Killing Ali Baba: By Kenneth Allard: As a Cold Warrior of long-standing, I helped to train the next generation after 911. They quickly taught me their lingo for distinguishing between good guys, bad guys and the vast majority of semi-combatants who only wanted to be left alone. But the presence of the “enemy,” was normally pinned down by pointing at a map and looking puzzled, while our allies gleefully shouted back “Ali Baba!” One of the few cross-cultural bridges in the Wars on Terror was everyone had apparently read that famous story from Arabian Nights. Read more—→

As the world turns: domestic intrigue that percolates while Iran story dominates: Whenever one story completely takes over the news coverage --- no matter how important it is, as with the conflict between the U.S. and Iran --- we always try not to lose track of whatever else might be quietly taking place under the radar. As in, what WOULD be dominating the news right now if Trump HADN’T massively struck Iran under “Operation Epic Fury”?

The one person who probably benefited the most from the immediate focus on Iran is President Bill Clinton, whose subpoenaed testimony before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee took place on Friday, shortly before bombs were flying in the Mideast. Right now, the news cycle essentially guarantees that no one (except us and a few others?) is paying attention to that testimony, even though it took months of negotiation on the terms of the questioning --- and ultimately the threat of holding both Clintons in contempt of Congress --- to finally get the both of them behind closed doors. Read more—→

Operation Epic Fury against Iran is in Day Four, and our military is proving that “toxic masculinity” can be very effective, as long as it’s toxic to the right people. This is such a fast-breaking story that we can’t possibly cover it all, but Fox News has a web page that includes both the latest key developments and continually updated bulletins.

Breitbart.com also has continually-updated news on Iran.

To catch you up on some of the latest news: Monday morning, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addressed the nation, saying the U.S. didn’t start the conflict with Iran, “but under President Trump, we are finishing it.” He noted it was appropriate that after 47 years of attacks, the 47th President finally drew the line.

He also said the attack was necessary because Iran was building fleets of ballistic missiles and drones in an attempt to “create a conventional shield for their nuclear blackmail ambitions.” He warned Iranian forces that Trump gave them an option of surrender or death, so “choose wisely.” He said that unlike previous Mideast quagmires, “this operation is a clear, devastating, decisive mission. Destroy the missile threat. Destroy the navy. No nukes. We fight to win, and we don’t waste time or lives.”

After Maduro in Venezuela, the Mexican cartel boss and now Iran, how many miraculously successful military missions does Hegseth have to pull off before Democrats who’ve never been in the military stop calling him incompetent and demanding that he be fired?

Sunday afternoon, President Trump gave an update to the nation, reporting that three US service members had been killed in action and others wounded. He said, “As one nation we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives. We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen.

“Our resolve, and likewise that of Israel, has never been stronger…America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against...civilization itself.”

Trump later told the Daily Mail that he expects the campaign to go on for about four weeks. One of the few top surviving (for now) members of the regime, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Monday that Tehran will “not negotiate with the United States.” We doubt that Trump cares, since he also told the Daily Mail that he was open to more talks with Iran, and “they want to talk, but I said you should have talked last week not this week.”

The casualties in Iran include many of the regime’s top leaders, including former “Supreme Leader” Ayatollah Khamenei. As Trump said, “I got him before he got me,” noting that there had been two assassination attempts on him that he suspects Iran was behind. A sobbing presenter on Iranian state TV confirmed the death of Khamenei, while outside and around the world, Iranian citizens and expats literally danced with joy and cheered Trump for finally killing the monster who had oppressed, tortured, beaten, imprisoned and killed them for over four decades.

Iranian state media also released AI-generated images showing Khamenei in Heaven with his 72 virgins, all of whom are obviously underage little girls. A Middle East satire account responded with a more appropriate image.

Three US jets were shot down, not by Iran but by friendly fire from Kuwait, which mistook them for Iranian jets. Fortunately, the pilots all parachuted to safety.

