was the worst monster in history before Trump got the title.

The Daily Caller offers a timely reminder that while Democrats rail about Trump not fixing their messes fast enough, they’re doing everything possible to hamper him, from shutting down the government to firing up their followers to attack ICE agents to blocking all his nominees in the Senate, no matter how well-qualified and non-controversial.

One of those nominees is North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker, who was chosen for the post of Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom. He’s been waiting SEVEN MONTHS to be confirmed and get to work, while Christians, Jews and other religious minorities around the world are under attack and a Christian genocide is going on in Nigeria.

A spokesperson for the Senate Foreign Relations committee Chairman replied, “There is an important and complex process for vetting nominees that requires close coordination with my colleagues and the White House. When this nomination is ready for a hearing, it will be announced.” Question: Can we expect that all your ducks will be in a row by 2028, and how many people of faith will be dead by then?

RELATED: While we still don’t have a Religious Freedom Ambassador, the Trump Administration is considering sanctions and other options to stop the killing of Christians in Nigeria. Breitbart.com has more.

WEEKEND EDITION

Since we’re heading into Thanksgiving week, let’s take a look back at “Huckabee” on TBN to the time when historian Tracey McKenzie told us some little-known facts about what the very first Thanksgiving was really like (and no, the young Pilgrims didn’t lecture the old Pilgrims about how they should vote.)

And for our musical selection, to help remind everyone that Thanksgiving isn’t about football or Black Friday deals or even turkey, it’s about giving praise and thanks to God for our many blessings, here’s Rebecca St. James singing “Praise” with Tre Corley and the Music City Connection and Amb. Huckabee on bass.

WEEKEND MUSIC PICKS

By Laura Ainsworth

November is a time when I especially miss my parents, Bill and Louanne Ainsworth. It’s not only the memories of Thanksgiving, but today would have been their wedding anniversary, and November 1st was my late father’s birthday. He was the greatest musician I ever knew, and my #1 inspiration, so I thought that this week, I would share some of his music with all of you.

My dad was a musical prodigy who was forced by his parents to study engineering at age 15 at Rice University because music wasn’t a “real job.” But he hated it. So when the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra came to town, he went to their hotel and begged for an audition. I’ve been told by older musicians who were there that this kid opened a beat-up case and took out a sax that looked like it was held together with bailing wire. They gathered around to laugh him out of the room…until he started playing, and their jaws dropped. He quit school and left on the band bus the very next day as the new sax and clarinet player for Tommy Dorsey. The others took up a collection to buy him a beautiful new sax and lied about this age to get him into the clubs they played (I can’t believe anyone really believed he was 21. He looked 12.)



He went on to play for some of the greatest names in the later days of the big band era, many before he was out of his teens, including Tex Beneke, Ray McKinley, Billy May and Freddy Martin. This article in JazzWax tells more about him with lots of cool photos I lent them from our family trunk and a Dorsey song he played on.



It’s hard for me to narrow it down to three songs, but here’s a great track from Ray McKinley’s Orchestra, which was considered one of the most cutting-edge dance bands of its time. This is “It’s Only A Paper Moon,” featuring my dad on sax.

He sang, played piano and often switched from sax to clarinet. For a while, he was the clarinetist with the Ernie Felice Quartet and a member of Ernie’s vocal quartet, the Hi-Fi’s, on Liberty Records. Ernie was the father of jazz accordion, one of the inventors of cocktail jazz and a good friend. That Jazzwax article above tells the story of how my dad met my mother while playing with him. Here’s a rarity shared with me by Ernie’s son, an amazing version of “Tea for Two” from a demo tape for a proposed radio show. The speed and precision of the clarinet and accordion leads are stunning.

By the time I came along, he had settled down in Dallas and was leading radio jingle vocal sessions and recording commercial production music by day, and by night, performing in showrooms in Dallas and Vegas behind icons like Tony Bennett and Mel Torme. I grew up watching him, which explains my musical tastes. He also played with Hugh Fowler’s Dallas big band. Here’s a recording by them that I assume he arranged, since he was also a brilliant arranger. One former bandmate told me he’d put blank sheet music on his lap and write incredibly complicated big band arrangements in his head while riding to gigs. I remember watching him write them at our kitchen table, which I tracked down and have back in our kitchen again.

(Thanks to my husband Pat for creating and posting that video, just for you. FYI: I have that scowl on my face in the last photo because I actually remember squinting into the sun!)

BEE TIME

