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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Isaiah 40:31

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

It’s me again, thanking you for continuing to pray for Larry and Tim. Larry’s knee replacement seems like it is trying to give way. He sees his surgeon in June. He’s been through so much with his knee replacement and many illnesses. Please pray that his strength will return and his knee will be strong so that he can live the life he’s used to. Please also pray for Tim who’s seeing a new chiropractor. I saw a miracle. Tim is walking and he was not able to before. He needs to continue adjustments with the chiropractor and do physical therapy. Thank you for your prayers., I appreciate it very much. Your sister in Christ, Connie

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Request prayers for a breakthrough in R’s case and for his mental clarity. Also request prayers for our financial breakthrough to receive his paycheck from work done about 2 years ago. Thank you so much.

Please continue to pray for our Granddaughter Lauren who has restrictive cardiomyopathy. Now has some form of bacteria in her blood and has been given antibiotics. Please praying addition that the antibiotics will remove these bacteria and for her health to improve. Thank you in advance and God bless each of you.

Prayers to find an appropriate assisted living facility for Alzheimer’s in the next week for my 96 year old mother. To follow Jesus lead in Jesus name amen.

Please pray for a financial breakthrough that is badly needed. Please pray for the soul of Bob Barna who passed away suddenly yesterday. Please pray for pain relief for Teresa who has severe shoulder pain due to a bone on bone condition. She is 88 and doctors do not want to operate due to her age. May Jesus provide and heal for these situations.

Please pray for my nephew David who just received a lung transplant today. Please pray for his complete healing and recovery and no rejection. Thank you all, faithful pray-ers.

Hello prayer team: My name is rob and am asking for prayer to be healed from my lower back / kidneys “ that pain would go away and that all organs that go w urinary tract be totally. Healed in Jesus name

Hymnal: Alas, and Did My Savior Bleed

Author: Isaac Watts

1 Alas! and did my Savior bleed,

and did my Sovereign die!

Would he devote that sacred head

for sinners such as I?

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2 Was it for crimes that I have done,

he groaned upon the tree?

Amazing pity! Grace unknown!

And love beyond degree!

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3 Well might the sun in darkness hide,

and shut its glories in,

when God, the mighty maker, died

for his own creature’s sin.

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4 Thus might I hide my blushing face

while his dear cross appears;

dissolve my heart in thankfulness,

and melt mine eyes to tears.

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5 But drops of tears can ne’er repay

the debt of love I owe.

Here, Lord, I give myself away;

‘tis all that I can do.

Thank you for reading and singing along