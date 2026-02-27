The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
j. d. johnson's avatar
j. d. johnson
2h

Why? My question is the same as yours. Why, are these people still walking in the sunlight? They have PLOTTED against our duly elected government in an attempt to cripple the opposition Party! That collides with every tenet that this Nation has been Founded upon. Someone must spend the rest of their years behind bars. Oh, of course, I understand that they are all part of the "privileged few" who thrive in the darkness inside our Capital, Washington, D.C..

Well, I'm a "NOBODY," so I don't count. Just another voice in the wind. However, if we all join together, we become a hurricane with winds that no one can stand against. The Red Wave is a powerful force. I believe we would get someone's attention.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture