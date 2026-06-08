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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Iran does not want peace. Iran wants “Death to Israel” and “Death to America,” and every missile proves it. The West keeps pretending Tehran can be reasoned into civilization. It cannot. Iran signs when useful, lies when necessary, fires when ready, and calls every act of aggression “resistance.” The mullahs do not see peace as an end state. They see ceasefires as reload windows, talks as delay tactics, and civilian terror as leverage. Trump is trying to hold together a regional coalition and force a deal, but Israel lives under the missiles. That difference matters. A rattlesnake does not become a house pet because diplomats call it misunderstood. Destroy the launchers. Crush the proxies. End the nuclear path. Peace comes after capability dies.

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Jerri Bierau's avatar
Jerri Bierau
1h

Trump needs to take off the gloves and teach them a lesson.

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