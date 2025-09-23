Blessings on you and your family, and from all the Huckabee Post staff! Thank you again for subscribing!

Daily Bible Verse

3 Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee. Isaiah 26:3 KJV

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for Chris, he is in the hospital with pneumonia and kidney problems.

Please be in prayer for Aaron who needs to sell a house . He is in the army and was transferred out of state to another army base. It has been four months now of double payments. Please pray that God would send the right family to buy his house.

Prayer Warriors, I am asking you to pray for Elaine Mc. Please ask God to put His loving arms around Elaine and give her comfort, peace, strength, and healing. Blessings to all of you. Sallie

Please pray that I will find a good apt. or mobile home, to have peace and quiet in a good area,

Lord willing; before the Rapture; is quite oppressive here. Thank you.

Please pray for my mom Peggy. She is anxious most days. She is in an assisted living facility but is not adjusting well. Thank you!

Please pray for patience as son J is waiting and trusting God to help him finish his full licensing as a Christian therapist, his next steps in his calling and his desire for a godly wife! He has gotten discouraged trying to meet godly women!

Please urgently pray for E who once walked with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please pray for my prodigal adult daughters (SIL)to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and love. They are filled with anger, bitterness and unbelief. There is some better communication with some…Praying for the saving of my granddaughter ( and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working! Thank you for praying for our trip. Grateful! We continue to pray God will use all to restore our divided family for His glory! We have upcoming times with two of them. Thanks and praying for you too!

Hymnal: His Eye Is on the Sparrow

Author: Civilla Martin

1 Why should I feel discouraged,

Why should the shadows come,

Why should my heart be lonely,

And long for heav’n and home;

When Jesus is my portion?

My constant Friend is he;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me.

---

Refrain:

I sing because I’m happy,

I sing because I’m free;

For his eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me.

---

2 “Let not your heart be troubled,”

His tender word I hear,

And resting on his goodness,

I lose my doubts and fears;

Though by the path he leadeth,

But one step I may see;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me. [Refrain]

---

3 Whenever I am tempted,

Whenever clouds arise;

When songs give place to sighing,

When hope within me dies,

I draw the closer to him,

From care he sets me free;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me. [Refrain]

