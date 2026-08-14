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Joe Casey's avatar
Joe Casey
5h

Please pray for Maura for the Lord to heal her kidneys. In Jesus' name...

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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
5h

Never forget - God loves you. MAGA

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