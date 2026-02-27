Photo credit: ABC News

Get ready for another jaw-dropper from Just The News about the relationship between Fulton County DA Fani Willis and the Biden White House and DOJ while she was pursuing criminal litigation against President Trump and a list of associates relative to the 2020 election.

At that time, in 2022, Willis’ office was invited to apply for what’s called a sole-source grant. We know this because in December of that year, she wrote to DOJ Senior Policy Advisor Scott Pestridge in the Office of Justice Programs, saying, “I want to document your recognition of our progress and services provided with dynamic partner, as we complete sole source steps for our new grant award, a grant in which you invited us to apply.”

This was the Office of Justice Programs Community Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative grant of $2 million, which her office did receive.

There’s one problem (for starters) with this: That award, when originally opened, was intended as a “competitive” grant. But for Willis, it was simply offered as a sole-source grant, which means no other entity was able to compete with Fulton County for the award. And the decision relating to this grant came during the time her office was preparing the case against Trump and while feds were also investigating him. (Arizona and Wisconsin later targeted Trump allies as well.)

But if $2 million sounds like a lot, it’s really not so much compared to the total of more than $18 million (!) in funding shoveled to the Fulton County prosecutor’s office from the time Willis took office in 2021 to 2024.

Even before these memos saw the light of day, Congress had raised concerns that the grant money being sent to Fulton County was being used to pay Willis’ boy toy, Nathan Wade. That was no chump change; he was paid more than $600,000 in legal fees while he was in a sexual relationship with Willis.

As House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio wrote to Wade in January 2024, in a letter accompanying a subpoena, “The FCDAO [Fulton County District Attorney’s Office] reportedly compensated you using a concoction of co-mingled funds...The Committee has information that the FCDAO received approximately $14.6 million in grants from the Department of Justice between 2020 and 2023 and, given the enormous legal fees you have billed to the FCDAO, there are open questions about whether federal funds were used by the FCDAO to finance your prosecution.”

We reported Thursday that the memos supplied to Just The News after their successful legal battle (also fought by America First Legal, who represented them) show that Willis’ office coordinated extensively with the Biden White House and Justice Department as well as with the Democrat-run January 6 “Select” House Committee. Despite those powerful associations and her dedication to building a criminal case --- in fact, a RICO (racketeering) case --- against Trump and a long list of associates, her case ultimately failed after two years of investigation due to her own corruption and conflicts of interest. Willis herself was removed from the case, and now the Trump DOJ has opened its own investigation of her. The prosecuting attorney who replaced Wade said his office would not pursue the case against Trump, given that he was by then the sitting President.

Georgia prosecutors had indicted 18 people besides Trump to make their RICO case, including Rudy Giuliani (one of our heroes) and Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, accusing them of aiding Trump in his alleged effort to change the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia. As reported by Just The News, these indictments came just days after Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a similar federal indictment in DC, claiming that in challenging the election, President Trump had actually defrauded the United States. Smith also charged Trump with attempting to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Smith had to drop his own case against Trump when Trump was re-elected to a second term.

Stay tuned. John Solomon and his team are bound to be releasing more inside information about the links between Fulton County and Washington DC.

RELATED: FBI Director Kash Patel told the British news outlet Reuters on Wednesday that the Biden FBI led by Christopher Wray obtained his phone records and those of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in 2022 and 2023, while they were private citizens, calling this “deeply alarming.”

Oh, and the bureau didn’t just get what they call toll records --- IDs of callers plus date, time, location and duration of calls. They even taped a phone conversation between Wiles AND HER ATTORNEY. The attorney reportedly knew about this and had given consent but Wiles never knew until now. Sean Hannity, on Thursday night, described Wiles as being “in a state of shock.”

However, the attorney “categorically denied” giving such permission and said, “If I ever pulled a stunt like that I wouldn’t – and shouldn’t – have a license to practice law. I’m as shocked as Susie.” Wiles reportedly believed her attorney and now thinks the Biden FBI may have lied about him (No!)

Though Watergate comparisons get old, we admit to having the same reaction to this revelation as Clay Travis did: that it “makes Watergate look like jaywalking.”

You’ll be happy to hear that the firings at the FBI related to this have begun (we would merely call them “a good start”), though the FBI Agents Association is not happy and released a statement.

CNN reports that approximately 10 newly fired FBI employees were involved in Jack Smith’s bogus “classified documents” case against Trump that led to the Mar-a-Lago raid. Additional points: CBS reports that Wiles’ records were reviewed in conjunction with the Mar-a-Lago “classified documents” case and that Patel’s records were NOT subpoenaed in connection with Arctic Frost, Smith’s case on Trump’s alleged election interference. Axios reports they’re hearing from Trump officials that other Trump allies may also have been spied on by the FBI and that what we know so far might just be “the tip of the iceberg.”

Isn’t it always?

By the way, one piece of incidental information in the Blaze report doesn’t surprise us. We learn that the former director of public affairs for the Biden administration, Anthony Coley, is now on MS NOW (formerly MSNBC).

Finally, here’s another story to show that the Deep State is nothing if not consistent. Add Director of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and others in her department to the list of those who reportedly had their phones and computers bugged. Must-read details here.

