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Topper Baker's avatar
Topper Baker
3h

I'm 79 and I pray to God that I will live long enough to see the crooked politicians and DOJ employees who scammed America truly pay the price of being behind prison bars for a very, very long time. It seems like nobody ever comes to justice in this country and it's about time that we change that, including the liberal press for their lies by being put out of business forever!

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Patrick J Green's avatar
Patrick J Green
3h

If the un are saying OUR President Trump will be a war criminal, they forget just on whose lands they are camped out on, who pays most of the money they operate on.

I say, for what ever that's worth. Get the UN out of the United States and the United States out of the un

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