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President Trump said Monday that Iran has rejected US peace proposals and the regime’s counter offer was “not good enough.’ He has given Iran a deadline of 8pm EST to open the Strait of Hormuz before he orders strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges. He warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight.”

The head of the UN said that would be prohibited by international law and might constitute war crimes, which we’re sure will scare Trump, considering the UN is begging him for money or else the organization might not survive.

(Kurt Schlichter, who was both a military officer and an attorney, recently wrote this at Townhall.com: “Donald Trump has promised to unleash hell on the Mullahs on Tuesday if they don’t open the Strait of Hormuz. This is controversial only to the liberal media and anyone who sympathizes with terrorists. They throw these terms out there like ‘war crimes’ and have no idea what they’re talking about. Last I checked, blowing up a bridge is not a ‘war crime.’ I didn’t get the memo that blowing up bridges during a war is a ‘war crime.’ They can’t cite the legal authority where this supposedly exists.

“Finally, there is no international law enforcement agency that’s going to arrest American soldiers even if ‘war crimes’ were committed. It’s all a bunch of fake outrage because they hate to see Donald Trump succeed.” And in another article, he wrote, “But remember, there is no such thing as international law. There aren’t any international ‘cops’ going to show up and arrest us.”)

Speaking of war crimes, it was reported that the Iranian regime was trying to get young people to link hands and form human chains around power plants so that if the US bombs them, they might be blowing up kids, too. Our UN Ambassador Michael Waltz condemned that, saying, “Sending children to perform military duties with AK-47s isn’t ‘defending the homeland’ — it’s horrific, plain and simple. The Iranian regime has reached a new level of desperation and depravity.” We’ll let you know if anyone else at the UN condemns it.

Late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the US reportedly carried out dozens of strikes against Iranian military installations on Kharg Island.

Trump also said Monday that the existence of a second airman downed in Iran and the rescue mission to retrieve him were deliberately withheld from the media to prevent tipping off Iranian forces, but some “sick person” leaked it. He said because of that, “the entire country of Iran knew that there was a pilot that was somewhere on their land that was fighting for his life;” and that Iran sent in troops and offered a “big award” for capturing the pilot, making the mission more dangerous and difficult. Trump added, “We’re looking very hard to find that leaker. We’re going to go to the media company that released it, and we’re going to say, ‘national security, give it up or go to jail.’”

Finally, here are more details on how that wounded airman hid out for 48 hours in an Iranian cave while the extremely complicated mission to find and rescue him was planned and pulled off. It’s like something out of a military thriller movie, only all too real.

“God Is Good,” By Kenneth Allard: Almost drowned out by March Madness, the Artemis II lunar mission, and long airport lines, the news that a US aircraft had been downed by Iran became an instantly compelling story. But how to square that shocking bulletin – that one of our supersonic fourth-generation jet fighters (an F-15E) had been shot down by a crude surface-to-air missile - possibly square with the preferred narrative of American air dominance – and on Good Friday, no less? There was quick reassurance that the F-15 pilot had been rescued – but then nothing at all about his back-seater, known in Air Force parlance as a Weapons System Officer. Because something was clearly wrong, I said a quick prayer before heading off for Friday night services.

While never belonging to the elite Search & Rescue mafia of our Armed Forces, I spent the last half of my military career in joint operations and advanced command and control systems. Those systems – once the fiefdoms of quasi-autonomous service bureaucracies– have over the last two decades become the life’s blood of the tight teamwork on which our warfighters now depend. Naturally my mind reviewed the mistakes along the way, beginning with Desert One, the Jimmy Carter nightmare that demonstrated our inability to fight this new kind of war. Under the bi-partisan leadership of Senators Barry Goldwater and Congressman Bill Nichols, an ambitious wave of Pentagon reform was enacted in 1986; that transformation was tested only four years later by Desert Storm. While General Schwarzkopf now had more clout than any American commander since MacArthur or Nimitz, the machinery of joint warfare was creaky. His tasking orders to subordinate commanders, for example, were the size of telephone books and had to be flown out to aircraft carriers or handed off manually to distant air warfare centers. Read more—→

Vice President J.D. Vance’s government fraud task force hit the ground running in Los Angeles, where they’ve already shut down 221 hospices and “health care providers” suspected of engaging in widespread Medicare and Medicaid fraud.

