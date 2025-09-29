This is one of those “where-to-start?” Mondays, with so much raining down hard on the Intelligence Community. (As the song goes, “Rainy days and Mondays…”) Perhaps the most fun way to start would be with a particularly appropriate Quote of the Day:

“Small lies matter...From the standard jury instruction, ‘If a witness is shown knowingly to have testified falsely about any material matter, you have a right to distrust such witness’ other testimony and you may reject all the testimony of that witness.”

----then-FBI Director James Comey, on X, September 27, 2018

So if it seems like a small thing for which Comey has just been indicted --- hey, just a couple of “process” counts, big deal --- keep his quote in mind, along with the demonstrable fact that his lies were helping to cover up all of what the FBI was up to during those years to affect election outcomes.

You notice that we speak of Comey’s “alleged” lying as a fact. Of course, everyone is aware that until a verdict is rendered, Comey must be presumed not guilty in a court of law. (We also know that the court where he’ll be tried is in a heavily blue district, so he’ll likely receive sympathies far above and beyond the required presumption of innocence. And Comey’s attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald, is, according to Lindsay Graham, “a great lawyer.”) But this newsletter is not a court of law, and we will not be the ones sitting in judgment --- except as part of the court of public opinion. And for that, we already have quite a bit of information that leads us inevitably to a presumption of guilt. In layman’s terms, yes, it’s obvious that he lied, and we won’t insult your intelligence by pretending otherwise.

But since we don’t reside in the Eastern District of Virginia and can therefore guarantee we will not be in the jury pool, our presumption of Comey’s guilt in this case is immaterial to justice. What matters in court is what the jury decides.

“J. Edgar Comey” is what Bill O’Reilly calls him in his latest column, likening him in some ways to the notorious longtime FBI Director.

What we see in our lifetimes is not new. We’ve written in depth about the long, storied, and hugely disreputable history of the FBI. O’Reilly, likewise, notes that J. Edgar Hoover and President Lyndon Johnson “practiced corruption at the highest level [unauthorized wiretaps and blackmail] and pretty much got away with it.” O’Reilly says Comey isn’t “THAT bad” --- well, the jury is literally still out on that --- but he also sounds much like us when he says these two charges “reflect the larger corruption involved in the larger ‘Russian-collusion’ situation that Comey oversaw.”

“President Trump and the Justice Department believe Comey used the FBI’s Russia probe to tilt the 2016 vote towards Hillary Clinton,” O’Reilly wrote. “If true, that’s big-time subversion of an election.” He went on to quote the Durham Report, which says the FBI failed to uphold the law.

But Comey skated, then. Instead of being hit with a criminal referral, he retired on full pension. He now spends his days at the beach, photographing seashells that form interesting patterns in the sand, all by themselves.

We’ve reported what we know so far about the judge randomly (??) assigned to the Comey case in Virginia, Biden appointee Michael Nachmanoff. Get ready for the possibility that he dismisses the case. If he does, of course, that will be appealed immediately.

O’Reilly noted the karma that appears to be at play here, the “what-goes-around-comes-around” aspect for someone who, during the transition into Trump’s first term, “just sent a couple of guys over,” as Comey put it, to the White House to question brand-new National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, setting him up on the charge of (haha) lying to a federal agent. Now he’s facing a similar charge.

So, yes, it’s payback for President Trump, but O’Reilly makes the case that this is a righteous one.

Trey Gowdy, Sunday night on FOX News, interviewed deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, with the understanding that Blanche was limited in what he could discuss. As Blanche explained, what has to be proved in an obstruction case like this “is quite simple.” Did Comey, during congressional testimony, knowingly lie about something that’s important. “That’s it,” he said. The FBI investigated very carefully, as “this is not something that just came up overnight.”

“And now Mr. Comey will get his day in court.”

Blanche described Eastern Virginia as a “rocket-docket district,” meaning they go to trial fast. “Mr. Comey will be ably represented,” he said, but “what folks don’t know --- what Mr. Comey’s friends that have been on TV all weekend don’t know --- is what evidence the government has.” That’s what we tried to stress last week: grand jury proceedings are secret, and unless there have been leaks from the grand jury (highly illegal), the so-called “experts” who go on TV pretending they know so much do NOT really know very much at all.

“The only people who know the evidence right now [are] the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the grand jurors in that room,” Blanche said. This is precisely why we haven’t relied too much on so-called legal analysts who think they know the strength of the government’s case.

Blanche also spoke about the five-year statute of limitations (which applies to both counts against Comey), saying that this wasn’t a big deal and that running up against the statute of limitations is something “that happens regularly.”

