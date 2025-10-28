Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In today’s edition we discuss President Trump’s trip to Asia, the NYC Mayoral race, the crime crackdown in Portland and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

2 Dear friend, I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you, even as your soul is getting along well.

3 John 1:2 NIV

HURRICANE MELISSA

As we are going to press early Tuesday morning, Hurricane Melissa is bearing down on Jamaica as a category 5 storm, the strongest to hit the island in recorded history. Authorities say that all possible preparations have been made, but there is no infrastructure in its path that can withstand a storm that strong. Please join us in praying for everyone in its path and for the storm to weaken, and keep an eye on the news for the latest developments.

Also, please support Samaritan’s Purse, which will be among the first on the scene to render aid.

INTERNATIONAL

President Trump had an extremely positive meeting with new Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi, with the two lavishing praise on each other and extolling the great relationship between the US and Japan. The Administration announced that Japanese companies had agreed to invest $490 billion in the US, and the two leaders signed a framework deal on securing critical rare earth minerals to break China’s hold on that market.

Trump visits the troops: Trump also spoke to US Navy sailors stationed on the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in Japan. Funny, we’ve been hearing from certain media outlets recently that “anonymous Pentagon officials” are appalled by Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and think they’re ignorant, a joke and a disgrace. Odd then how the enlisted people gave Trump a hero’s welcome; cheering, applauding and trying to capture it all on hundreds of cell phones, as if Bob Hope had come back from the grave to do a show for them. That negative media narrative also doesn’t jibe with Trump’s comment that recruitment figures are the highest in generations.

Personally, we were just relieved to see that we now have a commander-in-chief who can walk up a small flight of steps without falling over.

Here’s the full video.

CRIME CRACKDOWN

Noem to ICE: Do Better: Think ICE is deporting too many illegal alien criminals? Too bad: A major internal shake-up is going on because the Trump Administration thinks mass deportations aren’t moving fast enough, so some personnel who are allegedly standing in the way are getting cleared away themselves.

Portland Police read the memo: Over the weekend, Portland, Oregon, Police finally dismantled the Antifa encampment around the ICE facility, where masked leftist radicals had taken over the area and been attacking ICE agents and harassing and threatening residents and journalists for months. Victoria Taft at PJ Media has the story, along with an admittedly cynical (some might say, “realistic”) take on the motives behind it, which could have less to do with actual law enforcement than with trying to look like the city is doing SOMETHING to restore order before the appeals court clears the way for Trump to send in the National Guard.

RELATED: Antifa, the violent radical left terrorist group that deep thinkers like Jimmy Kimmel assure us doesn’t exist, is changing its uniforms to look less like black-masked ISIS terrorists and more like the Jew-hating murderers of Hamas. We don’t know why imaginary terrorists need uniforms at all, But remember, under all those black masks, they’re mostly still cowardly gender studies majors with delusions of being soldiers.

We Have Not Forgotten: An entomologist who discovered a beautiful new species of butterfly with light blue wings has named it “Iryna’s Azure,” to immortalize Iryna Zarutska, the young Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death on a train in Charlotte by a career criminal who had been released 13 times.

U.S. NEWS

Fox News reports that a trucking industry whistleblower claims that illegal aliens with “sanctuary state” commercial driver’s licenses aren’t just killing Americans on the highways, they’re killing the entire US trucking industry. They’re taking on loads for cheap rates, undercutting American drivers’ wages and not paying income or Social Security taxes.

Another sign of the tectonic shift in the entertainment industry: a huge movie studio in Georgia that is no longer drawing enough business from Hollywood movie and TV producers is converting about a third of its space into facilities for creators and influencers on YouTube and other digital platforms.

Turns out that when you eliminate the professional gatekeepers who decide who should and shouldn’t be allowed into show business, you get a lot better entertainment. At least rock music YouTubers aren’t dumb enough to spend over $100 million on a video about Bruce Springsteen making the “Nebraska” album.

U.S. POLITICS

Obama wasn’t happy: According to ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl’s new book about the 2024 election, “Retribution,” Barack Obama was angry with Nancy Pelosi for endorsing Kamala Harris for President within 24 hours of Joe Biden’s withdrawal. Karl claims that Obama and Pelosi had privately agreed to make no endorsements and that Harris shouldn’t just be handed the nomination. A source close to Pelosi reportedly told Karl that Obama’s message to her was, “essentially, ‘What the f--- did you just do?!’”