Iran appears to be following a strategy of firing rockets indiscriminately in all directions, expecting that this will make the nations that they hit pressure the US to end the war. Experts suspect that this was a standing order being carried out because there’s nobody capable of giving timely orders at the moment. But like a Wile E. Coyote rocket, it’s backfiring badly. Surrounding Arab nations such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar, who have had enough of being threatened by Iran anyway, quickly announced that they were allying with the US. Other nations, including France, Germany, Canada and Australia, also sided with the US.

And it took longer than Trump liked, but British PM Keir Starmer reversed himself on Saturday and said that the US could use Britain’s base for refueling. This prompted one conservative commenter to respond to hysterical claims from the left that Trump was starting World War III by asking what other nations were taking Iran’s side in this mythical “world” war?

And now, news from the home front…A salute to Democrats Sen. John Fetterman and Reps. Don Davis and Greg Landsman for having the courage to defy fellow party members and stand with Trump against Iran.

For years, the left has tried to justify ramming their policies down our throats by claiming that anyone who opposed them was on “the wrong side of history.” Well, when it comes to protesting the decapitation of one of the most violent, repressive and terrorist-supporting dictatorships in history, they’re so far on the wrong side of history, the rest of us can’t even hear them way over there – which is a good thing, because when historians look back at what they’re saying now, they’re going to make Neville Chamberlain look good.

A number of Democrat politicians and, of course, cocooned leftist celebrities like Jane Fonda, rushed to condemn Trump and demand an immediate end to the war, which would leave Iran still heavily armed and capable of retaliation while continuing to slaughter its own people, so good thinking, guys.

(By the way, do you know why it’s so hard for Iranians to rise up and take back their government? Because the government has all the guns. Maybe that’s another reason American Democrats are supporting the Mullahs; they like their gun control policies.)

Thousands of anti-war protesters immediately took to the streets in blue cities like New York, waving signs that were professionally printed with amazing speed. Why, it’s almost as if they’re heavily organized and mysteriously-financed to be ready at a moment’s notice to protest anything Trump does.

And the US media can always be trusted to take any side that opposes Trump, no matter how evil. The Washington Post described Khamenei in its obituary as “avuncular” and “with an easy smile,” and a fondness for Persian poetry. Awww! The New York Times also came under fire for its obituary headline on Khamenei that described him as a “hardline cleric who made Iran a regional power.” Many compared that to the slams they put into the obituary headlines for Rush Limbaugh and Scott Adams.

Meanwhile, as American Democrat politicians and leftist protesters rant and rave against Trump for finally taking action to free the Iranian people and end a regime that’s attacked and threatened America and the world for nearly half a century, let’s see how actual Iranians are reacting.

What do you know? They’re praising Trump and dancing in the streets. In L.A., a group of Iranian-Americans hired a plane to fly over the city, towing a banner thanking Trump. Even women, whom the Mullahs that he Dems are mourning would have beaten, tortured or even killed just for dancing, singing or showing their faces in the streets, are dancing in the streets. Yet these Democrats have chosen to be on the opposite side. We hope it’s lonely over there.

The hypocrisy from the left in its reaction to Trump’s attack on Iran has been stunning, but it’s inspired some great responses from conservatives on X and other platforms. Tim Walz tweeted, “No new wars,” and was reminded that Iran has been at war with us since 1979; previous Presidents just refused to acknowledge it. Another pundit pointed out that the same people who ludicrously claimed that Trump wanted to force women into Handmaids’ costumes are mourning the death of a tyrant who actually did force women into Handmaids’ costumes.

On that subject, this is one of the most encouraging pieces of video we’ve seen in a long time. On a train in Tehran, a morality police officer started bullying a woman for not wearing a hijab. The other women rallied to defend her, screamed at the cop and forced him off the train, as they cheered his retreat.

Randy Barnett said the left constantly tells us that we’re supposed to remember and rectify grievances from decades and even centuries past, so why are we supposed to forget all the Iranian attacks on Americans that began in 1979?

In the movie “As Good As It Gets,” Jack Nicholson plays a crusty author who explains how he writes female characters: “I think of a man, and I take away reason and accountability.” You might think that’s unfair to women, but it is a stunningly accurate description of today’s Democratic Party. Seldom has a party exposed its own lack of reason and accountability so clearly in the space of less than a week.

