Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 9 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. Romans 15:13

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In a disturbing turn of events, May 1st brought May Day demonstrations across America, where openly communist protesters combined that toxic ideology with all the other current issues of the left, including hating Trump, denouncing ICE, open borders, cheering Hamas and Iran, and defunding the police. And of course, being communists, they want to take away the money other people earned, so there were lots of “Eat the rich” and “Outlaw billionaires” chants.

Ironically, as Breitbart reports, these people obviously don’t have the money for all those professionally-printed signs, so the anti-capitalist/anti-billionaire rallies were largely funded by leftist billionaires, including George Soros and Neville Roy Singham, a tech billionaire closely associated with China’s communist party. His wife is Jodie Evans, co-founder of the radical left feminist group, Code Pink.

A number of conservative reporters attempted to engage the protesters in dialogue, only to discover that many had no idea what socialism even means. One claimed she opposed Trump because he was “giving money to billionaires,” but couldn’t give a single example.

But the dumbest protest sign of all (and it was a stiff competition) might be the one depicting a veritable Mount Flushmore of their commie heroes, including Stalin, Lenin, Mao and Castro. Not only was this large banner obviously quite expensive to design and print, but it was being carried by the same people who claim to hate Trump because he’s a “dictator.” They keep using this word “dictator,” but we don’t think they know what it means. In fact, that might be the dumbest protest sign we’ve seen since the one that set a new world idiocy record: “Queers for Palestine.”

How did the UK go from one of the cradles of freedom and human rights to jailing Britons for complaining about violent migrants taking over their nation? The Telegraph newspaper obtained a leaked 2004 Home Office memo that shows it was all planned from the start: then-PM Tony Blair’s office realized that mass migration was a growing concern, so rather than cut off the migration, they hatched a secret plan to make it appear more popular by reframing dissent as racism to smother debate and complaints.

And 22 years later, they’ve just kept electing people who’ve done more of the same, only worse.

Derek Hunter at Townhall.com has a column that’s a hard slap of reality, mostly aimed at blue US cities, but it might apply to the UK as well. It’s called “It’s hard to care about Democrats at all anymore,” when their lives just keep getting worse even as they keep voting for more of the same.

If today’s Democrats had any shame, they would be mortified over the way they’re rallying around to defend Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (even Jon Stewart, who usually has a little more sense than the rest.)

The same people who’ve spent 10 years calling Trump “Hitler” and “Nazi” are now telling us to trust a guy who, as Mary Katherine Ham put it, “knowingly got a death’s head tattoo signifying an elite, brutal group of SS officers and kept it until the second he wanted to run for Senate.” Of course, when they first started calling Trump a Nazi, we didn’t know just how far the left would eventually go in embracing violent anti-Semites.

As bad as what we’ve heard about Platner is, there’s talk that the opposition research on him has even worse that’s yet to be revealed. It might take a tanker truck full of whitewash to cover it up.

This is an interesting article about Americans voting with their feet: where they’re leaving and where they’ve moving (and taking their tax money with them.) There aren’t many surprises, but this is new: the fastest-growing state in percentage of population is now South Carolina.

Say, have you heard about foreign nationals voting in US elections, which the Democrats assure us never, ever happens? Well, four resident aliens in New Jersey were just charged with doing it.

We knew that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was taking on every job in Washington, but...wedding DJ? Yep, he’s on it!

The Harvard Crimson reports that enrollment in Harvard’s Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies program has Wilfred Reilly on X: "You love to see it." / X since 2010: Only 22 students, including those going for double majors.

FYI: Tuition, fees and housing for Harvard students can cost as much as $91,000 a year, which seems like a lot of debt to take on for a job at Starbucks.

How low can they go? Updates on Adam Schiff and James Comey: First, be advised, you might have seen stories this week about former FBI Director James Comey, now indicted on two charges (so far), saving his own skin by “flipping” on President Obama and his cohorts in the intel community who pushed the Trump/Russia hoax starting back in 2016. At this point, we’ve seen no confirmation that he has flipped, no matter now much in character such Michael Cohen-like behavior might be for Comey. They both seem cut from the same slippery cloth.

As far as we know --- though it might be subject to change --- Comey is not set to be the “star witness” in any such grand conspiracy case. One post claimed that “Comey has cut a deal for leniency and is preparing to testify before a grand jury, flipping on Barack Obama (the alleged mastermind), Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, Andrew McCabe, Susan Rice, Adam Schiff, and the entire Obama-era crew behind the Russiagate hoax and the treasonous coup attempt against Trump.”

If only. That’s not to say it won’t happen, only that we have no verification that it has. Moving on…

As you know, Comey’s more recent indictment, brought last Tuesday by a federal grand jury, is for posting that photo of “86 47” spelled out in sea shells on the beach near his home. (Doesn’t Mother Nature have a quirky sense of humor? And she apparently has TDS, too.) In an apparent show of solidarity with Comey, Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu of California did a copycat posting on X of the same thing, “86 47.”

