Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 10 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

We wish you a happy, safe and blessed Holy Week. Yesterday was Palm Sunday, Wednesday is Passover, Friday is Good Friday and next Sunday, April 5, is Easter. It might have slipped up on you because last year, Easter fell pretty late, on April 20th. It can be confusing, but if you’d like to know more, here’s a Wikipedia article on the widely-varying dates of Easters past and future.

FRAUD UPDATE: Swalwell investigated for espionage, criminally referred for mortgage fraud; DOJ cracking down on healthcare fraud:

If you’d assumed any investigation of California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s relationship with an alleged Chinese spy had been put to bed, so to speak, you were, thankfully, wrong.

The FBI has officially announced their re-opening of the espionage case involving him and “Fang Fang.” Reportedly, investigators are revisiting Swalwell’s ties to foreign intelligence and possible security breaches that might have resulted from this.

Read more—→

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Stop the presses! Judge Boasberg actually makes a good call, and an Obama-appointed judge does, too: The cynic in us is wondering if DC U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg is just trying to fend off an impeachment. Maybe he’s figured out that he needs to rein himself in a bit.

As the Daily Signal reports, he actually came down on the side of the President on one ruling, and it was concerning (of all things) a case regarding the deportation of criminal illegal immigrants to El Salvador.

We’re thinking he had no choice but to rule that the plaintiffs had no standing to sue about this, because they were just some liberal groups that really had no connection to the case. His ruling makes perfect sense, which is to say it’s quite out of character for Judge Boasberg.

Take a look and see what you think.

Meanwhile, in North Carolina, U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs, an Obama appointee, upheld that state’s voter ID law in a sweeping, 134-page ruling. This ruling will keep the law in place at least until after the 2026 midterms, and it also strikes a blow for election integrity. At the same time, though, she couldn’t resist saying that North Carolina had a “history of official discrimination against African-Americans” that was undisputed by the parties in the case. The judge said she found evidence that the voter ID law served to disenfranchise black and Latino voters but that according to legal precedents, it wasn’t enough to invalidate the law.

In other words, as a good liberal, she covered her bases. In fact, this decision marks a reversal for Judge Biggs, as in 2019 she issued a preliminary injunction that blocked the state from enforcing the voter ID law for the 2020 election, citing North Carolina’s “sordid history of racial discrimination and voter suppression.” She argued that parts of that law were “impermissibly motivated, at least in part, by discriminatory intent.”

No word on whether anyone had actually been discriminated against. (We’ve not seen one example.) And never mind that polls show widespread approval, transcending racial lines, on requiring voter ID and proof of citizenship.

Matt Margolis’ piece outlining the details of this ruling is a must-read.

Photo credit: MSN.com

IRAN: While the US and Israel are continuing to destroy Iran’s missile launch sites, they still have some potent weapons left, including drones and cluster bombs that are difficult to intercept, as well as backup from Hezbollah in Lebanon. There have been some large explosions inside Israel, and an Iranian strike on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia reportedly injured 12 US service members, two of them seriously, and damaged or destroyed at least two US refueling planes. As of this writing, no further details on the injured service members have been released. Please join us in praying for them.

Redstate military analyst Streiff has much more on this, including concerns that the drone attack showed the first incidence of a lack of proper planning and preparation by the Trump War Department.

If you’re wondering where Iran got its missile technology, including the two missiles that traveled about 2500 miles last week, it’s been reported that they were supplied by the communist regime of North Korea, and the US knew that Iran bought 19 of them in 2005. Which makes us wonder why no previous administration took seriously the threat of a nuclear Iran if they knew they had a nuclear warhead delivery method 21 years ago.

President Trump posted on Truth Social Monday that “The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched.’ This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year ‘Reign of Terror.’”

Spain announced that it had closed its airspace to US war planes involved in the Iran operation, calling it “profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust.” And you thought their immigration policy was the dumbest thing Spain has done recently…

President Trump has dispatched 3500 troops to the Middle East, which has caused concern and criticism even among his supporters who don’t want “boots on the ground” or a regime-change war that could result in heavy American casualties. Trump has reportedly considered using ground forces to seize Kharg Island. But Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that while ground operations would give Trump “maximum flexibility,” our objectives can be achieved without them.

The wrangling in Congress over the urgent need to FUND HOMELAND SECURITY IN WARTIME might lead many Americans to question why we bother to send these people to DC at all. Last Friday, we had written a lengthy report on the late-night Hail Mary bill passed by the Senate before they skedaddled out the door for a two-week recess, dumping it on the House to pass it or else. That entire article had to be trashed when House Speaker Mike Johnson and other House Republicans took issue with the Senate’s hubris and refused to pass the bill they had dumped on their doorstep like an abandoned baby that they were expected to take care of.

Jennifer Van Laar at Redstate.com has done an excellent job of recapping all the maneuvering, so we’re going to link to her account.

