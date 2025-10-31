Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In today’s edition we discuss day 30 of the government shutdown, one positive of the shutdown, Democrats being arrested and much more.

The Huckabee Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Upgrade to Paid

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them. - Matthew 18:20

HAPPY HALLOWEEN

Happy Halloween, everyone! We hope you have a safe and fun holiday, and remember, if any kids come trick-or-treating dressed as Democratic Senators, don’t open the door! They’ll demand $1.5 trillion.

Also, want to scare Democrats? Print this and put it in your window.

HURRICANE MELISSA

As we always tell you, Samaritan’s Purse was the first aid organization on the ground to help victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica. Their teams were on the scene within 48 hours with 38,000 pounds of relief supplies. They provide for both the physical and spiritual needs of victims. For a full report from Fox News, click this link.

And to help, visit the Samaritan’s Purse website.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Pictured: Admiral Ackbar from Star Wars

30 Days: It’s day 30 of the partial government shutdown and despite Senate Democrats’ attempts to inflict as much pain as possible to force Republicans to give in to their demands, President Trump managed Thursday night to make sure our troops won’t miss their payday. He used funds from the Pentagon’s R&D and procurement accounts and the military housing fund part of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Still, Trump has had enough of this petty, partisan political theater. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, he wrote that the Democrats have become “crazed lunatics that have lost all sense of wisdom and reality…Because of the fact that the Democrats have gone stone cold crazy, the choice is clear — initiate the ‘nuclear option,’ get rid of the filibuster and make America great again!”

While a few Republicans agree, many are warning, Admiral Ackbar style, “It’s a trap!” They say the filibuster protects minority rights, and if the Dems had been able to pass their agenda under Biden with just 51 votes, they would have destroyed the country and cemented their power forever by stacking the Supreme Court and eliminating secure elections. That’s also what they would do if they got back into power without the filibuster.

Mark Levine had a compromise solution: Suspend or eliminate the filibuster for routine budget bills only. Or to cite Derek Hunter at Townhall.com, who said the idiotic idea of shutting down the government when a budget resolution expires was invented by Jimmy Carter’s Attorney General (one of many terrible ideas from the Carter Administration), why can’t Trump issue an executive order overturning that decision and simply return to letting the government operate at current funding levels until a new budget is passed?

Sorry, that probably makes too much sense for Washington.

Share

We hope the Trump White House and Congressional Republicans will read this op-ed by Ryan Walters, CEO of Teacher Freedom Alliance and former Oklahoma state school superintendent. He points out one positive of the government shutdown: It’s proved that Democrats and teachers’ unions have been lying to us for years about how schools can’t survive without the Department of Education. Turns out that even if the bureaucrats are on leave, the system set up to dispense funds to schools goes on without them and is administered on the state level. Far from collapsing, America’s schools are operating just fine without all those bureaucrats in DC.

You learn something new every day, and nobody needs the Education Department to learn it.

CRIME CRACKDOWN

We reported yesterday that arrests of violent anti-ICE protesters in Chicago netted several Democrat officials, including a candidate for the US House. There’s now news of more Democrats facing charges, but at least they’re more creative.

First, an aide to Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy was arrested for alleged cocaine trafficking after investigators intercepted a shipment of nearly 8 kilos (17.6 pounds!) of coke meant to be delivered to his workplace in a state office building. He was also charged with illegally owning a firearm and ammunition, which we can’t help thinking would be considered the far worse crime in Massachusetts. He’s pleading not guilty. He was immediately terminated from his job, which we assume Hunter Biden will be applying for.

And Baltimore City State Senator Dalya Attar is facing federal extortion and conspiracy charges as part of an alleged scheme to plant tracking and recording devices on two of her rivals (a political consultant and a married man), record them in bed together, and use the video to blackmail them into not criticizing her publicly. See, we told you it was creative. She denies the charges. More details than most people would want to hear are at the link.

Dumbest Quote of the Day! Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a letter calling on ICE to halt arrests in Chicago on Halloween weekend, declaring, “Illinois families deserve to spend Halloween weekend without fear. No child should be forced to inhale tear gas or other chemical agents while trick or treating in their own neighborhood. Illinois children should not be robbed of their innocence. Let them enjoy a time-honored American tradition safely and peacefully. Please let children be children for one holiday, free from intimidation and fear.”

So his solution for making children feel safe on Halloween is to let all the real monsters -- drug dealers, human traffickers and child molesters -- stay on the streets? That’s so stupid, he should dress up as AOC for Halloween.

MORE FROM THE HUCKABEE POST

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.

Leave a comment