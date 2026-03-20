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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength. Isaiah 40:29 KJV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Asking for prayer with my sister who lives in Illinois. She has some health concerns with her cognitive plus many tests done. That she be permanently healed over the a-fib and that she has normal brain functions in mighty name of Jesus. 🙏

Asking for prayer for my son Michael and his wife Rachel for God to heal there hearts and let them be happier than ever before in Jesus precious name ❤️ Amen ❤️

Please pray for my wife Carla, she has had many knee surgeries and she still has knee pain. And now the Dr says she has a hernia in/pressing against her throat. Unbelievable.

My dad still didn’t get back the money and he still lent money to others. He is 77 & no savings & I have a huge debts and still can’t get a job. Please pray God gives him wisdom to use money and pray God healing me and my dad completely and provide me a job to pay my huge debts that I am unable to pay. Please pray for me cancer free and debt free. Thanks for your prayers.

G have blood pressure problems. Pray that it will get stable.

Please pray for my sister, Judy, who has stage 2 pancreatic cancer and breast cancer. She just got her port today and on Tuesday she will get her first dose of chemo. Please pray for God's mercy, healing and comfort for her and the family. We have lost our father, and Judy's son to pancreatic cancer. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. We need your prayers. May God Bless you all.

My husband and I are both sick. He has a major surgery in about 24 days and we both need to get well. Please pray we heal and all the congestion dries up.

Please pray that my little Family of 3. My Daughter, My Grandson and myself, can find a way to peace and harmony. My 7 year old Grandson is in the middle of me and his Mom, (My Daughter). She says she hates me and he loves me. It's not fair to him. They live in my home rent free and I have asked that she at least clean up. She refuses. I am sick with COPD and my Grandson helps me a lot. I can tell he is afraid to show how much he loves me in front of her so he comes in my room at night and sleeps. We play cards and make drawings. He tells me all about school and we say prayers together. I spent 15 years defending my Daughter against prison wardens and judges. Now she says, I never had her back. I know she isn't well, but it's not fair to Liam. Please pray for Liam to be stronger than his Mom is cruel.

Please pray for my brother Gale as he has AFib back again after heart surgery and many treatments for AFib.

Plz pray for rain for south & west TX which is still in severe drought after many yrs now. Fire danger is extreme & all are suffering - ranchers, farmers & wildlife too. It makes prices & cost of living in general higher in every area as well. Very stressful. Thanks much - Blessings!

Prayers for my brother who is caregiver to mother has no patience. Praying for wisdom and guidance for him and to not yell and cuss at her has Alzheimer’s. No other family members as he is only one besides myself and I can only walk less than 50 steps and physically can’t care for. Prayers would be appreciated.

Please continue to pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SILs) to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughters by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Newer Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change is working. Thank you for praying for our times with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy time together with them again as we continue to pray for wisdom. We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory and for our good! Thanks and praying for you too!

Continued prayers for E who has been deceived and needs rescue from sin though once professed needs her heart changed . She is bitter now. May she hear the Good Shepherd’s voice (J10).Thx to one who posted that they pray every day.. encouraged so much by that request!

Please continue to pray for my nonverbal autistic son, Mark. Through Jesus we want him to make better choices with his behavior. We are trying to work through his episodes of aggression. They are happening Les frequently but still very unpredictable. Pray that the Lord stays by his side and can get along with others.

Please pray for Cheryl, the kindest soul I know, as she enters hospice care.

Please pray for my health and my dad’s health. Please continue to pray God helps me to get a perm job that I am unable to get a job and pray my huge debts. Please pray for me good results of 5-6 times more bone marrow biopsies. I have BM biopsy every 2 m-3 months till early of 2027 and please pray I can recover completely now thanks

Please pray for my niece and her husband who want to have a baby so bad. They tried for 2 years then did 1 round of IVF but failed are going to try again. They will be amazing parents. Thank You for your Prayers

My husband and I are still very sick. He is getting worse! We need him to be healed for his surgery.

Hi !! My name is Cindy and I am asking prayer request for finding some help with my chronic pain. I have severe spinal stenosis which greatly affects my legs. (Unable to walk or stand more than a short time.). I also have arthritis, Fibromyalgia & chronic tendionitis. Doctors can’t “fix by spine”. Even surgeons will not operate on my knees (need both replaced). I am in a constant struggle with pain & trying to live my life. Many times I want to give up. Been saved for 53 years and this has been my biggest challenge so far. Thank-you for prayers !!

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

My granddaughter McKenzie has been blinded by Dean Withers and Billie Eilish, I for the two of them to find the Lord and McKenzie to come back to the Lord, she is only 15 years old.

Prayer request for a good friend who just found out he has liver metastasis. Lord please comfort him in this time of need along with his family.

Pray for Sandy to find the job that God wants to use her in. Pray for A. her grand daughter to be saved and make good choices.

Pray for Cheryl’s hip injury. It improved greatly after PT, but has now flared up again. It’s very painful.

Please pray for Peter’s salvation and that of his family. They are being deceived by false teaching. It is as though they are hypnotized or brainwashed. If I am not the one to help them see the Truth of Christ, then I pray the right person crosses their paths to lead them all to Christ.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

Please pray for my sister Tina. She has been having issues over the last several months with fainting, vertgo and just generally not feeling well. Now she is having continued pain in her neck and shoulders. She is very tiny and is losing weight as well. LORD, please heal my beloved sister and bring peace to her and her home. Thank You Lord Jesus Christ and thank you all here. Amen.

Please pray for Jim, he has a large anyeresum that must be repaired right away. After that surgery and recovery he must have a neck fusion because tgere is a possibilty he might be permantly paralyzed . This has all happened quickly and must be addressed right away. I pray tbat he accept Jesus Christ, quits relying on his intelligence, his way of doing things and has the promise of eternal life with our Lord and Saviour. Jesus is our healer, physically and spiritually. Thank you all here. I have been praying for everyone here. Those in need and those requesting prayers. Amen.

HYMNAL: Christ the Lord is risen today

Author: Charles Wesley

Listen:

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1 Christ the Lord is risen today, Alleluia!

Earth and heaven in chorus say, Alleluia!

Raise your joys and triumphs high, Alleluia!

Sing, ye heavens, and earth reply, Alleluia!

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2 Love’s redeeming work is done, Alleluia!

Fought the fight, the battle won, Alleluia!

Death in vain forbids him rise, Alleluia!

Christ has opened paradise, Alleluia!

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3 Lives again our glorious King, Alleluia!

Where, O death, is now thy sting? Alleluia!

Once he died our souls to save, Alleluia!

Where’s thy victory, boasting grave? Alleluia!

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4 Soar we now where Christ has led, Alleluia!

Following our exalted Head, Alleluia!

Made like him, like him we rise, Alleluia!

Ours the cross, the grave, the skies, Alleluia!

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5 Hail the Lord of earth and heaven, Alleluia!

Praise to thee by both be given, Alleluia!

Thee we greet triumphant now, Alleluia!

Hail the Resurrection, thou, Alleluia!

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6 King of glory, soul of bliss, Alleluia!

Everlasting life is this, Alleluia!

Thee to know, thy power to prove, Alleluia!

Thus to sing, and thus to love, Alleluia!

Thank you for reading and singing along.

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