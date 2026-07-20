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Firewagon's avatar
Firewagon
4h

Sackagaweeah! Just to think, if waste, fraud, and abuse of America's taxpayer's taxes were eliminated, Americans could go without an income tax! You do have to wonder how, prior to 1913, America survived without STEALING/confiscating its hard worker's money?

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Frank Canzolino's avatar
Frank Canzolino
4h

FINISH IT!

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