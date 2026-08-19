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Donna Maher's avatar
Donna Maher
3h

This cuts right through me. Simple case, money is the root of all evil! I was one of the people that was affected my this vaccine and no one would listen and every time I tried to ask if anyone else was experiencing similar side effects, I was shut down, silenced and told that I was crazy. My trust in government is gone.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

This is what institutional guilt looks like. Morens hid records. Fauci told people to delete emails. Woodcock warned about adverse reactions and said the problem would come back to bite them. NIAID officials reportedly knew first-trimester pregnancy studies avoided vaccination because fever could raise miscarriage risk. Yet the public got certainty, mandates, slogans, and obedience theater. The COVID priesthood protected money, reputations, grants, and narrative control while Americans paid with livelihoods, trust, health, fertility fears, and children’s futures. The Fifth Amendment is a right. In Fauci’s case, it also sounds like a confession with better lawyering.

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