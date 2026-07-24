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b210rtr1
3hEdited

God Loves YOU! MAGA

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Anonymous Reader
2h

Please pray for Marie who had surgery this week. Pray she heals without issue so she can come home soon. Also pray for another member of our church, Tim, who is fighting pancreatic cancer, for his healing and comfort.

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