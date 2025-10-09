Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s edition covers the historic peace deal between Israel & Hamas, former FBI Director James Comey’s arraignment, and more.

INTERNATIONAL

Historic Peace Deal: Wednesday night, President Trump announced that Hamas had agreed to phase one of his Gaza peace deal, possibly marking an end to the war Hamas started by attacking Israel on October 7, 2023. Hamas agreed to release all its hostages within 72 hours (20 who are reportedly still alive, and to return the remains of 28 who are dead.) It’s not clear whether Hamas will be able to make that deadline, since the hostages are reportedly scattered over a wide area and some of the bodies may be buried under rubble.

In return, Israel will withdraw all its troops from Gaza and release 1,700 Gazans arrested after the 2023 attacks and about 250 Palestinians serving life sentences. In making the announcement, Trump credited Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their help and quoted Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, writing “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

This is a breaking story, and Fox News has a page of continually-updated bulletins that you can check for the latest updates.

Trump gave an interview about the deal to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, which you can watch here, and it’s a must-see.

One of the most moving moments came when Trump revealed that even though one of the deceased hostages was a man in his 20s for whom only his remains could be returned, his mother had begged Trump to bring “her baby” home to her.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee appeared this morning on “Fox & Friends” to describe the negotiations, the ongoing process, and what to expect next. He noted that it looks like a “done deal,” and he hopes that by next Tuesday, he can take off his yellow ribbon for the hostages and never wear it again. He said there was a great sigh of relief throughout Israel, where people have been praying for peace for two years. He also credited Trump’s “consistency and clarity” as part of the reason we’re here today.

Asked about hardliners who might not want anything less than total victory and leveling Gaza, he said he doesn’t believe there’s anyone in Israel who wanted to keep fighting as long as there were still hostages there. And he noted that all the “pro-Palestinian” activists like “Little Greta” Thunberg never talked about the people who really were starving, and those were the hostages.

(Actually, Little Greta did share a video of a starving Israeli hostage, but only because she’s so stunningly ignorant, she thought it was a starving Palestinian. Her nickname should be “Big Re-greta.”)

Thank you, President Trump: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanked his “great friend and ally, President Trump” and called the deal a “new horizon of hope” and “a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel.” There was also praise for Trump and supportive comments from a number of world leaders.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, a staunch ally of Israel, took to X to congratulate Trump on this “historic peace plan,” adding, “Our parties are different but we have a shared ironclad commitment to Israel and its people.”

We’d quote other Democrats praising Trump for achieving Middle East peace, but as of this writing, we haven’t found any yet. Even liberal media talking heads were forced to admit Trump’s astonishing achievement, but as Matt Vespa at Townhall.com notes, all the leftists screaming “Ceasefire” suddenly went deathly quiet now that there is a ceasefire and Trump created it.

Our personal view: We hope you will join us in praying for this peace deal to take hold and last, for the safety of Israel and its people, and for an end to the culture of violent anti-Semitism (both in the Middle East and other nations, including, tragically, our own.) We share the relief and hope of others that the fighting and killing will finally come to an end and the hostages will be returned.

But we don’t much like the idea of letting any of the homicidal terrorists who started this off the hook with safe passage out of Gaza. We’re concerned that they will go right back to doing the same poisonous things under a new name (something they likely learned from American leftists – sorry, “progressives.”) We just hope that the Mossad will keep tabs on them to prevent that from happening ever again.

Now that Trump has set this miracle in motion, we must all pray that it works out as the process moves forward. In the meantime, we look forward to learning which Third World, two-spirit lesbian of color who wrote a book nobody read is going to win this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

INVESTIGATIONS

Update on James Comey arraignment: Last week, former FBI Director James Comey’s arraignment was scheduled for Thursday of this week, but it took place on Wednesday.

In the courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Michael Nachmanoff in the Eastern District of Virginia, Comey pleaded ‘not guilty’ to two charges: making false statements and obstruction of a congressional hearing.

