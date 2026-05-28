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Robert sytsma's avatar
Robert sytsma
1h

Hello prayer team: My name is rob and am asking for prayer to be healed from my lower back / kidneys “ that pain would go away and that all organs that go w urinary tract be totally. Healed in Jesus name

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Judy's avatar
Judy
1hEdited

Please pray for a financial breakthrough that is badly needed. Please pray for the soul of Bob Barna who passed away suddenly yesterday. Please pray for pain relief for Teresa who has severe shoulder pain due to a bone on bone condition. She is 88 and doctors do not want to operate due to her age. May Jesus provide and heal for these situations.

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