The number of 8-year-olds diagnosed with autism has risen from one in 36 in 2000 to one in 31 in 2022, but there has been no consensus on why: Is something causing it, or is it just better diagnosis or different definitions of terms?

Here’s one possibility: Monday, President Trump announced that use of the common pain reliever Tylenol during pregnancy has been linked to an increased risk of autism in unborn babies, due to the active ingredient, acetaminophen. He said it should only be taken during pregnancy if medically necessary. The maker of Tylenol responded that it “strongly disagrees” with the warning, and called Tylenol the safest pain reliever for pregnant women. And there was the expected outcry from critics of the HHS under Robert Kennedy Jr.

But FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said there are now multiple studies establishing a causal relationship between prenatal acetaminophen and ADHD and autism, including by the Boston Birth Cohort, the Nurses Health Study and Mount Sinai-Harvard. We're not medical researchers, so we won't give an opinion, but we expect to hear a lot more about this, so stay tuned.