Recall that in May of last year, Comey’s posting of that picture --- a sweet little seashell vignette which he claimed to have “found” in the sand (right) --- ignited controversy. Certainly anyone with a background in intelligence and/or law enforcement (as opposed, perhaps, to the restaurant business or the retail business) would be expected to know that “86” means to “off,” terminate, whack, dispatch, slay, murder, execute, neutralize, assassinate, snuff, take out, bump off, put down, do in, knock off, rub out, or otherwise kill someone. It means to get them dead.

In other words, a President who has been “86’d” has kicked the bucket, shuffled off his mortal coil, rung down the curtain and joined the choir invisible. (Thank you, Month Python.) We all know what Comey was saying. Democrats don’t need to play dumb about this --- or anything else, come to think of it, as they’re already so freaking dumb about so many things.

Anyway, from the Daily Caller: “Lieu, whose district includes Torrance, California, where Trump’s accused would-be assassin Cole Allen resided, posted a response to a clip of acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s appearance on “Meet the Press” that included the term, a message parroted by leftists during Friday protests.

“‘Here are three things that will happen: 1. DOJ will lose the Comey case. 2. In the next Administration, Comey will get a big monetary settlement for selective prosecution. 3. After this Administration ends, @DAGToddBlanche will get disbarred. 86 47,’ Lieu said.”

On “Meet the Press,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche clarified that selling, buying or wearing products with the same “86 47” terminology would not be prosecuted. “There are constantly men and women who choose to make threatening statements against President Trump,” he said. (No kidding.) “Every one of those statements [does] not result in indictments, of course. There are facts, there are circumstances, there are investigations that have to take place.” Comey’s case presumably is set apart from the pack.

Still, Blanche said that there had been “dozens and dozens” of people facing charges similar to Comey’s, “so this is not a new charge we’re bringing.”

The seashells are “PART of this case,” he explained (emphasis ours), “...what the public sees.” But there must be significantly more to it, as would have been discovered during an investigation that lasted 11 months. “The result of that investigation,” Blanche said, “is the indictment that was returned last week.”

If the DOJ has more goods on Comey that provide a sinister motive to his actions, they had better be able to present that evidence at trial, or else this WILL be made to look like selective prosecution.

Keep in mind, Ted Lieu, vice chair of the Democrat Caucus, is the same congressman who, during a February 3, 2016, press conference that aired on C-SPAN, passed along unsubstantiated allegations that President Trump raped children and threatened to kill them. So this is what we’re dealing with. That’s right up there with the kind of unsubstantiated garbage Adam Schiff would say.

Speaking of Adam Schiff, he’s now (surprise!) speaking up in support of James Comey. Bird of a feather, as they say.

As stated at Revolver News: “[Schiff] was the lead guy pushing a damaging narrative that consumed the country, poisoned trust, and turned a political lie into a national obsession and a mental illness for many. The Russia hoax was a weaponized operation, and Schiff was the loudest salesman.”

We’ve known for years that Schiff was pushing the Trump-Russia hoax and that he never did produce the evidence. But this story goes far beyond that. The latest installment making the rounds is that Schiff was knowingly pushing that hoax because he’d been told, either by Hillary herself or by someone with her campaign, that if he did this and she won the presidency, he’d be a shoo-in for CIA director. Can you say “quid pro quo”?

Stop and ponder that for just a minute. If you thought we’d dodged a bullet when Hillary lost, you didn’t know just how bad it could have been.

And it’s true: a document recently declassified by FBI Director Kash Patel confirms that Adam Schiff would’ve been offered the job of CIA director if he promoted the narrative of Trump-Russia collusion and that “the Russians were laundering money through the Trump Organization.” Here’s a video of him doing just that on “Face the Nation,” spouting wild accusations that later came to nothing. You can watch him actually say --- without evidence, naturally--- that Trump was “seeking [financial] relief from the Kremlin, from Putin himself.”

By the way, if you love unintentional humor as much as we do, perhaps the funniest part of this is when Schiff says he’s not surprised that the President would balk at Congress “looking into his personal business.” Now that Schiff’s own personal business has been looked into, it appears he’s (allegedly) committed either mortgage fraud or election fraud or both.

So, if whistleblower allegations are true about Schiff pushing the false “Russia” narrative in leaked classified information, either the whistleblower or Schiff is guilty of a serious crime, a “premeditated criminal act,” according to Jonathan Turley. From the whistleblower’s report:

“When working in this capacity, [redacted staffer’s name] was called to an all-staff meeting by SCHIFF. In this meeting, SCHIFF stated the group would leak classified information which was derogatory to President of the United States DONALD J. TRUMP. SCHIFF stated the information would be used to indict President TRUMP.

“[The whistleblower] stated this would be illegal and, upon hearing his concerns, unnamed members of the meeting reassured that they would not be caught leaking classified information.”

Wow. So, did the FBI call in the other staffers who were in that meeting, to confirm or deny that this took place? If they lied to investigators, they themselves would be subject to prosecution. Given the transparency of this FBI, we’ll probably find out soon.

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