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said, “We’re able to dramatically accelerate a process that had been meandering along in California.” He noted that 1800 hospices (about a third of all the hospices in the US) were located in Los Angeles, and the Administration suspects it will shut down half of them. Judging by those numbers, Los Angeles is either the cancer center of the world, or the medical fraud capital of America.

The exposure of so much fraudulent billing of programs has shone a spotlight on how easy it is to defraud the government, with a growing number of analysts arguing that that isn’t a bug but a feature. They posit that massive government giveaway programs promoted by Democrats are actually intended to be giant slush funds that support NGOs, nonprofits and middle men who rake in billions, never solve the problems they’re supposed to be working on, and return the favor by donating to and helping to elect Democrats. If that sounds familiar, it’s basically what we’ve been saying for years.

And of course, no matter how much is taxed away and spent and lost to fraud, it’s never enough. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (who has shown no contrition for wiping out Spirit Airline stockholders by killing their merger) is now pushing a “billionaire’s tax.” She spent Easter weekend tweeting about all the marvelous things the government could do with the money that she longs to steal from Jeff Bezos. Matt Van Swol applied the perfect dose of reality to her envious fantasies.

All we can add is that it’s stunning to see this unrealistic view of wealth from someone who is in the US Senate and claims to be an expert at economics. When Warren dreams of taking billions from Bezos and he would “still have $215 billion to spare,” she reveals that she has the same delusion as most leftists: that wealthy people keep all their money in a big vault and swim in it, like Scrooge McDuck.

Bezos doesn’t have billions of dollars in his sofa cushions or under his mattress. It’s invested in an array of businesses, all of which would suffer and have to cut salaries or lay off workers if the government took away their capital because Liz knows better what to do with other people’s money than the people who earned it do.

Remember when Jimmy Stewart told the building and loan customers who were demanding their money, “You’re thinking of this place all wrong. As if I had the money back in a safe. The money’s not here. Your money’s in Joe’s house...right next to yours. And in the Kennedy house, and Mrs. Macklin’s house, and a hundred others”? Liz Warren is not only an economic ignoramus; she must be the only person on Earth who’s never seen “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

Further proof that in Tim Walz’s Minnesota, hate crimes against Christians are not considered crimes: A Walz-appointed judge dropped all charges against an anti-ICE protester who ignored police warnings and repeatedly interrupted Easter services at the same church Don Lemon & company invaded.

Her attorney declared “Law enforcement is really cracking down on First Amendment rights. It’s very important that individuals have the right to protest without the fear of going to jail.”

We’re not attorneys, but we’d suggest that this attorney read the ENTIRE First Amendment and discover that it also protects the right to freedom of worship, which her client allegedly repeatedly violated. If Minnesota refuses to protect that right, then the civil rights division of the DOJ needs to step in and enforce it.

Important new must-read book on the real strategy behind the Russia Hoax

Yesterday, we thanked the conservative watchdogs at Judicial Watch for their persistence in turning up documents proving the DOJ pushed for the Mar-a-Lago raid even when they KNEW the FBI had found no justification for it. It seems that almost every day, more documents emerge from deep vaults within the intelligence community, confirming what whistleblowers have said and what we long suspected…about the raid, about election integrity, and about the origins, participants and strategy of the Russia Hoax.

And now, a new book by Drew Thomas Allen looks to be the most comprehensive and up-to-date account ever offered of the Russia Hoax, which truly is the most abominable political scandal of our lifetimes. (And, yes, as we like to point out and often do, all roads really do lead back to Hillary.) The book is titled CLINTON HOAX, OBAMA COUP: THE DECLASSIFIED STORY OF THE TRUMP-RUSSIA DELUSION. We’ve got it on order, but in the meantime, Michael A. Letts’ critique at PJ Media is one of the best-written commentaries we’ve ever seen on any book. He says this is “the clearest and most thoroughly documented explanation available of how the intelligence community, law enforcement and political operatives coordinated to undermine an election outcome.”

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According to Letts, this book is “the first comprehensive restoration of the full picture, drawing on newly declassified materials that previous authors and even the official Horowitz and Durham investigations could not fully access.” That’s consistent with our own reports that detailed how even Special Counsel John Durham, unbelievably, was not granted access to some materials. It took Trump’s FBI under Director Kash Patel to find them and make them public.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign team were apparently working early on --- earlier than we knew --- to link then-candidate Donald Trump to Putin and the Russian government, to divert attention from her own email/classified documents/obstruction scandal. We now have documentation that the Obama FBI and DOJ were briefed on March 31, 2016, at which point Hillary’s strategy was spelled out explicitly. That was months before the Crossfire Hurricane probe was opened at the FBI and also before production had even begun on the Clinton-funded Steele “dossier.”

