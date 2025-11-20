Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day. This email delivers Monday - Friday.

The Huckabee Post is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Fear thou not; for I am with thee: Be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; Yea, I will help thee; Yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. Isaiah 41:10

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

Leave a comment

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for our son he is so angry right now with everything in his life. Pray that God would soften his heart his words and actions. The pressure of everything is overwhelming him.

The Lord is working in our estranged families. Two sons and daughter in laws. Two grandchildren. We are praying for God to draw them and also the right people to speak truth to them. It’s been over five years since we have seen any of them. Our oldest son’s wife Ashley is the one who decided this and talked our younger son and wife into no contact. Thank you, prayers are being heard 🙌

Please heal Kate and Vince, protect my grandchildren in school and out of school. Dear God the Father please help all the homeless, prisoners, the outcast, and forgotten to find hope in Christ. For the Bible says Jesus came to seek and save those that are lost. Thank you in Jesus for listening to my request.

Lifting up all the prayers here for God’s healing provision comfort. Restore my family’s faith. Protect my grandchildren hearts as they struggle with difficult life lessons. Their coaches & teachers see the harm being done. Especially college baseball coach preaching Jesus then cursing/yelling at R. Peace for Israel. Revival Nationally. TPUSA protection mission

Please pray that we can impact our Children and Grandchildren for Christ.♥️

Louis Klar, so very sorry💔🙏

Prayers for you and the children♥️🙏

Continue praying for my son Jeff-as he is going through a divorce that he Did not want and only asked his wife for honesty and counseling and she could not give him that. He is heartbroken and I ask Jesus to be with him 🙏amen

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for my wife, Hillary. She has COPD and is on oxygen full time. She quit smoking years ago and could use some help with healing her lungs. Pray for my friends Bob, Stacie, Becky, and Sue to have the Lord heal their cancer. Pray for Sherry to have the Lord heal her RA and take away her pain. In Jesus’ name...

Please pray for my sil Kathy who had a PET scan and is waiting for results to see if her chemo is working. Also please pray for my college friend Ruth who is being treated with radiation for breast cancer, and my college friend Shirley who fell and is in rehab for a broken leg and shattered bone in her arm. please pray for my husband Bill who has a progressive heart disease and is in declining health. Lastly please pray for me, Peggy who was treated for early stage breast cancer last year but still dealing with anxiety over a cancer diagnosis, and my husband’s health.

plz pray for healing of a badly sprained wrist. Thank u! Blessings

Owen, just entered rehab a few hours ago. Pray he can stay the course and meet the Author and Perfecter of faith.

Please pray for me that I get the surgery l need for a hernia. Karen

Please pray that my client does not have a reaction to the hand cream I used in massage ... it had a very small percentage of avocado oil which she is allergic to. She said she felt fine .... just pray that she is ok. Thank you for praying and agreeing with me in prayer.

Jon in rehab that The Lord will make his next step plain & that Jon will serve the Lord with his whole heart.

Please pray for my sister Tina who is still having issues with vertigo. Please pray for RA who has had a stroke and is in a nursing home. Please pray for young man Nathan who has a serious, stubborn staph infection. Please pray for my family who is divided about many things. Not able to see our son or grandson for holidays because husband writes them off due to their beliefs. My son does not want to be around his father. Husband starts trouble for no good reason. Please Lord, show my husband he is not the answer for himself, but you are. In Jesus Christ’s Holy name. Thank you all here. God bless each and every one of you.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless all of you.

HYMNAL: Come, Christians, Join to Sing

Author: Christian H. Bateman

Listen:

1 Come, Christians, join to sing

Alleluia, Amen!

Loud praise to Christ our King,

Alleluia, Amen!

Let all, with heart and voice,

before His throne rejoice;

praise is His gracious choice,

Alleluia, Amen!

---

2 Come, lift your hearts on high,

Alleluia, Amen!

Let praises fill the sky,

Alleluia, Amen!

He is our Guide and Friend,

to us He’ll condescend;

His love shall never end,

Alleluia, Amen!

---

3 Praise yet our Christ again,

Alleluia, Amen!

Life shall not end the strain,

Alleluia, Amen!

On heaven’s blissful shore

His goodness we’ll adore,

singing forevermore,

“Alleluia, Amen!”

Thank you for reading and singing along.