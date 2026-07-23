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Floyd Unger III's avatar
Floyd Unger III
16m

Thank you…. Wonder can we actually ever do something to or about Jack smith? If so, will we?

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Jason's avatar
Jason
18m

I think one thing that should be on the table if it is not, is the destruction of Iran's oil fields. Yes, it might raise the price of oil, but it would remove that source of income from them. Yes, it's not good for the Iranian people, but if a regime change isn't happening it might cause the current regime to know we mean business..

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