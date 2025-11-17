Pictured: CIA Director Gina Haspel

So much FBI news, so little time. So we’ll start the week by covering it as concisely as possible.

First, you might take note of a new book by former FBI Special Agent Nicole Parker (also a FOX News contributor) called “THE TWO FBIs: the Bravery and Betrayal I Saw in My Time at the Bureau.” We haven’t seen a review copy, but Parker has been doing interview appearances that make the book sound intriguing.

Sunday, Parker specified to Brian Kilmeade on FOX News’ “The Nation” THE exact moment when she realized how deep into the depths the FBI had fallen: the July 5, 2016, press conference at which then-Director James Comey said “no reasonable prosecutor” would take the case against Hillary Clinton. (That was the moment for us, too.) “We were absolutely dumbfounded,” Parker said of herself and her colleagues that day. “You basically read the points of an indictment,” she said of his press conference, “and then you basically give her a pass??” Yes, that’s just what he did.

“...If I did the same thing that she did, they would have me off in handcuffs in two seconds.” Parker said.

From this conversation, we learn (surprise!) that Comey never actually worked in the field. “He doesn’t know what it’s like to work a case,” Kilmeade said. “He has a totally different background. He doesn’t even know what you do.” To that we would add, perhaps even more importantly, that he also didn’t know what an FBI director ISN’T supposed to do; that is, decide which cases to prosecute and which to let go. That was the attorney general’s job, not his. As Parker said, Comey “went outside of his lane.” He should have delivered evidence to the DOJ and let them decide how to handle the case. That’s not to say they wouldn’t have done the same rotten thing, but still.

“He had NO idea what he was doing,” Parker said of Comey. “He was a DOJ guy, a former U.S. attorney, and...I respect what he did in the past --- you know, he did go to work for the United States back in the day --- but he DIDN’T know what he was doing. He’s never had the gun, the badge, the credentials; he’d never worked in operations, never worked a case, and, frankly, he was a DOJ guy, and DOJ gave him cover. And then he had his little minions at the FBI on the 7th Floor who also gave him cover and helped him carry out some very corrupt things.”

It’s not the top officials on the 7th floor who need to be doing the investigating, she explained. It’s the agents out in the field.

We double-checked Comey’s resume, and, sure enough, he was never an FBI agent, never served in the field at all. He was U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan, where Alvin Bragg is now), and then the U.S. deputy attorney general. In August 2005, he left the DOJ to become general counsel and senior VP at Lockheed Martin, then general counsel at Bridgewater Associates, and then senior research scholar at Columbia Law School. With this unlikely background, he was appointed FBI director by President Obama in September 2013. There’s got to be a lot more to this story.

Parker speaks in her book about the moment she knew the FBI had “entered the political arena, which I had never thought would happen.” The last chapter deals in detail with our own government approaching Big Tech and enlisting social media to play along with their narrative-shaping. Parker holds out hope for Kash Patel as “a fresh set of eyes” to assess what’s been going on and change the culture there.

Moving on...FBI Director Kash Patel, in a new interview with Glenn Beck, dropped a bombshell about a coordinated effort during the early COVID days between the bureaucracy and the media to protect China, shield Anthony Fauci and, as Matt Margolis at PJ Media puts it, “deny Trump credit for getting it right.”

Side note: Patel’s career background, like Comey’s, includes a stint at the DOJ, but then Patel became the senior aide to Devin Nunes when Nunes headed the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, so he was working cases for them. The Nunes report alleging abuses by the FBI in their investigation of the (phony) allegations of Trump’s (nonexistent) “collusion” with Russia was apparently largely authored by Patel. So we would say that this, along with other positions he has held as deputy Director of National Intelligence and with the National Security Council, makes Patel the perfect person to lead the FBI at this particular time.

But back to the COVID story. According to Matt Margolis, “Patel reminded Beck that the team briefed Trump based on the intelligence they had. Trump listened, weighed the facts, and acted. Then the usual suspects stepped in: Then enter Fauci and the media. ‘No, no no, the Chinese would never do this. It’s not about...it didn’t come from that.’ Then the wet bat thing came out and some goofy whatever.”

Anyone who questioned “the wet bat thing” was treated like a threat to democracy.

But then Patel pointed to the biggest bombshell of all, which we reported when it was first revealed but haven’t heard a thing about since: that then-CIA Director Gina Haspel --- and this was under Trump --- “authorized six case officers and intelligence analysts to be paid off so they would change their assessment on COVID originations.”

