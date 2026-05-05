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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
3hEdited

Judges 21:25 "In those days there was no "King" in Israel: Every man did what was right in his own eyes".

Today you could replace "every man" with every democrat.

And all of this attempting to make a crisis where there is none so our attention is drawn to that and not the corruption and evil the democrats are actually performing.

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dave allen's avatar
dave allen
7h

german for streetcar is Straßenbahn. but i've also seen strassenbahn. seems to me they hated Hitler's SS so much they changed the 'ss' to ß wherever 'ss' appeared. or maybe i'm just German illiterate. open to being educated. thank you.

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