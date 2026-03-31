Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 10 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Breaking News: According to an alleged intercepted phone call between Iranian leaders, President Pezeshkian said, “I want to be involved in the negotiations with the U.S. Without a quick deal, our entire economy will collapse in 3 weeks.” IRGC chief Vahidi replied, “That’s exactly why you can’t be involved. You’ll give up everything for a deal.”

After the call ended, Pezeshkian reportedly told his companions that he feels like a “hostage”: “I’m unable to resign, I cannot make my own decisions, all I can do is read from a script I’m given.” If this report is accurate, it was taken as a sign that the military is running Iran now.

President Trump said negotiations are going on with Iran (Iran denies that, but they would probably deny it whether they were negotiating or not) during a 10-day pause on his threat to hit Iranian power infrastructure.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his military had achieved its key objectives, and “It’s definitely beyond the halfway point. But I don’t want to put a schedule on it.”

Iran continued firing missiles at its neighbors Monday for aiding the US. Most were intercepted, although two people In Dubai were injured by falling debris. As a tactic for splitting the coalition, it’s failing miserably. There was even a report that the UAE is lobbying Trump to stage a ground invasion of Iran.

The Wall Street Journal claimed that Trump may end the campaign without opening the Strait of Hormuz after he and his close aides determined that forcing that would push military demands beyond the initially announced four-to-six-week window. That would be good news for Republicans who fear he’ll be lured into a “boots on the ground” quagmire, which seems unlikely with this President.

That does seem to jibe with Trump’s post on Truth Social directed at nations that get their fuel via the Strait of Hormuz but haven’t stepped up to help. Trump wrote, “All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!”

On that topic, a day after Spain refused to clear its airspace for use by US military jets, Trump posted this: “The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the ‘Butcher of Iran,; who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!”

We suspect he’ll remember Spain, too.

Iran’s parliament voted to put a toll on ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio called an “incredible precedent,” a nation trying to charge ships for using international waters (we believe that used to be called “piracy.”) Netanyahu suggested that a long-term solution might be building pipelines across Saudi Arabia and avoiding the Iranian choke point entirely.

Even though the US doesn’t need oil from the Strait of Hormuz, the price of oil is set on the worldwide market, which has caused gas prices to leap in the US. The average price of a gallon of regular hit $4 on Monday. Republicans noted that media outlets that are trumpeting that as an economic catastrophe said nary a word when gas was higher under Biden. It also should be noted that that’s the average price, which means it’s inflated by high-tax blue states. For instance, gas is $3.27 in Oklahoma, but $5.88 in California. You can check the average price in your state here.

This story about a protest of a mural honoring murder victim Iryna Zarutska is such a stunning example of the racism, callousness, selfishness and political grandstanding of the left that we don’t even want to recap it because it angers and disgusts us too much. But we thank Jeff Charles at Townhall.com for having the intestinal fortitude to report the entire story.

In a very related story, if you missed this last week, you must see it. During a Senate committee on illegal immigration, Illinois dad Joe Abraham testified. His daughter Katie was killed last year by an illegal alien drunk driver who plowed into her at 80 mph. After Ted Cruz expressed his condolences, Abraham thanked him and other Senators. Then he confronted his own Senator, Dick Durbin, to his face, saying he didn’t understand why “[I] haven’t heard two words from him toward me. It’s kind of amazing,”

Abraham later told Fox News that not a single Illinois leader had offered any condolences. These are the same Democrats who are fighting so hard to protect illegal alien criminals like the one who killed his daughter. The interviewer asked if he hadn’t heard from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who loves to posture as a voice of morality. Abraham replied, “Not a word. 14 months.”

Tragically, this is only one of countless examples of the bloody results of the Democrats’ war on immigration laws, and they keep coming almost every day. Today’s example: A girl under 12 in Kentucky was kidnapped, raped and strangled, allegedly by an unvetted illegal alien pedophile let into the US under Biden.

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/amy-curtis/2026/03/31/ky-illegal-kidnapped-and-assaulted-12-year-old-n2673697

We have hammered on this, and we’ll keep doing it until the November elections:

The Democrats told us at the State of the Union that illegal aliens are their top priority over American citizens, and they’re proving it every day. Therefore, the priority of every American citizen who values self-preservation should be to remove them from office and keep them as far away from the levers of power as possible so they can’t harm any more innocent people.

More Like This, Please – The FBI arrested six people in connection with a violent attack on a university student in Pittsburgh because he was wearing a Star of David. They are facing charges of an anti-Semitic hate crime and conspiracy to obstruct justice. FBI Pittsburgh released a statement reading, “Let this be clear: FBI Pittsburgh and our partners will protect people of every faith in our community using every tool at our disposal.”

While it is our policy not to give publicity to accused violent political thugs by mentioning their names, you might want to click on that and see their names to see if it confirms your suspicions.

This is supposedly the reason why a Secret Service agent protecting Jill Biden shot himself in the leg, and it’s not very reassuring. We assumed at first that it was just a desperate attempt to get out of that assignment.

