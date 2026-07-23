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Daily Bible Verse

He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength. Isaiah 40:29

On Wednesday, the US completed another daily round of attacks on Iranian military targets. The Wall Street Journal reported that the US is moving more forces, weapons and medics to the area, in a surge of resources as President Trump considers widening the assault.

Thursday morning, President Trump announced a historic nuclear deal that would allow Saudi Arabia to build nuclear facilities for civilian power generation, on the provision that there will be no enrichment of uranium to weapons grade and that Saudi Arabia join the Abraham Accords, the peace and cooperation agreement with Israel.

Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen took credit for strikes on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that they had been “smart” to stay out of this conflict up until now, and they had better cease these attacks. President Trump added that the Houthis will face “major military punishment” if they continue attacking ships. Meanwhile, gas prices are rising again as uncertainty in the region has driven oil prices back up to the $100-a-barrel range.

Food For Thought: Hugh Hewitt argues that President Trump has no choice but to persevere and defeat Iran totally rather than walk away because Iran’s leadership is not like other leaders who will accept defeat. Recounting the history and beliefs of Iran’s regime, he explains that they are religious fanatics who will not let half-measures like peace deals deter them from their ultimate mission of destroying Israel and the US. If we stop now, they will just use their oil revenues to rebuild their military and nuclear program. Hewitt says the modern west doesn’t want to think about dealing with a medieval theocracy with nuclear weapons, so it’s ignored the reality for decades. Iran’s leaders want martyrdom, and the only way to stop them is to give it to them. Read it all.

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As we’ve been expecting – or at least, hoping for – former SCINO (“Special Counsel” In Name Only) Jack Smith has been hit with a criminal referral to the Justice Department for allegedly lying under oath to Congress.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan says that Smith made “willful and intentional” false statements of fact in denying that he had obtained or reviewed Congress members’ text messages, a claim now contradicted by strong evidence released by the DOJ.

You can read more at the link from the New York Post, and you can count on hearing more about this in the coming weeks right here.

President Reagan famously said that it wasn’t that our friends on the left are ignorant, it’s just that they know so many things for certain that aren’t so. Wednesday brought two perfect examples of the confidence with which they spew ignorance.

The first incident came after the House passed by 219-206 its version of the National Defense Authorization Act. It’s a $1.15 trillion defense funding bill that also includes GOP provisions for loosening bans on soldiers carrying personal firearms on military bases (which never made sense to us) and restricts taxpayer-paid transgender care in the military. Only six Democrats voted for it, and seven Republicans voted against it.

But the biggest controversy is that it includes Section 219, a provision that deepens “US-Israel defense integration through expanded cooperation on military technology, supply chains, research, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and joint exercises.” Supporters say this is just the typical cooperation deal that the US has with close allies, and it’s especially important considering the threat from Iran and its terrorist proxies in that region.

But Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (Democrat socialist/Idiocracy) took to X to urge Congress members to vote “no,” claiming the bill “includes a provision to merge parts of our military with the IDF” and is “an existential threat to American sovereignty and democracy.”

Rep. Mike Lawler responded, “Good grief, you are either obtuse or intentionally lying. We are not merging our military with the IDF” and “Stop stoking Jew hatred.”

EPA head Lee Zeldin also memorably replied to AOC, “Instead of merging the part of your brain that hates Jews with the part of your brain concocting your daily lies, you should try merging the part of your brain responsible for reading bill text with the part of your brain responsible for critical thinking,”

In this case, we fear Zeldin is the one who got it wrong: AOC has never shown any evidence of having those last two parts of the brain. She’s literally a half-wit.

(To be fair, there are also Republicans who claim that the bill merges the US military with Israel’s and voted against it. They think they’re being patriots. We beg to differ, but here’s an example of how some on the right are letting their anti-Israel hysteria put them on the same side as AOC.)

The other episode of “It Pays To Be Ignorant” started when New Jersey Democrat Rep. Josh Gottheimer posted a quite reasonable comment on X, reading, “The DSA are not Democrats. They’re socialists, who want to hijack the Democratic Party. The Democrats have a big tent. That’s our strength. We embrace a range of ideas — but there’s no room for anti-American bomb-throwers who oppose our ideas, values, & leaders.” So far so good, and long overdue.

The next day, far-left Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee attacked Gottheimer by accusing him of being one of the Democrats who “sign bombs and vote to drop them.” She apparently confused him with Josh Shapiro, who’d joined others in signing a bomb after voting to fund Ukraine. Gottheimer wrote back to Lee, “You know that’s the other Jewish guy named Josh, right?”

Next “Squad” member and walking brain death patient Ilhan Omar chimed in to defend Lee, telling Gottheimer that Shapiro signed “the bombs you voted to be dropped.” Gottheimer replied, “Ilhan, you know who else voted for it? You.”

We can’t figure out why Gottheimer continues to be a part of a party that as he has clearly realized is fast becoming the home of socialism, anti-Americanism, anti-Semitism and just plain pig-ignorance. Maybe he’s following the old adage that if you want to look smart, hang out with really stupid people.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.