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Daily Bible Verse

But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy.

James 3:17

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

I always feel dizzy recently. Pls pray no cancer recurrence, no cancer in my life.

Please pray for my daughter, Courtney, that she will find the Lord and happiness in this life.

Please pray for my wife, Hillary to have the Lord heal her lungs from COPD. Pray for Bob to heal his cancer. Pray for Billy to heal his cancer. In Jesus' name...

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for my daughter, Vicki who is having her thyroid out today. This is a serious surgery. Thank you and God Bless you all.

Please pray for my husband Jim. In hospital with congestive heart failure and acute kidney disease. Had first dialysis today. Another tomorrow. Pray for healing and good care for him. Thank you

Unspoken prayer request for my brother Ronny for healing in Jesus name amen

My brother-in-law got cancer a few years ago. He didn’t trust God. He has been sick recently. Please pray God healing him n trust God n quit smoking n completely heal to continue to go to working as my sister n my nieces need him. My sister is a housewife n my nieces studying in degree.

This is Lee. I’m still praying for total healing of cancer and now I had to have all surgery without being put to sleep so I’m praying for total healing and peace in all of the world.

Can you please pray for my husband Scott? He had a cyst removed from his back and they took the stitches out yesterday. He didn’t have a bandage of any kind when he left. Half of it is a deep, open wound. Pray I can get my anger in check. I don’t understand why they let him leave like that.

My wife as she takes care of her mother (who has dementia). For strength and wisdom and deep and healing rest for her. Wisdom for myself to know how to best support my wife.

please pray for Ron. He has had two heart attacks in two years and his last operation left his lung damaged. He gets shortness of breath and gets dizzy, and the doctors have no answers. Thank you.

Please pray for my daughter, Kristina, that she will find the Lord and happiness in this life.

I have a prayer request for my sons' reconciliation. Michael, my oldest son, moved away 17 years ago, he has visited several times, & we always enjoy getting together as a family, including my youngest son, James, & his daughter. Michael, holds against James that he has not visited him in those years. James always greets & socializes with him when he visits. Now, Michael is coming for my 80th birthday in Sept., & doesn't want James to be around when he visits. They haven't spoken in 4 years. This breaks my heart. I've been praying for God to soften their hearts & fill their hearts with brotherly love, & forgiveness. This situation causes me great anxiety & sadness. Please, pray this will get resolved before September. I'm grateful for your prayers. Praying for all requesting prayers. May God bless each person who prays & all requesting prayers. To God be ALL the Glory. Ofelia

Kraig

Please pray for E .. spiritual healing and rescue.

Please pray for sisters Tina and Trina. Neither one has been feeling well lately. Please pray for little boy John in Nigeria. Lord, we thank You for Your loving-

kindness, grace an mercy. Thank you all here.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Prayers needed for myself (Michelle) having quite a bit of big issues going on. Would appreciate prayers for faith, patience, and hearing God's word clearly during this time. Currently am facing ear surgery, on September 3, passing a notary exam for work, finding new housing in March/April, next year, working with ok credit but huge amount of debt. Thank you and God Bless.

Thank you for praying for my daughter Bridget. For several weeks she couldn't walk. Was in the hospital for over 5 weeks. Now she is home walking with a walker going outside and getting better every day. Thanks so much for your prayers.

Please pray for my sister Nickie. Her doctor wanted her to have a colonoscopy but the gastroenterologist told her he wouldn’t do it because it could kill her due to other health issues she has. She is in poor health. They did an occult blood test and there was blood in her stools so now the gastroenterologist said he does have to do the colonoscopy. Please pray that she comes through the procedure safely and there is nothing seriously wrong with her. Thank you.

Please pray for my husband Warren. Had ACDF surgery last week and his body is having a negative reaction. Muscles are not reacting. Tore a rotator cuff by just waving his arm. Can't get out of bed, cant walk, won't eat. Living in the recliner.

Please pray for Anita, my wife, recovering (physically and mentally) from Sudden Death Incident (V-fib) and a defibrillator implant. God bless you!

Pray for R.G. Clontz please.

Please pray for Dewey, his attitude to be positive, his body to be healthy, and his FAITH in God to be extremely strong. In the name of our Saviour, Jesus Christ, Amen.

Please pray for me caring for my mother of 99 with very little help. She has CHF, pacemaker, swelling on ankles, difficulty getting up, incontinence, and trouble sleeping at night which is causing me stress and my own health problems as a result. I need a break from the care but respite care didn’t work 3X as she needs one on one care. Praying for a couple who can take over for a few days a month that is trustworthy and needs the $. Why aren’t there any camps for adults??

Also, sister Carol and husband, Bob are separating for the 5th time in 5.5 yrs. of marriage. Not sure how my sister will manage on her own and currently has no cell phone. They are in WY. Thank you PWs and I prayed for each and every one of you on this prayer list. God bless you and keep trusting our Great physician for healing and salvation. Patricia

HYMNAL: Great Is Thy Faithfulness

Author: Thomas O. Chisholm

Listen:

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1 Great is thy faithfulness, O God my Father,

there is no shadow of turning with thee.

Thou changest not, thy compassions, they fail not;

as thou hast been, thou forever wilt be.

Refrain:

Great is thy faithfulness!

Great is thy faithfulness!

Morning by morning new mercies I see;

all I have needed thy hand hath provided.

Great is thy faithfulness, Lord, unto me!

2 Summer and winter and springtime and harvest,

sun, moon, and stars in their courses above

join with all nature in manifold witness

to thy great faithfulness, mercy, and love. [Refrain]

3 Pardon for sin and a peace that endureth,

thine own dear presence to cheer and to guide,

strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow,

blessings all mine, with ten thousand beside! [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along