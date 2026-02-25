Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE:

But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed.

James 1:6

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

HYMNAL: Come, Christians, Join to Sing

Author: Christian H. Bateman

Listen:

1 Come, Christians, join to sing

Alleluia, Amen!

Loud praise to Christ our King,

Alleluia, Amen!

Let all, with heart and voice,

before His throne rejoice;

praise is His gracious choice,

Alleluia, Amen!

---

2 Come, lift your hearts on high,

Alleluia, Amen!

Let praises fill the sky,

Alleluia, Amen!

He is our Guide and Friend,

to us He’ll condescend;

His love shall never end,

Alleluia, Amen!

---

3 Praise yet our Christ again,

Alleluia, Amen!

Life shall not end the strain,

Alleluia, Amen!

On heaven’s blissful shore

His goodness we’ll adore,

singing forevermore,

“Alleluia, Amen!”

|Thank you for reading and singing along.