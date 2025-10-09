The Huckabee Post

Roscoe Hill
I'm elated at the peace deal with Hamas. Nonetheless I proceed with caution. The president asked that the hostages be returned 6pm Sunday. That didn't happen. The next day was supposed to be this weekend. That didn't happen. Now Monday is the new day. Let's see if that will happen. The sad reality is that Isreal is supposed to get back forty-eight individuals about half of them dead that Hamas does not know where they are. How do you make any deals with these types of people if you want to call them that. I understand and my heart grieves for the people waiting for their love ones dead or alive to be returned. Meanwhile two thousand blood thirsty murderers will be released only to eventually return to the battle lines. This isn't a peace agreement. This is a pause until the devil rears up his ugly head again. Only Jesus in the future will bring an end to this madness.

