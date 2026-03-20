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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
4h

God Bless everyone. PTL

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April's avatar
April
4h

Please pray for my husband, he is on drugs. He has did a lot of things that I could leave him for, but I hav stayed. I’m not perfect, but I am trying my best to serve God. I pray for him, I am a good wife. Please pray he would open his eye to what the devil is doing to him. He blames me for everything. If it wants for me trying to hold everything together I don’t know where he would be. Please pray for him to get saved and delivered

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