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YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Vice President J.D. Vance said that after 21 hours of negotiations, peace talks with Iran had failed, “and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America. So we go back to the United States having not come to an agreement.” He said our team had been very clear on our red lines and what we would and wouldn’t accept, and were “very accommodating,” but the Iranians “have chosen not to accept our terms.”

It’s believed that Iran was still refusing to give up its nuclear ambitions. Many analysts suspect that they’re following a tried-and-true playbook of making outrageous demands and using peace talks to buy time while the Western media attack the US President until he backs down. They don’t seem to understand that Trump is not like the political animals they’ve dealt with for 47 years. He likely didn’t expect Iran to cave in on day one of a 10-day ceasefire, so rather than panicking over their intransigence, he’s using it as a reason to ratchet up the pressure.

Trump sent Iran that message by saying, “I don’t care if they come back or not. If they don’t come back, I’m fine.” He stressed that Iran “will not have a nuclear weapon” and immediately ordered the US Navy to begin a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

But that’s being widely misreported. He is not blocking the Strait; he’s blocking ships from any nation from going to and from Iranian ports or coastal areas. Any other commercial ships may pass, once we’re through sweeping it for Iranian mines. Experts noted that this is really a blockade on Iran’s oil exports, which will stop China from getting cheap oil from Iran and force those who were getting oil from Iran to buy it from the US, which they’re already lining up to do. It enriches the US while putting the screws to Iran and China.

Pictured: Marine Traffic heading into the Gulf of America.

Streiff at Redstate.com has a very good explanation of what’s actually going on with the blockade.

And from Real Clear Defense, here’s a breakdown of the strategy, arguing that this isn’t a ceasefire, it’s a “strategic pause.”

Not since the Hindenburg has a big bag of gas crashed and burned so swiftly and spectacularly as Eric Swalwell. At the end of last week, we reported on a story that was going viral about accusations of Swalwell committing sexual abuse of his female interns and forcing them to sign NDAs to keep them quiet. Swalwell branded it false and a MAGA smear campaign. We noted that that seemed unlikely, as it was brought forth by a liberal feminist. He also noted that no accusers had actually come forward. So we decided to wait until Monday and do an update.

Well, what an update we have! First, a couple of women did come forward, making some shocking allegations. Then, others came forward. Almost immediately, Swalwell began losing all his endorsements for Governor of California, from unions to fellow politicians such as Adam Schiff (imagine being too big a slimeball for Adam Schiff to associate with you!)

Then the calls from within his own party started for him to drop out of the governor’s race, from Nancy Pelosi to Hakeem Jeffries (many critics wondered why Jeffries and others only called for him to quit that race and not resign from the House, where the sexual assaults allegedly took place against his own staffers. More on that later.) His staff also issued a statement backing his alleged victims and saying that if they didn’t resign, it should not be taken as backing Swalwell, but that they needed their jobs and were working to help his constituents. Then over 50 former staffers issued a statement calling on him to drop out of the race and resign from the House.

Now the Manhattan DA’s office (a hotbed of MAGA types, we’re sure) is reportedly investigating Swalwell.

And the DOJ is investigating claims that Swalwell illegally hired a nanny from Brazil and paid her with campaign funds.

Swalwell continued to claim the sex crimes accusations are “flat false” and said in a recorded statement, “I do not suggest to you in any way that I am perfect or that I am a saint.” (Well, there goes our religious belief system!) “I have certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past, but those mistakes are between me and my wife, and to her I apologize deeply for putting her in this position.” That sounds like the classic politician “non-denial denial.”

He also vowed to stay in the race, but within 24 hours, he had suspended his campaign; so as usual, take anything he says for what it’s worth.

While the unraveling of one the Democrats’ most obnoxious attack dogs might be satisfying to Republicans and victims’ rights advocates, it also raises other uncomfortable questions. We’re now hearing that Swalwell’s sexual abuse of staffers was an open secret for years, so why didn’t the media or his colleagues say anything about it? One reporter defended himself, saying that he couldn’t force the women to go public, and without that confirmation, Swalwell would’ve sued him.

But surely, Democrat party higher-ups knew. They could have called him in for a private meeting and confronted him. But he was too useful as a Trump attack tool (we use that term deliberately) on Pelosi’s J6 Committee; and for the Dems, keeping power has always taken precedence over protecting women. Is he too sleazy for a Governor, but just sleazy enough for Congress?

Indeed, many critics are suggesting that this was only made public now because top Democrats were terrified that in the jungle election system they imposed on California, too many Democrats were splitting the vote and two Republicans might end up as the top two candidates. They can’t allow a Republican to get into office and keep them from burning down the state; so one of those Democrats had to go, and Swalwell was the easiest to harpoon. So it was finally time to stand up for his alleged victims. Is that shockingly cynical, or just DNC business as usual?

This story is expanding so fast that Fox News created a live updates page, like their Iran coverage.

We’d suggest you check there regularly for more, but one thing seems settled: We may finally have seen the end of one of the worst people in politics (This might even be so awful that it keeps him from getting a show on MSNOW.)

And a note to Californians, having elected Gavin Newsom as your current Governor; a man known as the worst liar in the House (!), Adam Schiff, as your Senator; and Eric Swalwell as your Representative and almost-Governor, you really don’t have to vote for the egregious Katie Porter just because there’s a (D) by her name on the ballot. There are nearly 39 million people in California; you could throw a ping-pong ball and hit someone who’d be better than any of these people.

RELATED: One of Swalwell’s billionaire backers who let him record his video denial at his mansion kicked him out and wants his $1 million PAC donation back.

Sounds as if this guy may be a really poor judge of character.

Longtime Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his party were heavily defeated in this weekend’s elections. Orban had been endorsed by Trump, and some analysts predict that his loss will lead to Hungary caving to the EU, lowering its hardline stance against immigration and allowing in a migrant invasion, like other European nations. But Streiff at Redstate explains why that’s unlikely, considering his replacement, Peter Magyar, was a former Orban ally who ran on the same basic platform, just without the corruption.

The election provides yet more proof that a lot of leftist media and political figures don’t know what “authoritarian” means. Among them is Hillary Clinton, who seems to think that Orban ran an “authoritarian regime” that could simply be voted out by the people. That’s not how authoritarian regimes work.

It reminds us of all the Democrats who claim that Trump is a dictator who’s going to cancel the 2028 election, so we need to give them campaign donations so they can win the 2028 election.

Blue-state fraud: Foreign criminals “see Americans as a big, fat target”: Well, that certainly would help explain the billions of dollars scooped up in the U.S. by foreign rip-off artists. Investigative reporter Christopher Rufo has been gradually peeling back the layers on various types of fraud for months now, starting with the Somali-run day care scams in Minnesota, and we just found an interview Rufo did in January specifically about West Coast fraud with a detective to whom he had granted anonymity as a source. It’s quite eye-opening.

It’s this source who called us big fat targets. And why shouldn’t we be seen as such? One-third of the entire world’s wealth is here, when we’re just a little over 4 percent of the planet’s population, according to this detective. So it’s not racist to point out that so much of our crime is committed by foreign con artists. Because of the abundant wealth to be found here as opposed to in their home countries, it only makes sense that this would be the case. Read more here—→

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. Romans 15:13

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