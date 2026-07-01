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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed. James 1:6

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

HYMNAL: A New Name in Glory

Author: C. Austin Miles

Listen:

1 I was once a sinner, but I came

Pardon to receive from my Lord.

This was freely given, and I found

That He always kept His word.

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Chorus:

There’s a new name Written down in glory,

And it’s mine, (And it’s mine,)

oh yes, it’s mine! (yes, it’s mine!)

And the white-robed Angels sing the story,

“A sinner has come home.” (home, has come home.”

For there’s a new name written down in glory,

And it’s mine, (And it’s mine,)

oh yes, it’s mine! (yes, it’s mine!)

With my sins forgiven I am bound for heaven,

Nevermore to roam.

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2 I was humbly kneeling at the cross,

Fearing naught but God’s angry frown,

When the heavens opened and I saw

That my name was written down. [Chorus]

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3 In the Book ‘tis written, “Saved by grace.”

Oh, the joy that came to my soul!

Now I am forgiven, and I know

By the blood I am made whole. [Chorus]

Thank you for reading and singing along