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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

For I the Lord they God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, fear not; I will help thee. Isaiah 41:13

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for my mom Elsie age 91 who started 2 oral meds for lymphoma. Please pray for my healing also for a heart problem.

Please pray for my Son Jacob. He is a Christian. But with too much study on Astronomy and big- bang, stars and planets study his mind has drifted away from God. Pray that God will speak to him the way Jacob will understand and worship Him.

Praying for Elise and her daughter.

Please continue to pray for R and me as we are praising the Lord for our financial breakthrough that will help us reach a solution to the false accusations being made against R. We forgive them for their actions and give all of this over to God for His Glory.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also, for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for for the LORD to restore my husband Daniel’s sight! 🙏🙏🙏. Thank you for all prayers!

Please pray for my daughter Kellie she needs a job badly. She has been reading her Bible daily which I praise God for answering prayers.

I have high liver enzymes n high cholesterol becuz of medical complications n side effects of meds. Pls pray good results of blood test on 6/18, bone marrow biopsy on 6/23, ENT report on 6/17, pls pray my liver enzymes n cholesterol back to normal.

My dad & my niece have severe eczema, my dad n sister have fatty liver, high blood pressure n cholesterol. My dad has lung fibrosis n blood narrow vessels 75% in his brain. Pls pray for their health.

Pls pray for me no cancer recurrence, no medical complications n no infection n no pain for bone marrow biopsies. I still have 3 times this year. Pls pray dr can approve my targeted med by Aug n pray God helps me to get a perm job soon with my previous salary so that I can pay my huge debts n God will restore my previous salary, pays off my debts, and provides a peaceful, respectful working environment. Pls pray God provides my dad helper n get back money from ppl deceived him. Pls pray thanks

We have been getting rain in Jacksonville, FL. Still need much more to end the drought.

Prayer for Friend Stephanie 51 ..Her heart stopped Cardiac Arrest .... praying n fasting n asking for her life .. n Gods Will .. how we love our Mighty God

Please pray E will be rescued by grace in mercy.

Pray for Lisa who has serious health issues and Pat who has cancer. Thank you.

Prayers for my brother and myself to make crucial decisions per God will and follow the Holy Spirit leading in Jesus's name amen.

Prayers for my 31 year old daughter. She has been in the hospital for over 2 weeks with severe pain in her legs and unable to walk. The doctors haven't been able to determine a cause. Thank you.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for Robert, facing very delicate surgery for cancer next week. Doctors did not take his concerns seriously and this may be dangerously advanced. Also for Pam, who has lost her husband and all 4 of her siblings in the past two years.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

This is a praise. Thanking the Lord for providing job to my granddaughter’s husband. I had asked for prayers for him to be delivered from using drugs, & to find a job, and as always, the Lord answered. He’s had the job for a week. Thanks to all who pray & Giving God the Glory & Praise.

I still ask for prayers for God to heal the relationship between my 2 sons. Michael will visit in September for my 80th birthday, but doesn’t want to be around his brother. That just breaks my heart. Asking the Lord to heal this relationship so we can have harmony, & enjoy getting together.

Praying for all who request prayers. Many blessings to al.

Please pray that my son Spencer will draw near to God, so God can draw near him, so he can stop drinking alcohol and stop hurting the ones he loves 🙏🙏

Please pray for my daughter Lindsey as she has been ill for a year and is dealing with multiple issues mentally and physically, that there home sell with no inspection issues and my husband Joe and I are lead by God to the new home we need to be close to our daughter, son in law and grandsons. He is a Marine Corps and taking on a new command.

Prayers for my 31 year old daughter. She has been in the hospital for over 2 weeks with severe pain in her legs and unable to walk. The doctors haven't been able to determine a cause. Thank you.

HYMNAL: Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty!

Author: Reginald Heber

Listen:

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1 Holy, holy, holy! Lord God Almighty!

Early in the morning our song shall rise to thee.

Holy, holy, holy, merciful and mighty!

God in three persons, blessed Trinity!

2 Holy, holy, holy! All the saints adore thee,

casting down their golden crowns around the glassy sea;

cherubim and seraphim falling down before thee,

which wert and art and evermore shalt be.

3 Holy, holy, holy! Though the darkness hide thee,

though the eye of sinful man thy glory may not see,

only thou art holy; there is none beside thee,

perfect in pow’r, in love, and purity.

4 Holy, holy, holy! Lord God Almighty!

All thy works shall praise thy name in earth, and sky and sea.

Holy, holy, holy! merciful and mighty!

God in three persons, blessed Trinity!

Thank you for reading and singing along