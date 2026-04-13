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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
5hEdited

A couple of statements if I may : I know most of all of the people here are smart ( we're reading huckabee.com aren't we?) and probably a lot smarter than I will ever be but most people don't seem to realize the problem is not TDS it is that Britain and our so-called friends and allies are now is Islamofascist Dwalis. This crap about Laborites, social Marxism or woke progressive socialism are just a facade as I have said to be fool the stupid or to be more charitable the gullible. They are controlled by Islam. Trump is in the position of being Abraham Lincoln trying to run the union from Richmond or Eisenhower trying to be supreme allied Commander from the Eagles Nest. And the DNC are definitely now run by Islam. We need to face that fact or will end up like Ashley and Melanie Wilkes trying to live by the rules of a world that is dead.

The other thing is Holocaust remembrance Day I do believe is tomorrow or as they call it Yom Shoah so if you'd like to remember and light a virtual candle for one of the victims go to Illuminatethepast.org

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

This is exactly how bad actors play the game—stall, deflect, and use negotiations as cover while buying time. Iran didn’t walk away from talks because it misunderstood the terms. They walked because pressure hadn’t hit hard enough yet. Donald Trump sees it clearly: diplomacy without leverage is theater. Now the shift is happening—economic choke points, strategic positioning, real consequences. That’s when the calculus changes. The mistake isn’t talks failing. The mistake would be to pretend that talks alone were ever going to work. Strength isn’t escalation—it’s clarity. And right now, the message is finally being delivered in terms they understand.

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