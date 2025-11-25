Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of sea driven with the wind and tossed. - James 1:6

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

For the little girl that had open heart surgery a few days ago is now not feeling so good. Please pray that’s she’s okay. And recovers without complications.

Prayers desperately needed. Lily made a huge mistake and now may lose her house. Please pray that she has a positive outcome in rectifying her situation.

Please pray for Doug and his wife Debbie. Doug recently died, and Debbie just found out she has cancer!

My husband and I are finally at a point where we are doing well in our marriage. Please pray that we continue to grow in love for each other. Amen

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray Jesus will guide me in surgery I need soon.

HYMNAL: Praise Him! Praise Him!

Author: Fanny Crosby

Listen:

1 Praise him, praise him! Jesus, our blessed redeemer!

Sing, O earth, his wonderful love proclaim!

Hail him, hail him! Highest archangels in glory!

Strength and honor give to his holy name!

Like a shepherd, Jesus will guard his children.

In his arms he carries them all day long.

Refrain:

Praise him! Praise him! tell of his excellent greatness.

Praise him! Praise him! ever in joyful song.

2 Praise him, praise him! Jesus, our blessed redeemer!

For our sins, he suffered, and bled, and died.

He our rock, our hope of eternal salvation,

hail him, hail him! Jesus, the crucified.

Sound his praises, Jesus who bore our sorrows,

love unbounded, wonderful, deep, and strong. [Refrain]

3 Praise him, praise him! Jesus, our blessed redeemer!

Heav’nly portals loud with hosannas ring!

Jesus, Savior, reigneth forever and ever!

Crown him, crown him! prophet, and priest, and king!

Christ is coming, over the world victorious.

Pow’r and glory unto the Lord belong. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.