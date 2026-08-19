In today’s newsletter, we examine new questions surrounding the government’s handling of the COVID pandemic after Dr. Anthony Fauci’s former senior adviser David Morens plead guilty to conspiring to evade federal records laws. We look at newly released messages raising questions about how officials responded to reports of vaccine adverse events during early pregnancy. Elsewhere, Disney is challenging the FCC in court over its treatment of ABC-owned stations, and a Muslim scholar has examined what the Dead Sea Scrolls and Islamic tradition reveal about the Jewish people’s historic connection to Israel. Finally, we turn to the Middle East, where President Trump says negotiations with Iran are over.

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Daily Bible Verse

Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new. 2 Corinthians 5:17

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Across America

Disney filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the FCC to try to stop threats against the broadcast licenses of some of its ABC-owned affiliate TV stations. FCC commissioner Bredan Carr called the lawsuit meritless and said the issue at hand isn’t political content of ABC broadcasts such as “Jimmel Kimmel Live,” but the company’s DEI policies.

Interestingly, the lawsuit admits that producers of “The View” have cut back on booking political guests who are actively campaigning for office to avoid FCC equal time requirements, noting that in recent weeks, the only political guests they’ve had have been non-candidates such as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Sen. Chris Murphy, Jill Biden and Rahm Emmanuel. Presumably, this was meant to show that the FCC is stifling their free speech, but what it really shows is that “The View” books nothing but Democrats.

Then again, we figured out what Disney has turned ABC into when Jimmy Kimmel went on vacation and ABC ignored two generations of popular stand-up comedians who could have filled in for him and instead brought Rosie O’Donnell all the way back from Ireland. We assume it isn’t because she’s the hottest name in comedy but because she’s the only person on Earth with a worse case of TDS than Jimmy Kimmel.

Around the World

Photo credit: Newsweek

Breaking News From 2000 Years Ago! This is a fascinating article by an Arab Muslim scholar from Saudi Arabia and proponent of the Abraham Accords. It’s about what the Dead Sea Scrolls tell us about the history of Christians and Jews and the historic ties of the Jewish people to the land of Israel. He also notes that the Quran is filled with reverent references to Jesus, Moses, King David and other early Jewish and Christian figures, so how can anyone who claims to be a devout Muslim deny Israel’s right to exist or the Jewish people’s long-time ties to that land? He calls this “historical amnesia.”

One day past the expiration of the Iran ceasefire agreement, President Trump said Tuesday that talks with Iran are “dead,” and he insisted that the Strait of Hormuz is “open and operating.” Meanwhile, Iranian officials called Trump “deluded” and defiantly insisted that they will keep attacking vessels in the Strait until the US meets their steep demands. Editorial aside: Who’s deluded again?

The UAE suspended all trade with Iran after two missiles were launched into UAE territory, one falling inside its territorial waters and one outslde. Iran denied responsibility, claiming that the missile attacks on its neighbors are part of numerous “false flag” operations blamed on Iran as part of the “ongoing evils of the US and the Zionist regime against regional peace and security.” So it’s actually the US and Israel who are undermining peace in the Middle East by attacking Iran’s neighbors just to make Iran look like aggressive nuts? Again we ask: Which side is deluded?

RELATED: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Middle East Institute associate fellow Nazee Moinian warned Trump that Iran is a revolutionary state and in negotiating with them, he should not consider them to be a “rational actor.” Thanks for the tip, but we assume he’s figured that out already.

It’s becoming clearer than ever why Fauci took the Fifth

Dr. David Morens, a senior adviser to Dr. (“Dr.”) Anthony Fauci during the COVID pandemic, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, stemming from his destruction of records relating to research on coronaviruses.

From the Department of Justice:

“A former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) adviser pled guilty in federal court today, to a conspiracy charge stemming from a scheme to evade Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and the Federal Records Act in connection with communications about coronavirus research grants.

David M. Morens, 78, of Chester, Maryland, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit offenses and defraud the United States. Morens served as a senior adviser in NIAID’s Office of the Director from 2006 through 2022.”

Of course, when there’s a conspiracy, there have to be co-conspirators. The DOJ doesn’t identify them by name, but they do provide additional detail: “According to his guilty plea, Morens, Co-Conspirator 1, Co-Conspirator 2, and others conspired during the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the United States after NIH [National Institutes of Health] terminated Co-Conspirator 1’s grant. NIH terminated the grant, Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence, based on allegations that COVID-19 emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in Wuhan, China. NIAID awarded the grant to Company 1 and Co-Conspirator 1, who made a subaward to the WIV.

“Following the termination, Morens and Co-Conspirator 2 pledged to help Co-Conspirator 1 restore the termination of the bat coronavirus grant and counter the narrative that COVID-19 leaked from a lab. In anticipation that their communications would be requested through FOIA Requests, Morens, Co-Conspirator 1, and Co-Conspirator 2 agreed in writing to intentionally hide their communications from public view by corresponding using Morens’s personal Gmail account, rather than his official NIH email account.”

