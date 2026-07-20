Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes.

Daily Bible Verse

And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes: there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain for the former things have passed away. Revelation 21:4

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Iran’s attacks on US bases in neighboring nations finally took a deadly toll on American forces Friday when two US Army soldiers were killed in an attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. They have been identified as 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas. As of this writing, a third soldier remains missing. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the families of these fallen US heroes, and we hope you will join us in praying for the safe recovery of the missing soldier.

A third US service member was killed in northern Iraq on Saturday during the controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian drone.

President Trump said, “Well, we feel very badly. But you know, those great people, those great patriots were out there fighting so that Iran could not have a nuclear weapon. We hit them very hard again tonight. And we did that in honor of the” soldiers killed. Indeed, CENCOM announced late Sunday the completion of a ninth consecutive evening of successful strikes against “Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran’s ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

The deaths of US soldiers will increase pressure on President Trump to end this war, with critics saying he’s accomplished the goal of destroying Iran’s nuclear program and should leave dealing with a crippled Iran to other nations in the area. But others are arguing that Iran’s threat to commercial ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is a separate problem that threatens the world energy supply and economy, and that Trump has to end that threat, as well. For instance, publisher Steve Forbes argued that the US should double down on efforts to end the regime in Tehran and that free passage through the Strait must remain “a non-negotiable American imperative.”

However, there’s also another danger to America: Iran is well-known for exploiting America’s political system by dragging out wars and negotiations to election time, knowing that a critical media will fan public distaste for long wars in the Middle East to elect Democrats who will undercut Trump and bug out. That would not only be good for Iran, but disastrous for America. Trump is taking a calculated political risk by continuing this war much longer.

It’s quite appropriate that it was a Briton, Pete Townshend of The Who, who coined the phrase, “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.” Except the British finally got rid of calamitous Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday morning, only to see him replaced by someone who might actually be worse, if that’s possible.

New Prime Minister Andy Burnham took office vowing to pull the UK even further leftward. A major Trump critic, Burnham called for sweeping changes, saying that Britain “took some wrong turns” in the 1980s (yes, we remember what a horrible time for prosperity the 1980s were.) He declared, “We will change politics, to make it more collaborative, more about problem-solving than point scoring. And we will take power out of here and carry it into every postcode in the land, so that they can do more.

And, in doing more, build a new economy where we put life’s essentials back under stronger public control to make them affordable to you again – reindustrializing Britain, using public procurement to back British industry.”

Some of the most chilling words we’ve heard from a politician in years. Nothing increases affordability like more government control and interference. Congratulations, Britons: You may be going to jail for posting tweets that criticize migrant rape gangs, but your real problem is that your government isn’t big or controlling enough yet. It needs to reach its tentacles into every corner of the nation and run every industry.

Well, he can do the opposite of everything Margaret Thatcher did, but he still can’t contravene the ironclad laws of the market, including the one she so brilliantly expressed: The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money. But not before you bankrupt everybody from bottom to top.

Speaking of socialists who destroy everything they touch, we have one right here in the US who is being heralded for throwing open the gates to an invading hoard of radical left economic illiterates who are taking over the Democratic Party. That’s New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who made news over the weekend when a New York Times interview proved that the self-declared champion of the “working class” was incapable of even defining what “working class” means. Is it anyone who has to work for a salary? Anyone who makes less than a million dollars a year? $250,000? All of the above? He seemed to be the first victim of a new epidemic of explosive verbal diarrhea.

We’ll make it easy for him: To a socialist, “Working class” a term for people the government claims to care about while taking away everything they have. And “wealthy” is anyone who makes one dollar more than them. This is why Bernie Sanders had to start yelling about billionaires instead of millionaires after he became a millionaire himself.

By the way, economics isn’t the only thing Mamdani is pig-ignorant about. Here’s why his expressed pipe dream of arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for imaginary ICC war crimes when he comes to the UN is idiotic on multiple levels.

Fraud Update: Many Americans may be starting to wonder if the lions’ share of taxes they pay are going for anything other than fraud. The revelations of government benefit fraud, often by illegal migrants or foreign criminal operations, have become so frequent that it’s hard for most people to keep up with them all. That’s dangerous because a certain mental fatigue sets in and people just throw up their hands when what we should be doing is throwing every last one of these criminals either out of the country or into prison.

Here are two new examples of how out-of-control government benefit fraud is.

In an interview on Sunday, Medicaid czar Dr. Mehmet Oz said that New York’s staggering $110 billion annual medical budget is rife with fraudulent billing. He cited a group of 64 social adult care centers in Flushing, which is appropriate considering how much tax money is being flushed away there. These centers mostly serve ethnic Chinese and Korean seniors and generate countless questionable medical bills. He said the government believes they’re run “under the auspices of the Chinese organized criminal groups that are also doing human trafficking in the East Coast.”

But they might be small timers compared to other fraudsters ripping off the taxpayers. HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. explained how this blatant scam works. He said HHS has shut down 800 “hospices,” which are places where terminal patients go to die, and they’re normally not there for more than 18 days. But the government is paying $6000 a month in benefits to “hospices” where people allegedly check in and stay for years and never die.

RFK Jr. said they found a hotel in L.A. where each of its 29 rooms was listed as a “hospice” and there was nobody in any of them. He said the people who own them are Estonians, Armenians and Eastern Europeans who steal patient numbers from doctors’ offices or offer people free flat-screen TVs for their patient numbers, then sign them up as hospice patients and collect cash from the government in their names.

He estimates that the HHS loses as much as – brace yourselves -- $100 billion a year to fraud like this.

To put that in perspective, the average American single filer earning $100,000 a year pays around $16,000 in federal income and Medicare taxes a year. We’ll leave out Social Security since they’ll theoretically get that back someday. Hypothetically, $100 billion’ worth of fraud would mean that every penny of income and Medicare taxes paid by 6,250,000 of those taxpayers went for nothing but lining the pockets of fraudsters, many of them foreign criminals.

Really makes you want to pay your taxes, doesn’t it?

Our congratulations to Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their fourth child, a healthy baby boy named Alec Neel Vance. Both mother and baby are doing well. You can read more at the link.

President Trump also shared a precious photo of the new arrival with two of his older siblings. Pretty good way to start life, with the President of the United States sharing your first baby photo.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.