DAILY BIBLE VERSE

31 But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Isaiah 40:31 KJV

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for my son Greg who is dealing again with very painful kidney stone attacks and had to go recently to ER and then overnight at the hospital and I ask for prayers for those kidney stones to shrink away and not come back again. Thank you and may God bless you!

Asking for prayers for all in the path of the winter storm. Praying power can be restored soon, praying for the safety of all in its path, including the linemen, first responders, etc. Please Lord, You can calm this storm, protect mentally, physically, spiritually, & emotionally in Jesus' name we pray. Amen

Please pray for all of us who are either already getting freezing rain or something else. We that live in Virginia, Eastern North Carolina, South Carolina and don't get freezing rain or ice very often. Power may not be back on for days. 🥶🥶🙏🥴

Thank God my dad will not go to China tomorrow 1/25 & he won’t get married m. Please pray my dad can get back all his original documents n those ppl cannot use his identity to do some illegal things n stop evils attack my dad n my family n me. Please pray God help my dad to get back money ppl deceived n owes him n pray God give him helper n support him n draw him close to God. Pls pray for my health n my dad n my family. Pls pray for good results of my bone marrow biopsy done on 1/20 n coming blood test results especially liver enzymes on 2/5 n good results of my breast on 2/6. Pls pray for me no cancer recurrence, no medical complications, no infection. Pls continue to pray I can get a perm job to pay my huge debts. Thanks

Please pray for Adam. That he may find a Christian woman to love and share a happy, God pleasing life.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills

Please continue to pray for my sons, Philip and Aaron, to find jobs. I pray that you will also bring them closer to you.

Pray for healing for my Ian. My his muscle strength and all the issues that come with jt depart with Gods supernatural healing

Pray for the friend Chester. Who has clogged blood vessels in both of his legs. He has a very difficult time walking any distance at all. Pray for the healing of his legs!

Pray for my brother who has cancer.

Please pray that Carrie does not have the ATM gene mutation.

HYMNAL: Rejoice, the Lord is King!

Listen:

Author: Charles Wesley

----

1 Rejoice, the Lord is King:

Your Lord and King adore!

Rejoice, give thanks and sing,

And triumph evermore.

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

---

2 Jesus, the Savior, reigns,

The God of truth and love;

When He has purged our stains,

He took his seat above;

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

---

3 His kingdom cannot fail,

He rules o’er earth and heav’n;

The keys of death and hell

Are to our Jesus giv’n:

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

---

4 Rejoice in glorious hope!

Our Lord and judge shall come

And take His servants up

To their eternal home:

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

Other Versions:

Rejoice the Lord is King - Congregational Hymn | Temple Baptist Church in Powell, Tennessee.

|Thank you for reading and singing along.