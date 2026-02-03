Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

“Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.” Isaiah 26:3 KJV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

Leave a comment

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for healing of my bone on bone knees and other ailments. I pray every morning the Lords Prayer plus mine for peace in America, the world n lealing of others. Plus I read the Bible every day at noon. I do not have "2 or 3 to pray in His name..." I cannot walk into a church but watch 3/4 preachers every Sunday. I understand them now thanks to Close Caption. (Bad loss of hearing all my life). Please be the "2 or 3 who pray in my name and I WILL..." Thank you and GOD bless. Love, Ray

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills

Please pray for my wife, Hillary. She is really having trouble breathing with her COPD. She quit smoking years ago, but still contracted the disease. Pray for a complete healing of her mind, body, and spirit. In Jesus' name...

I ask for your prayers for my 94 year old mother who lives with me. She had emergency surgery. She’s making some improvement in the hospital. Asking the Lord for wisdom for her recovery stages and that she continues to improve. Thanks.

Please pray for my girlfriend Sheena and her adopted grandson Jakob. He is autistic and non verbal. He's very intelligent and speaks some words. Sheena is having a difficult time lately with patience for Jakob as we try to raise him.

We pray specifically for E every day & are looking forward with great hope The Wonderful Lord will move in her life completely delivering her, saving her soul & raising her up with a mighty testimony in Jesus Righteous, Loving & Strong Name. Amen ❤️

Please pray for me Chuck that I may hear the Lord more clearly for His guidance and that I eliminate as many distractions, possessions, thoughts that interfere with my connection with Him.

Pray for my wife and I married 66 years and separated due to health problems. 90+ years Korean Vet, military and law enforcement was living in assisted living, Villa, 72nd & Hickory, Omaha, Ne. Thank you and God bless. LJ

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Prayers for Ashley, she is having surgery today, for GOD to bring healing to her

Please pray for LisaRenee, she has high blood pressure which is causing her problems with pain and dizzyness.

I'm asking prayer for my wife Christine. She is pain as we wait for hip replacement surgery. I also ask prayer for myself as I am starting dialysis soon.

Pray for better year and health.

Please pray for Hudson, who is 4 years old and his father Steven. Hudson and his mother were in a horrific automobile accident. His mother died at the scene. Hudson has been on life support for 3 weeks and his outcome is not looking good. Please pray for Hudson's miracle and that Jesus gives his dad the strength and peace that he needs to get through this nightmare.

Please pray for my mom who is 87yo. She has extreme bone on bone pain in her right shoulder. Now her other shoulder is getting worn out for over compensating the injured shoulder. She has many other ailments but this one is greatly affecting her quality of life.

Please pray for my sister today as she receives the results of her biopsy

Prayer for Linda who is on a ventilator.

HYMNAL: Praise to the Lord, the Almighty

Listen:

Author: Joachim Neander

----

1 Praise to the Lord, the Almighty, the King of creation!

O my soul, praise him, for he is your health and salvation!

Come, all who hear; now to his temple draw near,

join me in glad adoration.

---

2 Praise to the Lord, above all things so wondrously reigning;

sheltering you under his wings, and so gently sustaining!

Have you not seen all that is needful has been

sent by his gracious ordaining?

---

3 Praise to the Lord, who will prosper your work and defend you;

surely his goodness and mercy shall daily attend you.

Ponder anew what the Almighty can do,

if with his love he befriends you.

---

4 Praise to the Lord! O let all that is in me adore him!

All that has life and breath, come now with praises before him.

Let the Amen sound from his people again;

gladly forever adore him.

Other Versions:

|Thank you for reading and singing along.