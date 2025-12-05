The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara DeHart's avatar
Barbara DeHart
7m

Action & accountability

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
2m

Obviously Biden didn't want to arrest this criminal because he's black. That would go against their morals. After all it's about DEI.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture