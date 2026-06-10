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Guess who’s defending that notorious letter signed by 51 former members of the intelligence community (IC) claiming Hunter Biden’s laptop had the “classic earmarks” of Russian disinformation? Who, of all people, would be talking about that now?

Why, it’s Hunter Biden himself!

Recall how amazingly well-timed that letter was --- released to diffuse Miranda Devine’s breaking story in the New York Post (which the IC had to know she’d been working on) and just before the presidential debate in October 2020 between President Trump and Joe Biden, giving Biden convenient cover for the laptop story. Here’s part of that exchange, as recounted by the Washington Examiner...

Biden: “There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what [Trump’s] accusing me of is a Russian plan.”

Trump: “You mean the laptop is now another ‘Russia Russia Russia’ hoax?”

Biden: “That’s exactly what I was told.” (He was referring to a story dutifully reported by Politico.)

And as the Washington Examiner also reported, when President Biden chose a new member for his Intelligence Advisory Board, specifically on the Afghanistan War Commission, he selected national security attorney Jeremy Bash, formerly Obama’s CIA and Pentagon chief of staff and an MSNBC analyst who happened to have been among the former intel officials who signed that letter. Bash also encouraged the “Russian disinformation” narrative on the air. (Side note: he’s also the former husband of CNN’s Dana Bash; they divorced in 2007.) At the CIA, he’d worked under Leon Panetta, who also signed the letter.

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Even though an inquiry into Hunter Biden’s business affairs had been opened as far back as 2018, and the FBI had obtained his laptop from computer store owner John Paul Mac Isaac in 2019 and knew it to be real, it wasn’t until December 2020 --- about a month AFTER the election had been called for Biden --- that multiple news outlets started reporting that (shock!) Hunter Biden was under investigation over his tax issues and shall-we-say questionable business dealings in China, Ukraine and other countries.

Hunter Biden, who (thankfully) has been quiet for some time, joined X last month and is developing a social media presence there, with --- believe it or not --- hundreds of thousands of followers.

FOX News’ Jesse Watters, in a tongue-in-cheek report Tuesday evening, announced that “Hunter Biden’s back with a big beautiful message,” namely, that Hunter says he’s grateful for crack. Not kidding; here’s Hunter, in a video post on X: “The only way that you get to true gratitude is to be grateful for ALL of it...I’m grateful that I was a crack addict...I get to approach you and you get to see all of me. You get to see the nude pictures...you get to see all of it, in wild Technicolor, completely nude, literally completely nude, in the public square.”

Yes, it sounds like something from the Babylon Bee, perhaps some AI-generated tomfoolery, but it’s apparently real. Personally, we didn’t see him doing us any favor by giving us the sight of him completely nude (and smoking crack, and hanging out with prostitutes, and showing the horrifying “meth teeth” he had before a dentist fixed him up). Come to think of it, the way Hunter might have done us voters a favor would have been if that laptop had been made public sooner and he had just owned up to everything in it before the 2020 election. But, alas, that did not happen.

Still, “I’ve just broken down every barrier that you could possibly have to find a connection with me,” the former First Son says with pride on X. Just wondering, do you really WANT a connection with Hunter Biden? Didn’t think so! We don’t, either.

Jesse’s guest Julie Banderas even half-joked that, judging from this video, Hunter might be considering a political run. (“I’m Hunter Biden, and I approved this message.”) He does seem to have had help with that very nice production. And, hey, we’ve seen him naked, so we at least know he doesn’t have a big Nazi tattoo on his chest, like some other political candidates --- well, candidate --- we could name. That’s the same sleazy candidate who, in his victory speech Tuesday night in Maine, talked somewhat bizarrely of “grace” and personal redemption.

Heck, if a disgustingly offensive, Nazi-tattooed, (allegedly) woman-abusing self-described communist and socialist can win a big Democrat senatorial primary, then why not Hunter Biden? Democrats have lowered the bar far enough even for him, at least if they think he can win. That’s all that matters to them.

RELATED: In more swamp news, a prosecutor for “Special Counsel” Jack Smith’s team is facing a bar complaint over allegedly stolen documents.

We’ve been focusing lately on the outrageous partisanship within some groups in the legal profession, including corruption within some state bar associations, but now, in a turnabout, a complaint has been made in Pennsylvania about Carmen Lineberger, a prosecutor on “Special Counsel” Jack Smith’s team after she was indicted for mishandling documents related to the investigation of President Trump. This complaint went to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Board and could affect Lineberger’s licensing.

The Center to Advance Security in America (CASA) filed their complaint on Tuesday. Lineberger is the one alleged to have stored and shared files from Smith’s Florida case against Trump --- the so-called “classified documents” case that involved the raid on Mar-a-Lago --- on personal email accounts, disguised by the names “Bundt Cake Recipe” and “Chocolate cake recipe.”

“Lineberger should be investigated for her alleged efforts to steal documents she was not permitted to take in her civilian capacity,” CASA wrote to the board. “Not only was it a crime to do so, but the manner in which she took the documents was dishonest, deceitful, and misrepresented to her employer the nature of what she was taking.”

So, keeping the files under wraps this way certainly would suggest consciousness of guilt. As CASA wrote, “This demonstrates that she knew that --- at the very least --- someone in authority would not permit her to possess the records she was converting to her private email.” The manner in which she did this “demonstrates dishonesty, deceit and misrepresentation.”

So, care to wager? Will Lineberger lose her law license over this deceit or just get a tiny slap on the wrist from her overlords in Pennsylvania? And will Hunter Biden actually run for office, or will he start a podcast instead? Inquiring minds want to...well, to know about Lineberger’s punishment, but to forget about Hunter Biden, who has punished us enough.

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