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Daily Bible Verse

He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength. Isaiah 40:29

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for Michele. She is having some serious health issues. Please pray for T. and her twin T. Both live in very stressful situations. Life is full of strife. Thank you. Please pray for Laura and Hannah. Life is difficult for them right now. God bless everyone and thanks again.

Please pray for my brother Paul, who has been in hospital for two weeks now and is receiving chemo treatments and the doctors aren’t even sure what is going on so more tests are being sent to Mayo Clinic for analyzing to figure it out so please pray for the doctors to know what is going on and for successful treatments for him. God bless and thank you very much for prayers for him.

Please pray for my husband that the Lord touches his hardened heart! To show him what the Bible says to do and to truly see what God wants him to do. Amen! Carol

I’d like to offer up a prayer of Thanksgiving to the good Lord for helping Brian and Cherrie find a new place to live that wasn’t so expensive as their last place. where we live are just outrageous and I don’t know what people are supposed to do that can’t afford them. They were able to get into a mobile home for almost half what they were being charged before. Thank you, Lord! May God bless us all!

Please continue to pray for Dan concerning his addiction. Praise Jesus he has sought help and is working with an outpatient program. Pray that he continues this healing journey without relapse. Also pray for Danny and Kelly who are are both facing the attacks of evil in both of their marriages. Thank you and Go bless all of you!

Please continue to pray for us as we approach the open heart surgery for valves replacement surgery and that God blesses us to bring R home with me in August so we can take care of his renewed health. Pray for truth be revealed in the false accusation. Thank you so much.

Thank you for your continued prayers for Scott. His infusion last Wednesday resulted in his hospitalization. Septic as a result of a UTI. Home but tired and exhausted. Prayers for improved health and God’s hand in healing. In Jesus’ name. Amen

I have a prayer request for my sons' reconciliation. Michael, my oldest son, moved away 17 years ago, he has visited several times, & we always enjoy getting together as a family, including my youngest son, James, & his daughter. Michael, holds against James that he has not visited him in those years. James always visits & socializes with him when he comes to visit. Now, Michael is coming for my 80th birthday in Sept., & doesn't want James to be around when he visits. They haven't spoken in 4 years. This breaks my heart. I've been praying for God to soften their hearts & fill their hearts with brotherly love, & forgiveness. Please, pray this will get resolved before September. I'm grateful for your prayers. Praying for all requesting prayers. May God bless each person who prays & all requesting prayers. To God be ALL the Glory. Ofelia

HYMNAL: Praise God From Whom All Blessings Flow



Author: Thomas Ken

Listen:

Praise God, from whom all blessings flow;

Praise Him, all creatures here below;

Praise Him above, ye heav’nly host;

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost.

Amen.

Thank you for reading and singing along