According to Patel, “That’s a CIA institutional decision to spend taxpayers’ dollars to lie to the world [about] where COVID came from because it fit the narrative that Fauci and the media wanted out there, along with Gina Haspel, because she didn’t want Donald Trump to get the credit for reading the intel right and making the hard, right decision.”

In other words, Trump was right about China and the virus, but the CIA, as Patel said, “took extraordinary measures to conceal the truth.” And now, “that iron has been cast,” so when we try to tell the real story, or even dare suggest the virus came from a lab, half the public is still going to call that a “baseless” right-wing conspiracy theory. We would add that the so-called “fact”-checkers likely are, too. So there’s a lot more work to be done to set the record straight, for posterity. But Beck is hopeful.

“This latest allegation isn’t just another chapter in the COVID saga,” Margolis writes. “It’s further proof that the federal bureaucracy worked aggressively to twist intelligence, hide the truth, and undermine President Trump. And if brave insiders keep speaking up, we may find that the COVID cover-up was only one piece of a much bigger story waiting to break.”

See this clip from the Beck-Patel interview inside Matt Margolis’ commentary. We particularly like one thing Margolis said: “Every time one of these stories comes out, it confirms what conservatives have said since Day One.” You know, these days we’re really getting used to how nice it feels to be right.

FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett spares no words in his recent column on James Comey, ranking the “smoking gun” documents found in those burn bags by Patel’s FBI right up there with the tapes that ended Richard Nixon’s presidency.

He offers a good recap of what you might know from our reports, mostly about Comey and Brennan but going on to implicate then-President Obama and his inner circle. Jarrett also mentions that Comey was the one who “also scuttled the bureau’s investigation into suspected criminal activity surrounding the Clinton Foundation and the millions of dollars funneled into it from Russian and other foreign sources.” As laid out in the Durham Report, “Substantial evidence developed by U.S. attorneys was thereafter buried on his orders.” This is good reading, but have your dictionary handy, as Jarrett is fond of using words like “opprobrious.”

(opprobrious --- adj., outrageously disgraceful or shameful)

Investigative reporter Julie Kelly is still working on her highly awaited update on the J6 pipe bomber investigation, but in the meantime, here’s her must-read round-up on the DOJ, Jack Smith and the eminently impeachment-worthy DC District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg. Read, especially, her account of deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s speech before The Federalist Society, defending Trump against relentless judicial overreach. Blanche is one of the good guys; he joins our “heroes” list with this one.

Here’s a little more from FOX News Digital about “Special Counsel” Jack Smith. According to a document shared by Kash Patel with Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, Smith met with then-FBI Director Chris Wray -- though when asked by Grassley in a committee hearing if he’d ever met with Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco or Chris Wray, he refused to answer. Given what we know now about the abuses of “Arctic Frost,” it sure is time to get Smith back in the hot seat.

Finally, perhaps you’ve seen Tucker Carlson’s interesting 34-minute video on the online presence of the late Butler, Pennsylvania, would-be Trump assassin Tom Crooks. If you haven’t, it’s here at The Gateway Pundit, along with Kash Patel’s response. (See, we do notice when Tucker Carlson does something genuinely newsworthy.)

Crooks undoubtedly was, to use the most sophisticated medical terminology, a sick puppy, and his social media posts show a young man suddenly flipping from sick-in-the-head pro-Trumper to sick-in-the-head anti-Trumper. But as fascinating as Tucker’s video is, Patel deserves the benefit of the doubt as we learn more. The initial deception about Crooks and his visibility online was perpetrated by the Biden FBI. (That includes Director Wray, testifying before Congress.) By the time Patel got there; he and his investigators might have had a reason to keep information about Crooks’ social media close to the vest; we don’t know.

The second half of Tucker’s video is especially fascinating, as it goes into what surely was the FBI’s awareness of this young man’s extremely violent posts and also his interaction with someone whom we know was part of a group being monitored by the State Department. As Tucker reports, the Biden administration at that time was issuing contracts to private-sector tech surveillance firms “to harness the power of mass data collection tools that would monitor social media of people just like Thomas Crooks.”

Tucker’s contention is that even Trump’s FBI is still “stonewalling” and “actively preventing an honest look at what happened.” We are holding our judgement and giving them the benefit of the doubt, but we need to see more transparency from them soon.

