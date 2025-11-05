Pictured: FBI Headquarters, Washington, DC | Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

As you know, former FBI Director James Comey has been caught in an alleged big under-oath lie about his role in media leaks, and at this point, we question even bothering to use the word “alleged.” Conveniently, it’s the one for which he has already been indicted. Investigative reporter Julie Kelly has more today that will serve as a great follow-up.

She very concisely goes over the latest court filing by U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan in the Eastern District of Virginia --- where, as you know, Halligan has obtained criminal charges against Comey from the grand jury --- recounting how incriminating documents were found at the FBI in “burn bags,” slated for destruction that (glory be!) never happened. One of these burn bags contained a note handwritten by Comey to Dan Richman, the Columbia professor who was given a special government job title in order to have a security clearance. That enabled Comey to use him as a “cutout” to leak information “either about the Clinton investigation,” Kelly said, “the Trump investigation, or just to try to get favorable news coverage for himself.”

Regarding that special job title, we learn from the emails that Richman had been begging Comey and James Baker to give him some official title at the FBI, “so he could be more effective in his media outreach.” In 2015 --- that early! --- he was named “an FBI special employee” and was apparently at the beck and call of James Comey. He returned to Columbia in early 2017, the beginning of Trump’s first term.

It so happens that Richman had a friend at The New York Times, Michael Schmidt. (Unsurprising side note: Schmidt is now the husband of MSNBC reporter Nicolle Wallace, whom President Trump has understandably described as “very low-IQ.”) As Kelly explains, with his official-sounding title, Richman could be cited by reporters such as Schmidt as “a senior law enforcement official,” and that’s just how they described their anonymous source. According to Kelly, both he and Comey used pseudonyms.

What Kelly thinks is “the real bombshell,” though, is that notes taken by Comey on September 26, 2016, show someone with the initials “J.B.” --- that’s pretty well been narrowed down to either John Brennan or then-FBI General Counsel Jim Baker --- implicated then-candidate Hillary Clinton in the Russia Hoax. There’s also a reference to another name, “Kerry.” There would seem to be only one person he was talking about: then-Secretary of State John Kerry.

IMPORTANT NOTE: There’s significance to the date of September 26, 2016. This was three days after Michael Isikoff’s Yahoo News article about an investigation into Russian interference in our election. “It targeted Carter Page specifically,” Kelly says, “and that article that had been seeded by Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson [of] Fusion GPS, that turned out to be part of the evidence Jim Comey used to submit the FISA application to the FISA Court on October 21, 2016.”

Kelly reminds us that the whole Russia Hoax really started in the State Department. Christopher Steele, author of the “dossier,” was friends with Jonathan Winer, a longtime top aide to Kerry. “And so he was kind of laundering,” Julie says, “trying to legitimize this information, first through the State Department, then the dossier that he was getting to the FBI.”

The question she would ask now concerns John Kerry: was he in the meeting with Comey (and either Jim Baker or John Brennan, as Comey’s handwritten note suggests) to discuss how to legitimize the made-up “dossier”?

Kelly would like to know why Kerry was there, if he indeed was. She believes it would have been because they were also trying to open an investigation “into [Trump’s] finances or debt to Russia or some sort of FARA investigation into President Trump and his alleged ties to Moscow.”

Nah, that couldn’t have been the reason. It’s just too farfetched!

MORE INVESTIGATION NEWS: Here are more stories to keep you up to date while most are focused on election returns…

According to Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House Select Committee investigating J6, key evidence surrounding the January 6 pipe bomber “mysteriously disappeared” or was “corrupted.”

“The story that we were fed all this time doesn’t hold a lot of water,” Rep. Loudermilk (who is our hero) told The Gateway Pundit. “None of it makes a lot of sense.” In an amazing coincidence, video from both the DNC and RNC have disappeared. We’ll have updates soon, but in the meantime…in breaking news, Attorney General Pam Bondi alleges that as part of the Arctic Frost investigation, “Special Counsel” Jack Smith seized Trump’s government-issued phone and subpoenaed his calls. As far as we know, the U.S. government has never gone that far, has never been as weaponized as this.

Holy moley, is there anything Smith WOULDN’T do? NO, it appears he has no limit, and that’s precisely why the Biden inner circle demanded that he be brought in to investigate Trump.

We’ve also been looking at an interesting slant on Smith’s misconduct allegations that South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham has recently been quite vocal about. PJ Media reporter Catherine Salgado points out that Graham essentially ignored allegations against Smith in 2019.

An Inspector General report back then detailed how Smith had used a witness payoff scheme to change the testimony of a key witness in a case, withheld exculpatory evidence, wiretapped attorneys 41 times, and then tried to defend those wiretaps before a judge.

Well, that seems like par for the course for Jack Smith --- his usual MO. But why did Sen. Graham essentially let that go, as he appears to have done at the time, only to come down hard like a hammer on him now? Might it be because this time Graham is one of the people who were spied on? We don’t know and are making no allegations, but it’s a good question to ask.