It took the Trump FBI to put J6 pipe bomber suspect in custody: So, how does a cold case heat up again after almost five years? We’re talking about the FBI investigation of the J6 pipe bomber case from January 2021, to discover the identity of whoever placed pipe bombs near the DNC and RNC headquarters in advance of Trump’s rally and subsequent Capitol Hill riot, and to track that person down. The Trump FBI did that, and at last, a suspect is in custody.

This person is emphatically not the same one many news outlets prematurely reported weeks ago, after a woman was tentatively identified through “gait analysis” as the bomb-placer seen on video right outside the entrance to the DNC. Her name and pictures were splashed all over the news and social media while we held our ground and decided not to identify her by name, choosing instead to wait for more confirmation that never came. (Of course, we generally don’t recognize violent mass killers by name, not even potential ones.)

Also, we’re never going to stop asking why Kamala Harris, who was just about to make history on January 6 --- at the CAPITOL BUILDING --- by being certified as the first black female VP-elect, chose that particular time to take an unscheduled trip to the DNC headquarters, with all the security that entailed. She’s stayed amazingly quiet about her visit ever since, but we have a feeling she won’t be able to maintain that silence forever.

Thanks should also go to those investigators NOT with the FBI who have been keeping the pipe bomb case alive over the past several years, studying endless hours of video and trying to piece together the whole picture of what went down on January 5 and 6. That also goes for the FBI whistleblowers who were helping them, and for Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who chairs the House subcommittee looking into this.

Of course, identifying and detaining the suspect is just the beginning. Be sure and watch John Solomon’s interview with FBI Director Kash Patel, in which Patel explains that “an entire Behavioral Analysis Unit” is now getting to work. “And what we want to ensure is, is there a bigger network? Are there other targets? Were there other targets? Are there other unsolved crimes?”

“...That stuff just takes time to develop out.”

This frustrating fact is behind our disappointment at not being able to answer more big-picture questions for you. We’ll resist the temptation to fill in gaps with our own imaginations and suggest you do, too. At this point, we don’t know if this suspect --- if indeed this person did place the bombs --- was acting alone. (Perhaps the FBI does know or suspect the answer to this question but has reasons for not talking about it yet.) If we do find out others were involved, that will be a game-changer that triggers many more questions.

As Patel explains during this interview, he and deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino replaced the original investigative team from the Biden years and then followed the trail of cell phone location data, credit card receipts and license plate photos linked to the suspect. This is ALL information that the Biden FBI had already uncovered --- nothing new from tipsters. So, if that’s the case, why didn’t the team for then-Director Christopher Wray make more progress with their investigation? Gee, it’s almost as if they didn’t want to find the bomber!

Nah, that can’t be. It’s just too far-fetched.

We’re not going to attempt to read minds but do see this as a likely explanation. Patel didn’t speculate about that but did address the question of why the previous FBI didn’t solve the case: “It’s either sheer incompetence or negligence by the prior administration, and either way, it’s unacceptable for this FBI.”

As for solving the case, he said, “This is what happens when you take the handcuffs off the police and put the handcuffs on the bad guys.” He credited Bongino for “spearheading the work.”

Patel put a team of agents --- “hundreds of men and women” --- on the case, who reviewed “3 million lines of evidence,” he said. “...Looking at the cell phone data triangulation, looking at the call center dumps, that’s critical to any investigation like this, where you’re trying to locate someone who’s hiding his looks and his appearance. And that was key in our investigation...we developed leads and issued search warrants...”

Overall, Patel credited not just Bongino for this new efficiency but “the leadership change across the entire bureau,” the one demanded by the American public when they elected Trump as President. “He gave us the authority and resources to change the leadership at Hoover [FBI headquarters], change the leadership in the field, and to put a thousand agents into the field instead of in Washington DC, fighting crime in the streets.” As one of the hosts characterized it, this is “good old-fashioned police work.”

Matt Vespa at Townhall passes along a number of good comments and video clips but also expresses the concern that this story will quickly get buried. (NOTE: it won’t as long as the Huckabee Post is around!) One reason, Matt hates to say, is that the suspect is black and also left-leaning. “There’s nothing that can be weaponized against President Trump or Republicans,” he observes. What he wants to see now is former FBI Director Christopher Wray dragged up to Capitol Hill and forced to answer questions about the stall-out of the pipe bomb investigation.

As investigative reporter Luke Rosiak posted, “So the J6 pipe bomber was a rich black kid with ties to Antifa who lived in the suburbs with his parents?” Did you know that was the case? Vespa quotes Rosiak at length, but here’s Rosiak’s own report at The Daily Wire, with much more information on the suspect and his family.

“The story won’t disappear overnight,” Vespa says, “It’s too big. But it will degrade and vanish rapidly. That’s the rules if you’re the mainstream press. You know this: newsrooms nationwide were probably angry that the suspect wasn’t some white guy wearing a MAGA hat.”

Of course they were. And that just might be the reason why the FBI wasn’t in any hurry to find him. As one astute comment at Townhall read, “The more difficult it is to blame someone’s criminal activity on Trump, the faster it disappears from the news.”

Revolver News, which has done excellent, painstaking reporting on the pipe bomb story for years, said on Thursday that the FBI had “stormed” the suspect’s home. As they noted, “At this point, there are still a lot more questions than answers. Swapping out the old FBI team and watching the case fall into place in record time is not something the public is just going to shrug off. A five-year investigation does not magically solve itself because someone finally looked ‘with fresh eyes.’”

The Revolver piece is a must-read, and be sure to watch the video of Steve Bannon talking with investigative reporter Julie Kelly about the pipe bomb case, in particular the presence of Antifa on J6. She said she couldn’t confirm independently that the pipe bomb suspect was Antifa-linked, but if that is true, she told Bannon, “This blows a huge hole in the early narrative that someone aligned with Donald Trump and the MAGA movement tried to blow up the headquarters of the RNC and DNC --- where Kamala Harris was, don’t forget…”

Kelly is one who, like us, expressed an unwillingness to identify the woman identified by “gait analysis” as a suspect, as she was skeptical. The technology looked intriguing, but by itself it didn’t quite pass the smell test. (We thankfully got our sense of smell back after COVID and it is very sensitive.)

SIDE NOTE: Kelly has also posted a video summary of that very negative, anonymously-sourced report on the FBI, which unfortunately was given more mileage by Miranda Devine at the New York Post (whom Kelly still praises with good reason as one of the finest reporters anywhere). We don’t think this video is subscriber-only, but if you have trouble playing it, please let us know and we’ll summarize it for you in Monday’s edition.

We expect much more to be revealed about this suspect on Friday. In the meantime, his family has already released a statement, which is included in this excellent write-up at The Gateway Pundit. From what they say about him, he seems like just the sort of person who could be co-opted and manipulated by others to perform a task like this, but it’s way too soon to say that’s the case.

RELATED: Have you noticed that the Democrats’ go-to attack on all of Trump’s appointees is to rail that they’re “unqualified?” This from the people who appointed officials with zero qualifications other than their Party connections and sexual and gender quirks. Meanwhile, Trump’s “unqualified” Secretary of War has returned lethality and discipline to the military as recruitment has skyrocketed; his “unqualified” HHS Secretary is bringing down drug prices and forcing food makers to use healthier ingredients; and now his “unqualified” FBI leaders have solved a case that went unsolved under the Democrats for four years, using the SAME evidence.

The Dems keep saying this word, “qualifications,” but we don’t think they know what it means.

