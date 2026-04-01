If Donald Trump really were the dictatorial President so feared by this past weekend’s moronic “No Kings” protesters, he would just go ahead and defy a trio of new federal court rulings, all of which came down on Tuesday, that chip away at his presidential authority. But that’s not his style. He’ll remain in accordance with our legal system, appealing these orders to the Supreme Court, where they very likely will be reversed.

To quote Susie Moore at RedState, “All told, Tuesday was one of those days that isn’t so much about a single blockbuster case, but one in which a pattern emerges: Multiple courts pressed pause on the administration’s actions while the merits get sorted out.”

As you will see, though, some of these anti-Trump judges have been reversed so often on appeal that we should probably institute a “three-strikes-you’re-out” rule: any judge whose rulings get reversed on appeal by SCOTUS three times must retire from the bench.

A prime example would be U.S. District Court Judge for Massachusetts Allison Burroughs, an Obama appointee, who has just blocked the Trump administration from terminating the parole of aliens who entered the United States using the Biden administration’s app. This potentially affects hundreds of thousands of aliens. She says Congress must approve this move on Trump’s part.

Recall that in 2023, under Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the feds launched their “Customs and Border Protection” (ha) mobile app, “CBP One,” requiring noncitizens seeking asylum or some other form of immigration relief to schedule appointments at ports of entry and, in the meantime, obtain parole status, allowing them to remain in the U.S. ahead of their hearings.

We would note, importantly, that Congress did NOT approve Biden’s move to implement it. That doesn’t seem to matter to this judge, who says Trump now needs their approval to reverse it. (This is also part of a pattern: according to liberal federal judges, Trump is the first President in history who doesn’t have the power to revoke a predecessor’s executive orders the way Biden revoked his.)

A year ago, Trump’s DHS terminated the CBP One parole program and threatened those who had used it with detention or deportation. But in her ruling on the resulting class action lawsuit, Judge Burroughs says the Trump administration’s blanket revocation of parole was unlawful, vacating the terminations and ordering the administration to restore parole status to all members of the lawsuit. Revoking parole “is not a matter of agency discretion,” Judge Burroughs wrote. No, it seems the only one who seems to have discretion in this matter is...Judge Burroughs. At least until she’s reversed by the Supreme Court.

Oh, about that class action suit: It was led by the Venezuelan Association of Massachusetts, representing immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti who had used the app when coming into the U.S. It was funded by the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute and a leftist legal group we’ve discussed before, Democracy Forward, whose website brags that The Atlantic has called them “The single largest source of Trump’s legal troubles.”

But a DHS spokesperson said the Biden administration had overstepped its parole authority: “We disagree with this blatant judicial activism undermining the President’s Article II authority to determine who remains in this country. The Biden administration abused the parole authority under the disastrous CBP One program to allow millions of illegal aliens into the U.S., which further fueled the worst border crisis in U.S. history. Under federal law, DHS had full authority to revoke parole. Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect our national security.”

And about Judge Burroughs, we wonder how these class-action attorneys managed to get their case before the perfect judge. To dig into our grab-bag of legal terminology, this judge is a doozy. Judge assignments are supposed to be random, but Burroughs is the same judge who in 2019 ruled that Harvard had not discriminated against Asian American applicants in a race-based admissions case. (The university most certainly had discriminated; SCOTUS reversed Burroughs’ finding in 2023.)

Burroughs also happens to be the judge who ruled against Trump in 2017, imposing an injunction against his first travel ban, which was inaccurately being called a “Muslim ban.” (SCOTUS partially reversed this ruling, too.)

In 2025, she also struck down the Trump administration’s freeze on federal funding for Harvard. See? They couldn’t have asked for a more consistently anti-Trump judge than this.

Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, DC U.S. District Court (uh-oh) Judge Richard J. Leon, a George W. Bush appointee, ruled in a preliminary injunction that construction on President Trump’s new White House ballroom cannot continue without approval from Congress.

As reported in Roll Call, Judge Leon “found that the nonprofit National Trust for Historic Preservation, the plaintiff in the case, was likely to succeed with its argument that the Trump administration would overstep its statutory and constitutional authority if it moved forward with the project.” He added that the Trump administration’s arguments assumed that “Congress has granted nearly unlimited power to the President to construct anything, anywhere on federal land in the District of Columbia, regardless of the source of funds.”

Perhaps the attorneys for Trump did try to argue that, and it might have been a bridge too far. But the case isn’t about constructing anything, anywhere. It’s about constructing THIS BALLROOM.

Judge Leon graciously allowed that Trump could go back to Congress at any time to get their approval. We non-lawyers are admittedly unclear about why the President needs congressional approval. This isn’t a matter of appropriations, because funding is coming from a number of private sources. And regarding the design, that was approved in February by the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, in a 6-0 decision. It must be noted, though, that all the members of that commission had been appointed by Trump.

The preservation organization filed suit in December, saying Trump and his administration were continuing to violate the Administrative Procedure Act and National Environment Policy Act by going ahead with construction after demolishing the East Wing, which they also said was illegal. (In case you’re not aware, the East Wing was a much more recent addition to the White House, and other such alterations have been made over the years. Trump’s project does not touch the original White House.)

Judge Leon rejected the argument by Trump’s team that delaying construction would “imperil national security and expose the White House to damage,” which he said was “grasping for straws.” We wonder how he could know enough about either of these issues to say one way or the other, especially the national security risks associated with a delay, as part of this construction plan is highly classified. Indeed, just this week, Trump confirmed a leaked report that the plans include a new drone-proof military command bunker underneath the ballroom. But hey, that can wait; there’s no urgency for something like that, right, Judge?

Finally, U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss, an Obama appointee, blocked Trump’s order to cut funding for National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), saying the order is unlawful and unenforceable because it violates the First Amendment right to free speech, which “does not tolerate viewpoint discrimination and retaliation of this type.” (Note to Judge Moss: we’re not constitutional experts, like…”cough”

…YOU…but we believe the First Amendment bars Congress from making laws suppressing free speech, it doesn’t require that the government fund speech.)

And hey, what about the blatant viewpoint discrimination actually practiced by taxpayer-funded NPR and PBS? Government support for such a strong leftist bias would seem to be at the expense of the First Amendment, at least for those Americans who don’t share that viewpoint.

But this judge doesn’t see it that way. “It is difficult to conceive of clearer evidence that a government action is targeted at viewpoints that the President does not like and seeks to squelch,” he wrote. (He says THE President, but what do you bet he means THIS President? When it comes to Trump, judges seem to think they can read his mind and typically ascribe the worst motives to every decision.)

But Congress had already voted to reduce funding for these media outlets. So here’s another ruling for the Trump administration to appeal.

We’ve looked at three big cases, but the judicial landscape right now is even more of a minefield. If you’d like to get into the weeds, Susie Moore at RedState has a full judicial run-down.

In related news, here’s another Trump executive order for some judge to squelch: On Tuesday evening, the President signed an order focused on election integrity, including a measure to ensure that mail-in ballots are mailed out to eligible voters and also returned by them.

Seems like a good idea, right? But just wait; it’ll no doubt be challenged by some federal district judge and have to be appealed to the Supreme Court. With luck, the left might be able to delay this reform till at least past the midterms…

If all those “No Kings” protesters really opposed America being run by unelected authoritarians who think they have God-given powers, they’d be protesting federal judges.