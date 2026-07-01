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Sa Keck's avatar
Sa Keck
7h

Bethel Colony of Mercy in Lenoir NC has been careing for recovering substance abuse addicts for 75 years. Their focus is preach & teach Jesus & The Lord will do the recovering. Thank you for Praying for this ministry. 🙏 ❤️

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Joel Johansen's avatar
Joel Johansen
7h

We are , asking Fer Prayerfor SCOTUS of the government;

And also, Asking Fer continued prayer, for my wife was doing OK, and also asking for Prayerfor one or two elderly friends and also one with cancer

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