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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This isn’t strength coming out of Tehran—it’s panic bleeding through the cracks. When your own president is caught saying the economy has weeks left, and the military tells him to stay out because he’ll fold, the mask is off. That’s not unity. That’s a regime eating itself from the inside. The ayatollah’s system runs on fear, but fear cuts both ways. Now it’s turning inward. Desperation makes leaders reckless, and reckless regimes make catastrophic decisions. The clock isn’t just ticking on Iran’s economy—it’s ticking on the regime’s survival. And when that timer hits zero, things won’t unwind slowly. They’ll explode.

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Jerry Todd's avatar
Jerry Todd
2h

Critical to remove Islamist rule and return it to the native Persians. 47 years of murderous despotism is enough. Now we have to deal with it in the USA, thanks to Obama and Brennan, et al.

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