Summing up, Blanche said that “President Trump ran on making sure that the Justice Department was to be restored, that all the faith that had been lost by citizens of this country because of what happened at this department for the past four years would be replaced by people believing that...this Justice Department WORKED FOR THEM.

“And so, yes, you’d better believe that every single day, Attorney General Bondi, Director Patel, all of our prosecutors around the country, myself, are working hard to restore justice in this country.”

President Trump responded bluntly when asked whether the indictment of Comey was justice or revenge: “It’s about justice, really...not revenge. It’s also about the fact that you can’t let this go on. They are sick, radical left people, and they can’t get away with it. And...Comey was one of the people --- he wasn’t the biggest, but he’s a dirty cop, he lied, he lied a lot.” Trump suggested there would “be others.”

Comey himself comes off with typical sanctimony in a post on X: “My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump. We will not live on our knees. And you shouldn’t, either. My heart is broken, for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and [spoken with an odd half-smile] I’m innocent. So let’s have a trial. And keep the faith.”

Faith in WHAT, exactly? The power of gaslighting?

To describe this step taken by the Trump administration, the left quickly settled on those three little words: “abuse of power.” Funny, those words were never uttered by the left through the years of outrageous lawfare against Trump and his associates, such as Flynn and Peter Navarro. (According to Mark Levin, Flynn went broke spending $7 million on his own defense, and prosecutors were threatening to come after his son. That’s when Flynn went ahead and pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements, even though it was later determined that he had not deceived.

With Comey, this is what we’re dealing with. But why should Trump’s political opponents not have to live under the legal precedents that they themselves have set?

On Friday, both Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity on FOX News had informative shows with a rundown of great guests on the Comey indictment, so catch them if you can. The absolute must-watch, however, is Mark Levin’s opening monologue from Sunday. If you know someone who’s unclear on the legal points --- um, that would be virtually everyone --- Levin’s video would be a good one to send.

Levin cites an Inspector General report from August 2019 that casts serious shade on Comey’s truthfulness and character. In layman’s terms, it means prosecutors can already demonstrate that he’s a slippery snake.

From the report: “What was not permitted was the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive investigative information, obtained during the course of FBI employment, in order to achieve a personally desired outcome.”

Ah, a PERSONALLY DESIRED OUTCOME. What could that possibly have been? Also, Levin points out something truly delicious about Comey: that as a U.S. Attorney, he was the lead prosecutor who, in 2003, indicted Martha Stewart on charges of obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI. “The case is about lying,” he said at the time, “lying to the FBI, lying to the SEC, lying to investors.” Those words have come back to haunt him now.

The key word in this prosecution will be the meaning of “authorized.” Did Comey authorize leaking or did he not? He denied that he had. Levin would say to Comey, “You knew about this? And you didn’t do anything to stop it? Well, then you authorized it.”

“This isn’t a man who’s clean,” Levin said. “It’s just not.”

Also, be sure to see FOX News’ Maria Bartiromo’s interview with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who’s on the Judiciary Committee. Strong stuff; do not miss.

And if you’d like to get more into the weeds on this case, Megyn Kelly’s Friday podcast --- the first 50 minutes or so --- will take you there, with guests Mike Davis (admittedly gleeful at Comey’s indictment), John Solomon of Just The News, and True Crime’s Dave Aronberg. EXCELLENT.

RELATED FBI NEWS:

Update on FBI undercover agents embedded in J6 riot

Last week, we reported that the FBI had 275 plainclothes personnel (the revised number is 274) at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. FBI Director Kash Patel has since added another dimension to that story.

He clarified that the agents had been “on hand” for the day but had not been sent in until the riot had begun and crowd control was necessary. According to Patel, this is not the proper role for FBI agents. He also noted that then-Director Christopher Wray was not forthcoming during testimony about this on Capitol Hill. That is documented: in a congressional hearing on November 15, 2023, Wray would not disclose if ANY agents or sources were embedded in the crowd. Perhaps you recall his answer that day and felt the earth shake as millions of jaws simultaneously dropped.

As Patel told FOX News Digital, “Agents were sent into a crowd control mission after the riot was declared by Metro Police --- something that goes against FBI standards. This was the failure of a corrupt leadership that lied to Congress and to the American people about what really happened.”

So, this was a misuse of personnel, a blatant violation of FBI policy. It occurs to us that if Trump’s authorization of 10,000 National Guard had been carried out, there would’ve been no need whatsoever for additional crowd control. But then, of course, the riot would never have happened, and there were people who really were counting on that “insurrection”…

So, what else did the FBI lie about concerning their activities on January 6 (and so much else)?