As Letts writes, “Rather than investigate or expose the scheme, officials set the information aside and proceeded to build a case against Trump based on the very narrative they had been warned was fabricated. This early awareness dismantles any claim that the Russia investigation was a good-faith response to legitimate concerns. It was, from the outset, a politically motivated operation.”

Much of what we’ve reported here about how this was accomplished is, according to Letts, meticulously documented in the book. Consultant/DNC attorney/partisan hack Marc Elias…Democrat law firm Perkins Coie…oppo research company Fusion GPS…Christopher Steele…the unverified “dossier”…shopped to willing scribes in the media whose reports were then picked up by the FBI as “evidence” when they were just circular reporting. Then the “evidence” was used to get FISA warrants so Trump’s campaign could be spied on. You know how it worked, but now, ten years later (!), the documentation is all laid out.

As Letts explains it, “Opposition research was thus laundered into official intelligence, creating the illusion of independent verification where none existed.” Quite diabolical, really.

After Trump shocked DC to its core by winning in November, the war against him escalated. On December 9, 2016, President Obama ordered the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) of the relationship between Trump and Russia that came out in January of 2017 (Trump would take office on January 20). As you know, there was no evidence found linking Trump to Russia or even suggesting they necessarily wanted Trump to win, but the then-CIA Director pushed for the inclusion of the Steele “dossier” to change the official conclusion. It was all based on a lie from Trump’s political opponent, a lie they were only too happy to tell.

As Letts points out, this also provided the rationale to continue investigating President Trump, with the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller after Trump’s firing of then-FBI Director James Comey. We would suggest --- and perhaps this new book will provide additional insight --- that Mueller wasn’t really the head of the Trump investigation at all, that it was really “pit bull” Andrew Weissmann calling the shots.

As you might recall from some of our earlier reporting, the Hillary email scandal that sparked the whole “Trump-Russia” lie in the first place can be traced all the way back to the deadly Benghazi attack in 2012, because it was congressional scrutiny of Benghazi and the fabrication about an “anti-Muslim video” that uncovered Hillary’s personal email server being used for State Department business, and also evidence allegedly tying the Clinton Foundation to various pay-to-play arrangements. This new book apparently connects those dots.

Amazingly, the Russians actually knew about Hillary’s “Trump-Russia” plan and had produced real-time reports. It was these that the FBI had gotten hold of, so they had direct knowledge. These reports were so detailed, they even outlined the backchannel communications between then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and the Clinton people. Just what we suspected. (Remember Lynch’s infamous tarmac meeting with Bill?)

And precious little has happened to the perpetrators, while those who had been targeted were caught up in a legal nightmare. From Letts: “The human cost of the hoax is laid bare. Low-level Trump associates faced years of legal jeopardy, financial ruin, and reputational destruction over process crimes and unrelated matters, while the architects of the operation faced no meaningful accountability. James Comey leaked classified memos to trigger the Mueller probe. Andrew McCabe was found to have lied under oath. Kevin Clinesmith altered an email used in a FISA renewal. Yet consequences were minimal or nonexistent for those at the top. The system protected its own.”

According to Letts, the book powerfully illustrates how precedents set with this hoax have set the stage for subsequent events: staged leaks and coordinated lawfare. The Swamp has been partially drained, but only enough to tamp the odor down a bit. Who knows what remains?

“Nearly a decade later,” Letts writes, “the same forces remain entrenched in key institutions. They continue to frame legitimate oversight as ‘political retribution’ and efforts to restore accountability as ‘attacks on democracy.’ In reality, it is the ultimate inversion: the perpetrators of one of the greatest crimes against the American people now position themselves as victims.” And it’s true: How many times have you heard leftists insist that Trump is using the Justice Department to go after his political enemies? News flash: you’re going to hear it a lot more.

This is going to be an important book, “both a historical record and an urgent warning,” according to Letts. The author, Drew Thomas Allen, besides being a political analyst and columnist, is a PR director who has worked with Peter Navarro (probably got plenty of firsthand information there!), Alan Dershowitz (ditto), Kari Lake, Dr. Ben Carson, Dr. Naomi Wolf, and the late Charlie Kirk.

So, you have your homework assignment, class.

RELATED: Speaking of Marc Elias, you will fall down laughing when you see this headline.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You.

Psalm 56:3

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