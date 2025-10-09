Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

14 In righteousness shalt thou be established: thou shalt be far from oppression; for thou shalt not fear: and from terror; for it shall not come near thee.

Isaiah 54:14 KJV

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for a resolution in my life over a decision made recently. I ask prayer that the Holy Spirit brings about change a Christian workplace, and in those who are in control of it. Open their eyes to truth, forgiveness, and to become humble in their walk with Christ. Please pray for the children in the school as well.

Please pray for my dear friend Rita. She struggles with severe depression, has a history with significant trauma and is influenced by non believers in her family. Lord help her remember Your Word and Truth.

My Father (Jimmy Sullivan) passed away September 27th and many of our community in Arkansas have shown their support & continued prayers. I would like to give thanks to All who have continued to pray for the Jimmy Sullivan Family at Blakemore! We are blessed indeed to serve a Living God who defeated death, so we can live eternity in Heaven with our loved ones! The choice is yours! Heaven or Hell! My Father taught myself to never miss an opportunity to lead another to Christ! Simply confess your sins, ask forgiveness, acknowledge the Holy Trinity & Accept & Jesus Christ into your heart! He paid our debt in full! Just Believe! Love you all & our state! James “Sully” Sullivan of England, Arkansas! GBOS!

“PLEASE pray for healing for my wife Connie who has been suffering with anxiety, worry, fear, Tardive Dyskinesia, for over 19 years ... ... due to Lyme disease (and being severely over medicated), and, she lost vision in one eye over 8 years ago, and we both have a mouthful of broken teeth ...(fortunately no pain) … and no $ to do anything.

Please please pray for our finances ... it is still extremely difficult just trying to make ends meet. We only have S.S. to live on ... retired to care for and be with my wife. (and a small amount of remote work for an old Boss who is retiring soon, (& I am 75 yrs old)) And, help for our vehicles .. more than 26 yrs old. And, please pray for me for healing, both physically and emotionally, the constant unending worry and stress … about Connie and our situation and future ….

Thank you!

Heavenly Father, Jesus, Connie and I thank You for all the times you have forgiven us when we have messed up. We thank You for joining us together and for making us one for You. We thank You for the special love that You have given us to share. May our love for you grow and grow and through Your Love may our love for one another blossom and bloom and spread Your Love through all our families and friends and all those you send us. Jesus, please walk with us, be in us, be us, help and guide us and lift us up, protect us, always. Jesus, we thank You for all the help that you send our way. Thank you.”

Please pray for my husband, Dick. The cancer that we thought was gone has presented itself in his lung.

Please Pray for my wife Connie. She needs healing. She fell in the bathroom then on her oxygen. I was sleeping and she nearly died. Please pray for her recovery from her injured shoulders. Thank you and God bless you and your family.

Thank you all for prayers for my autistic son, Mark. Please continue to pray to end his torment with his OCD. We have an appointment set up for November 3 to reevaluate his medications and seek answers to improve his behaviors. Please pray we will find some solutions and he can make better choices. God bless you all and thank you for caring.

Please pray for me to be healed of cancer. I know God has special plants for me to use and I have ordered some.

Please pray for me to heal from the wounds of the lies and addictions that my husband brought into our marriage behind my back and for the ability to show him respect despite those things

Please pray for my adult daughter that is pregnant with her second child. She has a really hard time of carrying a pregnancy to term and can use all the prayers possible.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for Max, he is having a knee replaced on 10/8. Max does not believe in Jesus. Please pray God reveals himself to Max and Max is healed in every way. Praying his knee surgery goes well and Max knows that God is with him and loves him. Thank you. God bless all.

Please 🙏🏻 for me Joe for my breathing due to weak lungs and my wife’s blood pressure to be lower. We do not use pharmaceutical products just natural products made by Yeshua Jesus Christ. Will be Praying for all on this site 🙏🏻 🙌. 😄👍🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. Joe&Lori Geirk.

“Please pray for Pastor Randy Click who was falsely accused of driving while intoxicated. He never drinks and is a godly man who lives and breathes Jesus. The blood test will prove his innocence. I believe there’s a hearing around October 10. Pray his false arrest record is purged as he’s a street preacher and traveling evangelist.

Pray for my son Paul Hampton who remains without an effective immune system. He’s always fatigued and now developing some minor memory issues. He’s been unable to work since January 2024. He applied for disability and was denied so his ineffective lawyer reapplied for a second round. Meanwhile his oldest brother (62) and I (80) are spending our retirement funds to keep him afloat but this cannot continue. Paul needs a miracle of healing and financial aid.

I pray daily for the mighty hand of God to touch every life in this prayer email, for health needs, healing, financial help, relationship issues, encouragement, and more. Prayer is powerful and God is GOOD.”

HYMNAL: Praise God From Whom All Blessings Flow

Author: Thomas Ken

Praise God, from whom all blessings flow;

Praise Him, all creatures here below;

Praise Him above, ye heav’nly host;

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost.

Amen.

Thank you for reading and singing along.