This week, we thanked the conservative watchdogs at Judicial Watch for their persistence in turning up documents proving the DOJ pushed for the Mar-a-Lago raid even when they KNEW the FBI had found no justification for it. It seems that almost every day, more documents emerge from deep vaults within the intelligence community, confirming what whistleblowers have said and what we long suspected…about the raid, about election integrity, and about the origins, participants and strategy of the Russia Hoax.

And now, a new book by Drew Thomas Allen looks to be the most comprehensive and up-to-date account ever offered of the Russia Hoax, which truly is the most abominable political scandal of our lifetimes. (And, yes, as we like to point out and often do, all roads really do lead back to Hillary.) The book is titled CLINTON HOAX, OBAMA COUP: THE DECLASSIFIED STORY OF THE TRUMP-RUSSIA DELUSION. We’ve got it on order, but in the meantime, Michael A. Letts’ critique at PJ Media is one of the best-written commentaries we’ve ever seen on any book. He says this is “the clearest and most thoroughly documented explanation available of how the intelligence community, law enforcement and political operatives coordinated to undermine an election outcome.”

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According to Letts, this book is “the first comprehensive restoration of the full picture, drawing on newly declassified materials that previous authors and even the official Horowitz and Durham investigations could not fully access.” That’s consistent with our own reports that detailed how even Special Counsel John Durham, unbelievably, was not granted access to some materials. It took Trump’s FBI under Director Kash Patel to find them and make them public.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign team were apparently working early on --- earlier than we knew --- to link then-candidate Donald Trump to Putin and the Russian government, to divert attention from her own email/classified documents/obstruction scandal. We now have documentation that the Obama FBI and DOJ were briefed on March 31, 2016, at which point Hillary’s strategy was spelled out explicitly. That was months before the Crossfire Hurricane probe was opened at the FBI and also before production had even begun on the Clinton-funded Steele “dossier.”

As Letts writes, “Rather than investigate or expose the scheme, officials set the information aside and proceeded to build a case against Trump based on the very narrative they had been warned was fabricated. This early awareness dismantles any claim that the Russia investigation was a good-faith response to legitimate concerns. It was, from the outset, a politically motivated operation.”

Much of what we’ve reported here about how this was accomplished is, according to Letts, meticulously documented in the book. Consultant/DNC attorney/partisan hack Marc Elias…Democrat law firm Perkins Coie…oppo research company Fusion GPS…Christopher Steele…the unverified “dossier”…shopped to willing scribes in the media whose reports were then picked up by the FBI as “evidence” when they were just circular reporting. Then the “evidence” was used to get FISA warrants so Trump’s campaign could be spied on. You know how it worked, but now, ten years later (!), the documentation is all laid out.

As Letts explains it, “Opposition research was thus laundered into official intelligence, creating the illusion of independent verification where none existed.” Quite diabolical, really.

After Trump shocked DC to its core by winning in November, the war against him escalated. On December 9, 2016, President Obama ordered the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) of the relationship between Trump and Russia that came out in January of 2017 (Trump would take office on January 20). As you know, there was no evidence found linking Trump to Russia or even suggesting they necessarily wanted Trump to win, but the then-CIA Director pushed for the inclusion of the Steele “dossier” to change the official conclusion. It was all based on a lie from Trump’s political opponent, a lie they were only too happy to tell.

As Letts points out, this also provided the rationale to continue investigating President Trump, with the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller after Trump’s firing of then-FBI Director James Comey. We would suggest --- and perhaps this new book will provide additional insight --- that Mueller wasn’t really the head of the Trump investigation at all, that it was really “pit bull” Andrew Weissmann calling the shots.

As you might recall from some of our earlier reporting, the Hillary email scandal that sparked the whole “Trump-Russia” lie in the first place can be traced all the way back to the deadly Benghazi attack in 2012, because it was congressional scrutiny of Benghazi and the fabrication about an “anti-Muslim video” that uncovered Hillary’s personal email server being used for State Department business, and also evidence allegedly tying the Clinton Foundation to various pay-to-play arrangements. This new book apparently connects those dots.

Amazingly, the Russians actually knew about Hillary’s “Trump-Russia” plan and had produced real-time reports. It was these that the FBI had gotten hold of, so they had direct knowledge. These reports were so detailed, they even outlined the backchannel communications between then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and the Clinton people. Just what we suspected. (Remember Lynch’s infamous tarmac meeting with Bill?)

And precious little has happened to the perpetrators, while those who had been targeted were caught up in a legal nightmare. From Letts: “The human cost of the hoax is laid bare. Low-level Trump associates faced years of legal jeopardy, financial ruin, and reputational destruction over process crimes and unrelated matters, while the architects of the operation faced no meaningful accountability. James Comey leaked classified memos to trigger the Mueller probe. Andrew McCabe was found to have lied under oath. Kevin Clinesmith altered an email used in a FISA renewal. Yet consequences were minimal or nonexistent for those at the top. The system protected its own.”

According to Letts, the book powerfully illustrates how precedents set with this hoax have set the stage for subsequent events: staged leaks and coordinated lawfare. The Swamp has been partially drained, but only enough to tamp the odor down a bit. Who knows what remains?

“Nearly a decade later,” Letts writes, “the same forces remain entrenched in key institutions. They continue to frame legitimate oversight as ‘political retribution’ and efforts to restore accountability as ‘attacks on democracy.’ In reality, it is the ultimate inversion: the perpetrators of one of the greatest crimes against the American people now position themselves as victims.” And it’s true: How many times have you heard leftists insist that Trump is using the Justice Department to go after his political enemies? News flash: you’re going to hear it a lot more.

This is going to be an important book, “both a historical record and an urgent warning,” according to Letts. The author, Drew Thomas Allen, besides being a political analyst and columnist, is a PR director who has worked with Peter Navarro (probably got plenty of firsthand information there!), Alan Dershowitz (ditto), Kari Lake, Dr. Ben Carson, Dr. Naomi Wolf, and the late Charlie Kirk.

So, you have your homework assignment, class.

RELATED: Speaking of Marc Elias, you will fall down laughing when you see this headline.