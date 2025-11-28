Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good afternoon. Our newsletter today covers the economy, illegal immigration, law & order and some political stories you don’t want to miss.

ECONOMY

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that, despite all the news about layoffs and the bad economy, Americans filed 216,000 new applications for unemployment benefits last week -- 6,000 fewer than the previous week, and the lowest number since mid-April. Economists had predicted that unemployment claims would rise to 225,000, not fall to 216,000. Sounds like some economists should be filing for unemployment.

TRANSGENDER

UPDATE! Thanks to public outrage following the awarding of the “World’s Strongest Woman” weightlifting title to alleged biological male Jammie Booker, Booker was disqualified and the title given to runner-up Andrea Thompson. Thompson had made news by stalking off the podium while declaring the contest “bull-BLEEP,”

Thompson expressed gratitude for the ruling, but said, “What should be a momentous occasion has sadly been overshadowed by scandal and dishonesty from someone who was welcomed into our crazy sport…I am not only frustrated with not being able to celebrate a win, but also for the ladies who had their time to shine on the podium or reach the final day, taken away from them.” She added, “This means that we, as a community, ARE taking a stand. Protecting women’s sport as we have fought so hard for.”

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

No favorites: The mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew has been detained by ICE in a facility in Louisiana and is facing possible deportation back to Brazil.

A DHS spokesperson said that Bruna Caroline Ferreira is a “criminal illegal alien from Brazil” with an arrest record for battery whose tourist visa expired in 1999. She’s the mother of Michael Leavitt Jr., the 11-year-old son of Karoline’s brother who has lived with him and his wife in New Hampshire since his birth and has never lived with Ferreira nor spoken with her in years. The linked article argues that this is proof the Trump Administration is serious about enforcing immigration laws across the board, with no favoritism.

LAW & ORDER

It’s hard to believe that the story of the Chicago thug who set a woman on fire after 72 prior arrests could get worse, but then we learned why he was walking around free. For once, we can’t blame a Soros-funded D.A. In August, he was charged with knocking out a female social worker in a psychiatric ward. The prosecutor begged the judge to lock him up, arguing that her preferred solution (an ankle monitor) “could not protect the victim or the community from another vicious, random, and spontaneous attack.”

But Cook County Judge Teresa Molina-Gonzalez dismissed his pleas, replying, “I understand your position, but I can’t keep everybody in jail because the State’s Attorney wants me to.” Nobody said she should keep everybody in jail, but how about locking up violent offenders with 72 prior arrests?

The victim he doused with gasoline and set ablaze, Bethany MaGee, has serious burns over most of her body. She’s fighting for her life, and could still face years of painful procedures and rehab. We hope you will keep praying for her. Her pain is on that judge’s hands as much as it is on her attacker’s. At least he has the excuse of mental illness. At the very least, she should be removed from the bench immediately for lacking the most basic requirement of her job: judgement.

RELATED: Republican political aide Christina Pushaw made a great point on X: The same liberals who are now saying that we can’t lock up “career violent felons, even if a few girls get burned or stabbed on the train every week,” were telling us in 2020 that “lockdowns are necessary” and we must “put everyone on indefinite house arrest, if it only saves one life.” We asswume that’s because the virus didn’t constitute a loyal Democratic voting bloc, like felons do.

U.S. NEWS

It’s Good To Be The King! Almost immediately after taking office in January, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will have a chance to prove his socialist bona fides. He’ll have to decide whether to sign or veto a bill by the City Council to give a whopping 16% pay raise to top city officials, including the Council members and himself. Mamdani’s pay would leap from $258,000 a year to 300,000 filthy capitalist dollars.

While this might pose a moral dilemma for him, he can comfort himself in knowing that getting rich by becoming a socialist politician has a long, established history. In fact, under true socialism, top politicians and their cronies and sycophants are the only people who get rich. Even here in the US, our most famous socialist, Bernie Sanders, never succeeded at anything until he became a socialist politician. Now he’s a millionaire with three houses who flies on private jets.

Besides, Mamdani will need the extra cash if he’s going to afford the designer clothes he’ll need to go to the Met Gala with AOC.

Also, considering who he’s appointing to his transition team, he’ll need extra money to hire security that New Yorkers won’t have after the police are gone.

OOPS: Human Events released what they claim are leaked (and hilarious) personal text messages by Arizona Democrat Sen. Ruben Gallego in which he trashes his own party.

When his unnamed text partner wrote, “Been watching all the insanity up there” in DC and suggested that Gallego could become the reasonable new leader to rebuild the party, Gallego allegedly responded, “Oh man have you met my party? I have been yelling at them this whole time.” He went on, “We look like the not fun party. Always telling and correcting people…Not allowing [men to be] men” or “women to be hot…We used to be the party of se[x] drugs and rock and roll.” The text partner suggests that he go to the Republicans’ private club so he “can hang out with hot beautiful people.” Gallego allegedly replied, “Dem women look like Dem men and Dem men look like women.”

While this will undoubtedly get him into trouble with fellow Democrats, conservatives didn’t go on the attack. One commentator called it the “most accurate thing he has ever said.” Others reported the story under headlines like, “Democrat finally tells truth!”

Fake News: The New Yorker ran a sympathetic article about a Jamaican national who had lived in New York for nearly 50 years, but lost his green card and was deported by ICE. The magazine quoted him as saying, “It helped me imagine how the slaves might have felt, going to another land in shackles and chains.”

Before any descendants of slaves sue for libel, the New Yorker’s tweet promoting the story didn’t mention that he already had experience with shackles, since he’d spent much of his time in the US in prison after being convicted of murder. The article did mention that, but failed to mention his other convictions for attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery. A judge issued his final order of removal in 2009, and it’s taken this long to finally remove him.

