By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

I was looking for a theme for this week’s music when two news items converged to suggest one.

First came the release of this year’s nominees for the “Rock and Roll” Hall of Fame. Those quotation marks are because only five of the nominees could even be considered rock, and I think only a couple even merit nominations. The rest are the usual grab bag of recent pop and hip hop acts (New Edition, Shakira, Mariah Carey, Luther Vandross, Wu-Tang Clan) and even Sade, whom I like, but she’s about as “rock and roll” as Antonio Carlos Jobim.

The R&R HoF has inducted everyone from Jay-Z to Dolly Parton while continuing to snub actual rock groups that should have been inducted decades ago (Jethro Tull, the Monkees, Blue Oyster Cult, Grand Funk Railroad, ELP, King Crimson, Thin Lizzy, etc. etc.) The R&R HoF has made the same mistake as the Grammy Awards: Focusing on current pop/rap acts in a futile effort to draw youth audiences, even as they keep alienating longtime music fans and tanking their reputations.

So for our look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, here’s a performer who had numerous hits, including this song that was #1 for four weeks in 1969, yet is not in R&R HoF. It’s Tommy Roe with “Dizzy.”

And for my picks, one of my favorite groups and the best band ever to come out of Canada (sorry, Rush fans), the Guess Who. The second news item was that after a long and expensive legal fight, Burton Cummings finally won back the rights to the band’s name, and he and Randy Bachman have launched a reunion tour, the “Takin’ It Back Tour.” I got tickets this week for their Ft. Worth show in August. Learn more here:

https://www.theguesswho.com/

Naturally, the Guess Who are NOT in the R&R HoF, despite releasing 15 albums featuring 14 top 40 US hits and over 30 in Canada. Maybe because Burton Cummings has made clear his contempt for the place and said he already has his own Hall of Fame: All the gold records on his wall.

Still, this gives me a great excuse to share three favorite Guess Who songs, and believe me, it’s tough to pick just three, since I have ALL their albums, even the ones that didn’t top the charts.

Let’s start with a favorite early cut that shows the band’s jazz influences. It’s also Laura’s favorite song of theirs, “Undun.” We saw Cummings on his own a few years ago, and not only does he still have one of the most iconic voices in rock history, but he still plays the flute solo. We LOVE the original, but just for a change, here’s a live performance from 1983.

Next, maybe my favorite Guess Who track ever and one of the first 45s I ever owned as a kid, in the original stereo: “No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature.” In an era when major hits have no melodies at all, this has enough for at least four different songs.

Finally, it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t throw in something cool you maybe never heard before, so here’s the title track from their fantastic 1974 concept album about being a touring rock band, “Road Food.” Eat up!