In other words, inconvenient allegations that COVID-19 came from the lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology had to be “countered” to be able to restore grant money for a project (it was by EcoHealth Alliance) dedicated to understanding how coronaviruses “emerged” from bats. And these conspirators agreed, in writing, to use Morens’ personal email rather than his official NIH account, the better to keep their communications secret concerning this. In hindsight, it seems there were a number of reasons why the “lab leak” hypothesis was silenced and we heretics were canceled for daring to even suggest such a thing, but the biggest reason seems to be the oldest one of all:

Money.

And no wonder Fauci is still trying to avoid answering questions, even after a Presidential Autopen pardon. One of the allegations against him is that he was hiding communications by deleting emails.

As Rand Paul posted on X in September 2025 (!): “BREAKING: Newly-released emails show Fauci directed colleagues “delete this after you read it” --- dating back to February 2020. He denied it under oath…”

That was when Sen. Paul first demanded that Fauci come and testify before Congress. It ended up taking almost a year before that came to fruition, and that’s when Fauci refused to answer any questions. At this point, the legal battle is far from over, as several states (surely with more to join them) have opened their own investigations into Fauci, and not even a sweeping “blanket” federal pardon will help him if he violated state laws. So that explains why he invoked the Fifth.

The Gateway Pundit has a good write-up as well. They report that Fauci had “distanced himself” from Morens, saying he “was not an adviser on substantive policy matters.” They also include this statement from the group White Coat Waste, which exposed those studies done on animals at the Wuhan lab:

“In April 2020, White Coat Waste was the very first to expose Fauci’s funding for gain-of-function animal experiments at the Wuhan lab — and ever since we’ve led the campaign to hold Fauci and his cronies accountable for abusing animals and their COVID cover-up. David Morens deserves the maximum penalty for conspiring to defraud taxpayers and for hiding what really happened in Wuhan.”

Oh, but there’s more. As you may know from our reporting earlier this week, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson released emails from Dr. Janet Woodcock, former acting commissioner of the FDA, sent in May 2021 to both Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins at the National Institutes of Health, noting that she had received reports of adverse reactions after receiving COVID vaccine.

She’d been contacted by many people who had suffered such events, and a large number of them were themselves health care professionals. They were complaining that no one was taking them seriously. She encouraged the idea of a study. “But of course $$ need to be made available, and you would need an investigator who is interested in ‘medical mysteries,” she said.

We can’t resist saying, that’s probably the LAST thing they wanted. And Dr. Woodcock seemed to feel the same when she added, “I doubt the industry would support that, for obvious reasons.”

“...My experience is that if you let a problem fester, then it will come back to bite you later and you are not prepared,” she continued to Fauci. “What do you think of this?”

Instead of writing back to Woodcock, Fauci forwarded her email to Collins, saying, “Janet asks what we think of this? We cannot ignore her. We should probably bring in CDC and see what Rochelle [Walensky] thinks.” But it’s still not clear if they ever went to Dr. Walensky with it.

‘We cannot ignore her”? That sure makes it sounds as if they would have preferred to let it drop.

As reported by Breitbart News, Johnson’s office also noted that at the time of this email, “there were already 440,025 worldwide adverse effects and 8,650 deaths associated with the COVID injection reported to VAERS [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System], with 3,350 (39 percent) of those deaths occurring within 2 days of injection.”

None of this seemed to matter to Fauci, who continued to push the narrative that everybody (even women in all stages of pregnancy; that’s another story, below) needed to get vaccinated. As he said about the unvaccinated in December 2021, “They’re going to be very vulnerable. That’s why I’m worried about the people who refuse to get vaccinated. When you’re dealing with any COVID virus, when you’re dealing with one that spreads so rapidly, and you’re unvaccinated, the virus is going to find you.”

News flash: whether you were vaccinated or not, the virus likely found you. It was a lie to say the vaccine prevented illness or transmission. We were told over and over that it did.

We saved what might be the worst for last. As you know, investigators have been looking at the phone Fauci used during the pandemic, and it reveals that officials at NIAID thought in 2021 that women in their first trimester of pregnancy should avoid the vaccine.

As you know, Fauci himself expressed a concern that getting vaccinated might trigger a cytokines storm (autoimmune reaction) and fever that could “theoretically” increase the risk of miscarriage. But here’s something more, a text sent on January 25, 2021, from Dr. John Mascola, then the director of NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center, saying, “I am corrected on pregnancy studies. Initial Studies avoid vaccination in first trimester due to possible fever and higher rates of miscarriage in first trimester.”

Let’s see if we understand this. Researchers excluded women in their first trimester of pregnancy from the vaccine studies because of a concern a reaction to it might cause miscarriage?? Out of this need for caution, they never actually studied the vaccine as given in early pregnancy? Yet women in their first trimester were never cautioned about getting the vaccine during that vulnerable time, and were in fact encouraged to do so?

Infuriating. If you’re like us, you might be feeling a cytokines storm of your own coming on right now.

Sen. Ron Johnson said, “I am hoping Dr. Mascola will fully cooperate by talking to us and clarifying what this text means.” He’s certainly not the only one.

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