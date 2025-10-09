The Huckabee Post

Lynda Rose
4h

I was going to ask for prayer, but so many need so much more than I do. Instead I’m just going to say Praise the Lord, for he has done mighty and wonderful things. He is my rock and my refuge, my God in whom I trust. Thank you Lord for giving me what I need, for always being with me. I will rest on your almighty plan. Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven!!!!

Amen

Joy
3h

Continued prayers for my son going through a stressful divorce 🙏one he did not want to or ask for. All he asked of her was honesty and counseling to work on their marriage. She could not say yes. In fact. She said the word divorce . He is devastated and does not deserve this. As he had done everything for her and her family

I ask for Jesus to be with him as we trust in Gods plan

Amen

