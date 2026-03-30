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Marie de Putron's avatar
Marie de Putron
3h

Would it be possible to fire all the TSA agents and rehire them through ICE? Then they could get paid. Let's think outside the box. Marie de Putron

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
5hEdited

a couple os statements please : did you see the " protest" in Philadelphia where they said they cheer every U.S Soldier who comes home in a casket - and by the by the Iranian Republican ( change your ways or change your name 😡) Guard also put No Kings on their missiles?

My other point is that the only people discriminated against in our current election process is actually legal American voters

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