FOX News’ Sean Hannity had a good opening segment on this Wednesday night, with guest Trey Gowdy agreeing with what Sen. Lindsay Graham has said: that if Trump had shown no intent to run again for the presidency, he would never have been targeted as he was. Graham said this on Tuesday evening: “[Trump] announced he was gonna run for President in 2022 for the ‘24 election. Within 8 months, 91 [felony] indictments were levied against him, coming from New York, Atlanta, Washington DC, and Florida…

“Here’s what I believe: if he had never announced he was gonna run for President, none of this would’ve happened. They were trying to destroy his comeback. This was all orchestrated by Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, Letitia James, to destroy this man so he could not win in 2024.”

Gowdy credited Devin Nunes, Kash Patel and John Ratcliffe for exposing this. “We’ve been doing this FOR A DECADE NOW,” he said to Hannity. (It’s true; we’ve been reporting on it for a decade now!) Unfortunately, the statute of limitations has kicked in for much of what Comey and his FBI/CIA cohorts were doing, but not all of it (thus Comey’s indictment). We would add that if the DOJ pursues charges under “grand conspiracy,” the statute of limitations essentially goes out the window.

Turley pointed out a couple of what he called “crushing ironies”: first, that Comey appears to be basing his defense on “selective prosecution,” when...what was HE doing when he set up Trump advisor Michael Flynn to charge him with lying?? He didn’t just admit that, he boasted about it. “So it’s really remarkable he can make this case with a straight face.”

Second, that the trial is scheduled for January 5. That happens to be the date of the now-infamous White House meeting during which he and others in the intel community briefed then-President Obama, who, according to recently declassified documents, ordered a new Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) that would find --- with no evidence --- that Putin was working to help Trump win in 2016.

In light of what Julie Kelly said about “theatrics” from the senators whose phones were surveilled, Gowdy said some of them are really mad and, he said, “talking to private counsel about pursuing private causes of action.”

“I see a hearing in our future,” he said, “with Merrick Garland, Chris Wray [and] Jack Smith in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee explaining what the factual predicate was and ‘what crime were you investigating where you needed the metadata of U.S. Senators, in light of the Speech and Debate Clause?’

Both Gowdy and Turley can’t wait to hear Jack Smith explain what crime he was investigating for which he needed this information.

Turley made a huge point: that lots of people contact Senators and members of Congress, including whistleblowers and witnesses, to give them information. (We’d offer as a prime example Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who heads a committee specifically to handle whistleblower complaints.) “This type of data can reveal those associations --- those contacts, when they were made. It’s VERY intrusive; it’s VERY dangerous.”

Meanwhile, most Democrats “shrug this off,” Turley said. He did add that some of them realize how serious this was and admit that it needs to be investigated. He didn’t say how many; our guess is that they can be counted on one hand. With fingers left over. Maybe it’s just one finger (probably John Fetterman.) But it’s best not to care a flying finger whether Democrats are on board or not.

U.S. NEWS

News the New York Times Really Hated Reporting: According to a New York Times/Siena University poll, 54% of Americans approve of deporting illegal aliens. That’s not “illegal alien criminals,” but all illegal aliens in general. That includes 90% of Republicans, 52% of Independents, and even close to 20% of Democrats. Only 42% buy the claim that ICE is arresting the wrong people. And it’s a poll in which Trump has only a 43% approval rating, so it can’t be argued that it’s slanted toward MAGA voters, as if any New York Times poll ever would be.

All we can say is, “Good job, Democrats! Keep staking out the 20% side of all those 80-20 issues!”

Boston police officers hospitalized: Multiple police officers in Boston were hospitalized with broken bones and a police cruiser was torched when the streets were taken over by masked “pro-Palestinian” radicals. Or as they’re called by other media outlets, “mostly peaceful protesters.”

Happening: Hey, that thing that trans activists insist never happens has happened again.

You Can’t Make This Stuff Up: Jay Jones, the Democrat AG candidate in Virginia who fantasizes about shooting his political opponents in the head and murdering their children, is endorsed by GiffordsPAC, the anti-gun PAC started by former Democrat Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head.