Think about it: On Tuesday, they declared in front of the entire world that they refuse to put the welfare of US citizens above illegal aliens. In the middle of a huge military build-up against one of our chief adversaries and the world’s #1 sponsor of terrorism, they decided it was the perfect time to throw a tantrum and shut off funding to the Department of Homeland Security until it abolished the agency that removes illegal alien criminals and terrorists.

Then once the President launched an attack, they demanded that it end immediately so that a violent, dictatorial regime that recently slaughtered tens of thousands of peaceful protesters could remain in power. All while also demanding that ICE be abolished and DHS Secretary Kristie Noem be impeached over the self-defense killings of TWO protesters who were attacking ICE agents. There’s some logical consistency for you!

Some of them are also screaming that this is an illegal war, that Trump must be impeached, that only Congress can declare war, etc. They want to pass a war powers resolution to tie Trump’s hands. They had to be reminded that the President is the Commander-in-Chief and has the power to launch attacks unilaterally when he believes it’s necessary for national security (the Founders didn’t want life-or-death military decisions reliant on reaching a consensus of squabbling Congress members.)

They also had to be reminded that they said Jack Squat when Obama launched tens of thousands of missiles at over half a dozen nations, and accidentally wiped out a wedding party.

And say, aren’t these the same people who just recently accused Trump of a “war on women,” and now they’re demanding that he stop trying to overthrow a regime that’s not only threatening the US and the world with nuclear weapons, it also brutally oppresses women, and even hanged a woman for killing a man she said was trying to rape her?

We’re not in the business of giving Democrats advice, but if we were, we’d remind them of this old saying: “It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.”

Early Sunday morning, a gunman entered Buford’s bar on Austin, Texas’ 6th Street and opened fire, killing three people and injuring 14 others before he was killed by police. He’s been identified as a Senegal-born male with American citizenship, who was wearing a sweatshirt reading “Property of Allah” and had a Quran in his car. There was an unconfirmed report that his undershirt may have had an Iranian flag on it. The FBI confirmed that it was an act of terrorism.

While the US and Israel are wiping out Iran’s military capabilities, this is a frightening reminder of the threat right here at home, thanks to years of open borders, illegal immigration, diversity quotas for immigration, and allowing in unvetted “refugees” by the hundreds of thousands. How many sleeper agents do we have inside our own borders that Democrats let in, and now they’re fighting to keep ICE from removing them?

Neil Sedaka RIP: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder: I’m very sorry to have to report that singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka died Friday at 86. His family said he wasn’t feeling well in the morning, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away.

A five-time Grammy nominee and member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Sedaka started out as a Juilliard-trained classical pianist. But his love of popular music led him to form the doowop group The Tokens and team up with lyricist Howard Greenfield to craft a number of classic early Brill Building hits, such as “Calendar Girl,” “Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen,” “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do,” and “Oh! Carol” (written about his ex-girlfriend from high school, Carol Klein, who would later become famous as Carole King.)

The British Invasion killed his recording career, but he kept performing and writing songs other made into hits, such as “Stupid Cupid” and “Where the Boys Are” by Connie Francis and “Workin’ On A Groovy Thing” by the Fifth Dimension. After going through some years of struggle that he later dubbed “The Hungry Years,” Sedaka was signed by his fan Elton John to his new record label and enjoyed a career revival, with hits like “Laughter in the Rain,” “Solitaire” (which later became the #1 single of 2004 for Clay Aiken), “Bad Blood” and the ballad version of “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do.” He also wrote “Love Will Keep Us Together,” the career-making hit for the Captain and Tennille.

During the pandemic, Sedaka became known to a new generation when he tried to raise everyone’s spirits by singing his songs online from his piano at home, often with his pet parrot stealing the show in the background (my kind of guy.) He’s survived by his wife of 64 years, Leba, their son and daughter, and his nephew, whom we know around here as CNN poll analyst Harry Enten. Our prayers and condolences to his family.

