DAILY BIBLE VERSE:

17 But the wisdom that comes from heaven is first of all pure; then peace-loving, considerate, submissive, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and sincere. James 3:17 NIV

17 But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy. James 3:17 KJV

17 But the wisdom from above is first of all pure. It is also peace loving, gentle at all times, and willing to yield to others. It is full of mercy and the fruit of good deeds. It shows no favoritism and is always sincere. James 3:17 NLT

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray that my business will sell. I need to retire and work a different job part time for health reasons. Pray that I can get all the paperwork together to get it sold at a good price. Thank you for your prayers.

Please pray for my great nephew, Jacob. He is 7 years old and has brain cancer which the doctors have said there is no treatment for and said he has a few months. However, we are praying for God’s miraculous powers to heal him here on earth so he can share his testimony and glorify God for a long time. We have already touched so many people with his story and know God can do this! Amen!

Please pray for Sue who had skin cancer surgery and for Jeff who was just diagnosed with aggressive bladder cancer. Thank you for your prayers.

Please pray for my grandson, Andrew’s, MRI to be negative for return of tumor. MRI is Tuesday, 2/10. Also prayers requested for children’s employment situations, for positive work environments and successful careers. Thank you for the prayerful support.

Please pray for healing for my daughter Jaylyn battling pancreatic cancer. Has started chemo treatments again. She was declared cancer free a year ago but It has raised it’s ugly head again. She is trusting the Lord for complete healing. Thank you.

Please keep my husband, David in prayer. He and 11 other men from our church will fly to Belize on February 16th for a mission trip. Pray for their safety in travel and a good Godly experience for all. They will return on February 23rd.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

Please pray that Carrie does not have the ATM gene mutation.

Please pray for Tracy to have strength to get through the next few weeks and during her recovery after her double mastectomy on February 12. Guide her surgeons hands. No more cancer.

Continued prayers for E who has been deceived and needs rescue from sin though once professed. May she hear the Good Shepherd’s voice (J10).Thx to one who posted that they pray every day.. encouraged so much by that request!

Would you please pray for me.. Feels like every Joint in my entire body is hurting so bad.. Especially the weight bearing joints.. Can’t rest for the pain.. Please Lift me up before the Lord.. I thank you so much and God bless you. - Lois

Please pray that I find a good job that doesn’t scare me so much. I have so much anxiety about doing my job safely. Also, my son needs prayer for is situation at colleges. Grades, friendships, health and job.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for my Wife, Hillary to be healed from her COPD. Pray for Bob, as his cancer is trying to return. Pray for Stacie, Sue, and Becky to have the Lord heal their cancer. Pray for Sherry to be healed of her RA and take away her pain, Lord. Pray for Mark to have the Lord heal his throat from radiation treatments for cancer. Please take away his pain, Lord. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Tracy is having surgery Tuesday for a tumor on the optic nerve. Prayer for God’s healing.

Thank you for prayers for Lisa who had a parathyroidectomy last Thursday (2/5) that was successful. Continued prayers that the blood calcium levels return to normal and continued good health in recovery. In Jesus name Amen. Thank you

I will see dr for blood test on 3/5 & bone marrow biopsy on 4/10. Please pray for good results of all reports.

I will be out of town with my dad, sister, niece from 2/12-18. please pray for safety, health n no infection. Thanks

I failed 15 interviews in 6 months. I still can’t get a job. I have a huge debts due to I lost job every and didn’t work for 2 yrs due to cancer. Please pray for cancer free and debts free n God heals me n help me get a perm job immediately as I am unable to get a job myself. Thanks

Please pray for Kenny who is dealing with congestive heart issues and resultant swelling on his body. He is self-employed and this has caused him to not be able to work for several months, creating a financial strain. Thank you for your prayers!

Asking for God to help a dear friend of mine. named Karl, who, is stuck in Amsterdam after his flight from London and, because of a delay, there, at the airport, and cancellation from poor weather, he accidently, missed his second plane flight, going to Minnesota, where he lives and doesn't have more money to buy a new plane ticket and also needs money to stay at a nearby motel at night, short term, and has a few health issues, so really need a miracle blessing of enough emergency money to get him back home soon! Thanks for any prayers for him!

Prayed for all. Healing, employment, salvation, deliverance, plans for all we ask in Jesus Mighty Name

HYMNAL: My Hope is Built on Nothing Less

Author: Edward Mote

Listen:

---

1 My hope is built on nothing less

than Jesus’ blood and righteousness;

I dare not trust the sweetest frame,

but wholly lean on Jesus’ name.

---

Refrain:

On Christ, the solid Rock, I stand:

all other ground is sinking sand;

all other ground is sinking sand.

---

2 When darkness veils his lovely face,

I rest on his unchanging grace;

in every high and stormy gale,

my anchor holds within the veil. [Refrain]

---

3 His oath, his covenant, his blood,

support me in the whelming flood;

when all around my soul gives way,

he then is all my hope and stay. [Refrain]

---

4 When he shall come with trumpet sound,

O may I then in him be found:

dressed in his righteousness alone,

faultless to stand before the throne. [Refrain]

Other Versions:

My Hope Is Built on Nothing Less | The Great Controversy | Fountainview Academy

|Thank you for reading and singing along.