We’re loath to write about Rep. Ilhan Omar for obvious reasons, but she’s in the news because Vice President Vance confirmed that she was under scrutiny for possibly committing immigration fraud. Her people responded in their usual defiant way, calling the claim ridiculous. And we noticed that even a Fox News panel seemed to think this was all about the “married her brother to get him into the US” accusation and assumed that nothing would come of it.

Just to be clear: that’s only the most distasteful, tabloidy part of the story. Vance also alleged that she may be connected to the Minnesota Somali fraud. And what nobody seems to be talking about is a serious accusation by the Republic of Somaliland that Omar is not who she claims to be – and isn’t even named Omar.

They say her real name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, daughter of Nur Said Elmi (aka Nur Omar), a Soviet-trained Colonel in Siad Barre’s army that committed a genocide in Somalia in the 1980s. They posted documents online and accused him of using multiple names and lying about being a refugee from a genocide he participated in to obtain entry to the US for him and his family. They call Ilhan Omar a “princess” of the genocidal regime and want her extradited.

Catherine Salgado at PJ Media has more.

So when Omar’s people try to brush off investigations of her as salacious gossip about marrying her brother, know that there’s more to the accusations than that. Siblings getting married isn’t her only problem, although it might explain where the people who vote for her come from.

This week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a landmark case challenging “birthright citizenship,” or the idea that everyone born on American soil gets US citizenship, even if their parents are here illegally. Few other nations accept that idea, and while it’s been pushed for years as a given, it’s not so clear cut if you look at the history and language of the 14th Amendment. And despite its defenders’ claims, the Supreme Court has never ruled on the constitutionality of birthright citizenship.

To prepare you for what’s coming up, retired attorney John Hinderaker at the Powerline blog has some info and a deep-dive podcast on the subject.

And law professor Jonathan Turley, who sees good arguments on both sides of the issue, has more, but also a look at the American Bar Association. The ABA has filed a brief defending birthright citizenship that Turley calls “strident” and that also implies that they speak for all lawyers, which they definitely do not.

In fact, they’ve devolved from a professional legal organization to a leftwing propaganda mouthpiece so completely that they now represent only about 17% of the attorneys in America. Turley compares them to the media and universities as once-trusted institutions that squandered the public’s trust and ruined their reputations with their rabid leftwing partisanship. So if you hear anyone in the media claim that birthright citizenship must be constitutional because the ABA says so, now you’ll know how much that’s worth.

“Diversity Is Our Strength” Update – Despite claims that importing millions of migrants is a net plus for a nation’s economy, British government figures show that households with a foreign national cost British taxpayers nearly one billion pounds ($1.32 billion US) in welfare benefits every month. That’s more than doubled in just the last four years.

If Gavin Newsom does run for President in 2028, we hope that voters in red states will remember that his wife said she brought their children along to red states when he was visiting so they could learn about racism, sexism, misogyny and bullying firsthand. Gosh knows, there are none of those things in California!

We don’t need election integrity laws! Who would try to mess around with an election, right? Oh, wait…

Video of the Day: A Muslim woman yelling at a “Queer for Palestine,” “Get out of here, we don’t want you here. We are Muslims and you disgust us. You don’t belong in our cause.”

As if the regular news weren’t enough to give you a headache, try figuring out how time would work in Georgia if this new bill passes that provides a novel way to exempt the state from Daylight Saving Time.

We say if you live in Georgia and want time to stand still, just move to Savannah where that’s part of the charm.

Elections Have Consequences - Stephen Green at PJ Media reports that the latest big firm to start laying plans to get out of NYC and its socialist mayor’s voracious appetite for taxation is Apollo Global Management, a firm that manages over $900 billion in assets. They plan to open a secondary headquarters in (surprise!) Florida or Texas, and they expect most of their future hiring will be “in the second hub rather than Manhattan.”

Moral: If you’re going to fleece the sheep, you’d better make sure they’re penned up first.

Remember the emergency snow shovelers that NYC Mayor Mamdani offered to pay to deal with the blizzard (the ones who had to show multiple forms of ID)? Well, the hypocrisy just keeps on comin’. One of the shovelers is suing the city for failing to pay him, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Voters should have realized what Mamdani was shoveling before they made him Mayor.

We live in strange times indeed when the Babylon Bee seems to know more about the Bible than the Pope does.

Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court ruled Colorado’s ban on “conversion therapy” to be unconstitutional. The SCOTUS found that it violated First Amendment free speech rights by allowing some speech (therapists who “affirm” minors’ gay and trans sexual identities) while banning other speech (Christian therapists who help minors who want to change their sexual orientation from gay to straight.)

Surprisingly, considering the subject, the vote was 8-1, with only Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissenting. The full opinion and dissent are here.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

But Jesus remained silent and gave no answer. Again, the High Priest asked him, “Are you the Messiah, the son of the Blessed One?”

“I am,” said Jesus. “And you will see the Son of Man sitting at the right hand of the Mighty One and coming on the clouds of Heaven. - Mark 14:61-62

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.