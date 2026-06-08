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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

11 And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshipped him: and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts; gold, and frankincense and myrrh. Matthew 2:11

Photo credit: BBC News

If Iran is really interested in a peace deal, they have a very odd way of showing it. Over the weekend, Iran launched another ballistic missile assault on Israel, which activated air defense systems to intercept them and alerted citizens to enter protected space until further notice and hospitals to move operations underground. Israeli Ambassador Michael Leiter posted on X, “Iran fired 11 ballistic missiles at Israel today. Each one of those missiles can level an entire neighborhood and kill hundreds. No self-respecting country in the world would tolerate such an attack, and neither will Israel.” Houthi terrorists in Yemen also launched ballistic missiles toward central Israel.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee posted on X on Sunday night: “Iran fired missiles at Israel last night & early today. The missile alerts sounded at 6am in Jerusalem. They were intercepted thank God! Iran & its proxy agents of evil want to incinerate America & Israel. Mothership of Satan is in Tehran.” About an hour later, he posted, “In the shelter now. Hearing loud booms overhead. Hopefully it’s the interception. Another day we live under threat of crazed Iranian regime.”

We hope you will join us in praying for the safety of Amb. Huckabee, his wife and staffers, and everyone who is in the path of Iran’s indiscriminate assaults on civilian populations. It’s not worth reading the comments, since most draw idiotic false equivalencies between the fighting in Gaza, where Israel took extraordinary measures to protect civilians even as Hamas used them as human shields, and the attacks on Israel by Hamas and Hezbollah and their sugar daddies in Iran, who deliberately aim to slaughter as many civilians as possible in the most brutal ways possible.

The IDF announced that it was attacking Iran’s missile launchers and Iranian defense systems which were being deployed to restore the nation’s military capabilities that had been degraded during the earlier US and Israeli attacks.

President Trump had urged Israel not to retaliate for the strike, saying it would be “unhelpful” to the peace negotiations.

Frankly, we are concerned that he’s starting to sound like a Democrat, or a UK official urging “both sides to show restraint” when only one side is a bunch of terrorists deliberately targeting civilians with ballistic missiles. At this point, we don’t know why Trump is so obsessed with making a peace deal. Iran clearly won’t abide by anything it signs with him any more than it did with Obama. So just destroy as much of their ability to threaten anyone as we can right now and leave it to Israel and their neighbors to keep them in check until we have to come back and bomb them into oblivion again. Any further negotiations would like trying to talk a rattlesnake out of biting you. That’s useless, so just cut its head off.

Saturday, June 6th, was the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day invasion, and there were commemorations both in France, where the troops landed during World War II, and the US.

Here is a video of the full event.

At the ceremony in Normandy, a D-Day veteran shared an insider’s view on what it was like being part of the invasion.

The National World War II Museum in New Orleans hosted a tribute to Rosie the Riveters, the women who worked in factories making the weapons and equipment for our soldiers. More than 30 of the surviving Rosies showed up to be honored.

Finally, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spoke at Normandy and drew a connection between World War II and today’s invasion of Europe by violent Middle Eastern migrants. He said, “Today, different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain, Italy & Greece. Boats and men arrive. When will Europe do something about that invasion?”

Hegseth was slammed by liberal media outlets for politicizing the D-Day ceremony, while he prompted conservatives to ask, “Yeah, when WILL Europe do something about that? Are they waiting for us to come save them?”

Interesting Read: Blogger Damien Bennett takes a look at four Democratic candidates in depth and wonders why a party that’s so obsessed with winning at least one House of Congress to stop the orange man is nominating such a menagerie of “unimaginably detestable idiot candidates” and “unelectable crazies.”

Among the observations: The party that accuses everyone they disagree with of being a Nazi is now backing a communist pervert with a Nazi SS tattoo and that’s fine with them. As Bennett notes, at last they can be honest about their Jew hatred and stop pretending it’s just about Israel.

Among the revelations: Texas Senate candidate James Talarico’s church library includes graphic gay porn. Why are we not surprised?

RELATED: Kurt Schlichter also describes some of the “rogues’ gallery of weirdos, losers, and mutations they’ve nominated,” in his own hilariously savage way. Unfortunately, being weirdos, losers and mutations no longer means they can’t win.

President Trump gave an interview to Kristen Welker of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” and it didn’t end well, as you can see at the link. Welker started arguing with him over his claims about election integrity, insisting that there’s no evidence that the 2020 presidential election or California elections were rigged. Trump snapped back, “You’re a one-sided crooked network,” and walked out, saying, “Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”

Welker said she talked to Trump afterward and he agreed to a follow-up interview. Trump joked later to a group of farmers that “I got a little bit angry at them” because of the rain that interrupted the interview. He said, “I was not happy with them. But we had a good time.”

As for the “there’s no evidence of fraud” claim, we’ve already addressed that countless times. Joel Pollak made a great comment on the L.A. Mayor’s race: “If there were, in fact, fraud, this is exactly what it would look like. Again, there is no proof of fraud — but there is also no proof that there isn’t. And those who defend California’s system as necessary for fairness and accuracy cannot explain why other Democrat-run states manage to count their results relatively quickly.”

Least Surprising News of the Day: Under socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, anti-Jewish hate crimes in New York City have surged by 71%, averaging one every 18 hours.

And we wonder if those are just the anti-Jewish hate crimes committed by his appointees.

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With America’s 250th birthday coming next month, a number of performers have dropped out of the “America 250” events, apparently because Trump is President. They include Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Morris Day, C+C Music Factory and Young MC. That’s right: they’re turning down a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the 250th birthday celebration of America because they’re angry that “democracy” didn’t go the way they wanted. Well, now they’ll be remembered for something else.

Even Bill Maher called them out, saying they made it look like Democrats don’t love America. Now, there’s a “well, duh” moment.

Let’s be kind and just call it a “conditional love.” Some of us were around in1976 when half the country didn’t like that Gerald Ford was President and half weren’t happy that Jimmy Carter got elected (and they were right), but it didn’t stop anyone from celebrating the Bicentennial.

As stupid and shortsighted as dropping out of this historic celebration over TDS-infused politics may be, we don’t believe that’s really the reason they’re doing it. We think that like “principled stands” made by leftists, it’s really just a cover-up for abject fear. They’re terrified that if they appear in any event even remotely associated with President Trump, they’ll be “canceled” by the liberal showbiz gatekeepers and never work again.

May we direct their attention to a few developments they may have missed? Disney infused leftist politics into all their parks and franchises, and now they’re struggling to stay afloat. Their latest “Star Wars” movie is a record-setting flop, falling to third behind two low-budget indie horror movies made by YouTubers after just over a week.

Rock stars like Bruce Springsteen and the Black Crowes who have turned their concerts into tedious anti-Trump lectures are getting heckled, slashing ticket prices and playing to empty seats, if the shows go on at all. Colbert is gone, Kimmel is likely to follow soon, and Greg Gutfeld remains the #1 rated late-night host. CBS News is getting turned into an actual journalism outlet whether they like it or not. And don’t even get us started on Bud Light, Jaguar and Target. At least Victoria’s Secret saw the light, dumped the woke, and came back from the brink.

Our point: These Trump-deranged so-called “gatekeepers” don’t have the power to destroy careers anymore because the public is so sick of them, we’re tearing down the gates. They’re lucky if they still have careers themselves. We decide who the stars are now. So why be so afraid of them? If you believe it’s better for your career to stand with the likes of Harvey Weinstein than with America on her 250th birthday, then the TDS has eaten your brain.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.