Winning: Argentina’s President Javier Milei was smeared by the media as far-right, a fascist, and worst of all, Argentina’s Trump. He’s actually a populist libertarian whose free-market reforms slashed inflation, spending and government. His party just won a landslide victory in midterm legislative elections and he’s promising more such reforms.

Ed Driscoll at Instapundit has a good roundup of stories on the election and the media’s hysteria over Milei. It all seems very familiar. Let’s hope the surprise midterm landslide is also mirrored here.

You would think Canadians would know not to poke the bear: President Trump said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on Canadian imports in retaliation for Canada’s government airing a deceptive ad using altered audio and video of President Reagan, making it appear that he didn’t support tariffs. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute also complained that the material was used and edited without permission and misrepresents what Reagan said.

To be fair, this is the full commentary by Reagan, and it doesn’t make him sound like much of a tariff fan.

President Trump is in Japan today to meet with new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the first woman PM in Japan’s history. He flew there after attending a regional summit in Malaysia. Here’s some info about what’s happening during this trip.

And to help cheer you up on a Monday, here’s a good way to kick off the week: Watching Trump do the “Trump Dance” with a group of traditional Malaysian dancers.

During “routine operations” on Sunday, both a US Navy fighter jet and a Navy helicopter went down in the South China Sea. All crew members were rescued. They were reportedly separate incidents, but the fact that they happened within half an hour of each other is raising suspicions. President Trump was on his way to Japan at the time. He shrugged it off as possibly caused by “bad fuel,” but he said, “We’re going to find out. Nothing to hide. We’ll find out.”