We can’t say that we agree with Obama very often; but to give the man credit, that’s exactly what we would have said, only without the profanity.

Zohran walks it back: Socialist Democrat New York Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani “clarified” that the “aunt” he claimed felt uncomfortable wearing her hijab on the New York Subway after 9/11 was actually his father’s cousin. This came after fact checkers discovered that his only aunt lived in Tanzania at the time and never wore a hijab.

It’s an understandable mistake. Whenever we think of absolutely true stories that happened to a relative and that were so upsetting they still make us break down crying 24 years later, we often forget which relative they happened to.

That is, if the relative in question ever existed at all…

Crazy town: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared at a big rally for fellow socialist Zohran Mamdani in New York, and AOC drew widespread mockery for shouting insanely, with big crazy eyes, “They want us to think we are crazy. We are sane!!” It’s never a good sign for your political views when you have to loudly insist that you aren’t insane.

But we have to agree with Bonchie at Redstate.com that this is no laughing matter. To have this many people, especially young voters who will determine America’s future, actually believe that it’s a good idea to give an anti-Semitic socialist snake-in-the-grass control over the largest city in America is a very scary sign that the radical left’s long march through our institutions – the takeover of education, the rewriting of history, the infiltration of government via low-turnout elections, the dividing of Americans into warring identity groups – is working. And we’d better wake up to the danger and start voting in overwhelming numbers to stop it, or, as Bonchie says, becoming like Western Europe will be a “best-case scenario.”

INVESTIGATIONS

“We now know everything”: Trump’s intriguing post about the 2020 election; more on RNC pipe bomb: Yesterday, we suggested that there appears to be some progress within the FBI on the J6 pipe bomb case, with hints that they were close and perhaps just one missing piece away from solving that mystery. And now it seems from a cryptic post President Trump made on Truth Social Sunday night that another breakthrough might be imminent, this one regarding potential fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

First, Trump posed the question, “What’s worse, the NBA players cheating at cards, and probably much else, or the Democrats cheating on Elections.” We think (hope!) most Americans would agree that cheating in an election is way worse than cheating at cards.

He continued, “The 2020 Presidential Election, being Rigged and Stolen, is a far bigger SCANDAL. Look what happened to our Country when a Crooked Moron became our President!”

(Blunt, yes, but is anyone really going to debate that now?) And then, Trump said this:

“WE NOW KNOW EVERYTHING.”

Okay, for once, we put them in total caps, but those words are heart-stoppers --- not just to all of us who’ve long suspected fraud, but also to any 2020 election fraudsters --- or fraud facilitators --- who might have seen those words. You know who you are, and the jig may be up. There’s a huge army of Democrat attorneys and (yes) Democrat election officials spread out over the country, hard at work creating the “perfect storm” in swing states for election fraud. Two words: Marc Elias.

Monica Crowley, the former FOX News commentator who now works for the Trump administration in charge of protocol, also had two words after seeing Trump’s post: BUCKLE UP.

Trump’s post went on to say, “I hope the DOJ pursues this with as much ‘gusto’ as befitting the biggest SCANDAL in American history! If not, it will happen again, including the upcoming Midterms. No mail-in or ‘Early’ voting, Yes to Voter ID!”

He added something just for California: “Watch how totally dishonest the California Prop Vote is! Millions of Ballots being ‘shipped.’ GET SMART REPUBLICANS, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!!!”

It hasn’t been that long since the Huckabee Post would’ve been flagged as “misinformation” and a conspiracy theory rag on social media and demonetized by advertisers (our solution: not to have advertisers) for daring to pose the slightest question about the outcome of that election, no matter what the evidence of possible cheating might have been. Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani --- and boy could they use him now, but that’s another story --- was sued into near-oblivion and permanently disbarred simply for defending his client, President Trump, who honestly believed the election had been stolen.

Never mind that Democrats have routinely denied election outcomes and continue to do so, without evidence, virtually every time they lose. Hillary Clinton, for example, is still saying President Trump didn’t win legitimately in 2016.