Speaker Johnson said Republicans took exception to the details in the Senate bill – for instance, it defunds about 25% of baseline DHS operations, or about 7,000 positions – and did we mention already that we’re at war, and we’ve already had terrorist attacks on US soil?

The House passed a continuing resolution to fully fund the DHS for 60 days, which should have been done over a month ago if Democrats weren’t holding America hostage to try to defund ICE. The Senate was going to have a quick, pro forma meeting on Monday morning, but instead, they’ll have to debate and pass the House bill. It has to pass unanimously and the DHS will be funded for two months. If any Senator objects, it will be dead, DHS will have no funds for another two weeks, and they’ll have to start over. Monday marks a record 45 days that the DHS has gone unfunded.

Be watching closely because if any Senator objects, you know that person is putting politics ahead of national security and the safety of every American. Vote accordingly.

This is such a fast-moving story that Fox News has created a page of bulletins on it, like their Iran coverage.

RELATED TRAVEL ADVISORY: Some TSA agents have finally started receiving pay again, thanks to President Trump’s order, but others have walked off the job and airports are short-staffed on security. Some major airports are still urging passengers to arrive hours early to make sure they get through the lines.

And if you’re still not convinced that it’s Democrats to blame for this, they are preparing emergency litigation to stop Trump from “illegally” paying TSA agents so they could go back to work.

Saturday, there were more “No Kings” rallies all over America, and they worked: As of today, we still have no king. Organizers claimed that over 8 million people participated, but as the liberal media gingerly put it, that figure didn’t align with local official accounts. In short, they’re lying about how many people turned out. And they’d probably like it if we didn’t look too closely at the crowd sizes or the motley collection of communists and lunatics who did turn out.

The more serious aspects of the cosplay insurrection came in cities with the most far-left radicals. For instance, in Los Angeles, the protesters threw chunks of concrete blocks at DHS agents protecting a federal building, attempted to tear down the security fence and spray-painted threatening slogans such as “Kill your local ICE agents” on the walls before being repelled by tear gas.

In Portland, protesters attacked the ICE building, broke down a gate and threw something at an officer before the agents came out of the building and they and the Portland Police introduced them to the “Find Out” part of the equation.

But in other places, the idiocy of the participants was so obvious that most unbiased observers would say the rallies backfired badly.

While the groups behind these public tantrums against democracy and majority rule are well-funded, there’s no evidence that all or even most of the participants were paid agitators. If they proved anything, it’s that there’s no shortage of useful idiots. Just one look at them should tell you they obviously have nothing better to do with their time. It’s not as if the young ones had dates or jobs to get to, or the old ones were in a hurry to get back to the home. But that doesn’t mean it’s a spontaneous, grassroots uprising, either. It’s clearly a well-funded Astroturf movement, organized and paid for by a network of donor-rich leftist and outright communist organizations.

(If you think that’s reactionary, note that in New York City, protesters were waving red hammer and sickle flags and chanting, “There is only one solution! Communist revolution!” You can see it on video here, and you might want to watch the entire video since it’s by one of the more entertaining commentators on YouTube.)

Some of the other embarrassing mutant antics included protesters in DC chanting “Defund the police” as the police escorted their march to protect their safety.

Some women dug out their cliched “Handmaids’ Tale” outfits, the irony lost on them that Trump has never oppressed women or forced them to cover themselves from head to toe, but the Iranian regime they’re in solidarity with does. Many also called Trump and his supporters “pedos” while denouncing ICE for arresting actual pedophiles. And there were lots of incoherent statements by celebrities, like Robert DeNiro, who showed why he doesn’t do radio: he can’t read words off a page out loud.

It was noted that there were a LOT of elderly baby boomers reliving their ‘60s radical days, and angry white women playing “white savior” and claiming they were there on behalf of all the “people of color” who didn’t show up, obviously because it’s too “dangerous” for them to protest in America under Trump’s dictatorship.

(Again, it never seems to occur to these doofuses that if they were living in a real tyrannical dictatorship, they would be shot or arrested for doing and saying these things, not go home and watch MSNOW while eating organic kale.)

Great comment from Cynical Publius on X: “You know, if all those old hippie Democrat white women had not aborted all their babies, they could be spending their Saturdays enjoying their grandchildren instead of protesting imaginary kingdoms.”

While these public anti-Trump tantrums make for entertaining theater, and they are good for Republicans because it horrifies normal Americans to see just how radical and freakish these commie mutants are. (Don’t believe us? Click here, but we warn you, once you see this, you’ll never be able to unsee it.)

But we don’t want to give them too much attention. So we’ll just direct you to a few links where you can read more if you want, like Nick Arama’s highlights article…

And an excellent commentary on “manufactured outrage” by Roger Stone.

Finally, Matt Vespa shares some fun responses to the TDS fest from conservatives.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. Jeremiah 29:12 KJV

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